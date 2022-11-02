Read full article on original website
NHL
NHL On Tap: Thompson, Sabres look to stay hot against Hurricanes
Avalanche, Blue Jackets ready to drop puck at Global Series. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Friday. Sabres, Thompson, playing can't-miss hockey. The Buffalo Sabres (7-3-0) are...
ESPN
Reinhart scores in SO as Panthers beat Sharks 4-3
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- — Sam Reinhart scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Radko Gudas also scored for Florida. Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and Anton Lundell had two. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots.
Big-hype prospects: Fabian Lysell, Lane Hutson and a look at the 2023 Draft
Welcome to PHR’s Big Hype Prospects series. Like the MLB Trade Rumors series of the same name, we’ll be taking a regular look at the performances of top prospects from across the hockey world. We’ll look at drafted prospects who are rising, others who are struggling, and prospects for the upcoming draft who are notable.
ESPN
Matthews scores 2, Toronto ends Boston's 7-game win streak
TORONTO -- — Auston Matthews is starting to heat up. Matthews' second goal of the game came on a power play in the second period and lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over Boston on Saturday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. “Trying to...
The Hockey News On The 'A': Sabres Prospects in AHL Rochester
Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk about Buffalo Sabres prospects, Lukas Reichel's hot start, Jack Drury's mini slump and much more.
NHL
Rantanen hat trick propels Avalanche past Blue Jackets at Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick for the Colorado Avalanche when they defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in his home country, 6-3 in the 2022 NHL Global Series at Nokia Arena on Friday. Rantanen, who also had an assist, was born in Nousiainen, a little more than...
NHL
Guenther's family reveals he is staying with Coyotes in sweet video
Rookie forward makes NHL after call up, parents deliver the news. Dylan Guenther had multiple reasons to smile on Saturday. The Coyotes surprised the rookie forward with a special video message from his family during a team meeting that delivered the news he was staying with the team for the rest of the season.
NHL
Aho has hat trick, assist to help Hurricanes top Sabres
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho had a hat trick and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 at PNC Arena on Friday. It was Aho's fifth NHL hat trick and first since May 3, 2021, against the Chicago Blackhawks. "I'm not going to lie, it...
FOX Sports
Tanev scores late as Kraken hand Pens 7th straight loss, 3-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Saturday night, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss. Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Bruins roll into Toronto to face Maple Leafs
Avalanche, Blue Jackets conclude Global Series; Giroux faces Flyers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 14 games Saturday. Bruins, Maple Leafs deal with different situations. When we're talking Boston...
NHL
Global Series blog: Josh Manson
Avalanche defenseman discusses win, lasting memories of Finland trip. Josh Manson of the Colorado Avalanche wrote a blog for NHL.com throughout the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland, this week. The Avalanche defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 at Nokia Arena on Saturday, sweeping the two-game set following a 6-3 win on Friday.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Korpisalo to make season debut for Blue Jackets
Boeser could return for Canucks; Liljegren in for Maple Leafs; Krejci back for Bruins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo will start and make his season debut against the Colorado...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Soderblom Secures First NHL Win Against Kings
Jonathan Toews secured the team's victory by scoring the OT winner and extended his point streak seven points (5G, 2A) in seven games. After heading into overtime with the score set at 1-1, Jonathan Toews would be the player to snap the Blackhawks' four-game losing streak to come out on top, 2-1, against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Hockey Writers
Gabriel D’Aigle Could Be an Elite Goalie in 2025 Draft
Like most of us, I’ve burnt a lot of evenings going down the YouTube rabbit hole. It was a few years ago now, watching various hockey highlights with the occasional silly video thrown in. Eventually, my next recommended video was of a 10-year-old kid in some goalie equipment in his parents’ basement. He was running various drills and the video had amassed around a million views. His movements looked strong, and he clearly had a pretty dedicated setup. But like most “child prodigies” you see online, you tend to write them off. For Gabriel D’aigle, I didn’t. Now that he’s grown up a bit and joined the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), I don’t think you should either.
NHL
CHL Notebook: Avalanche goalie prospect Zhyhalau stepping up in class
Final player selected at 2022 NHL Draft has strong start after moving to OHL. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Yardbarker
Lightning Have Tough Matchup Against Surging Buffalo Sabres
When the 2022-23 season began, I doubt many people expected the Buffalo Sabres to be second in the Atlantic Division—one point in front of the Tampa Bay Lightning. But here we are, a little over 10 games into the new season, and the team from Western New York is sitting at 14 points and is red hot offensively and defensively.
theScore
Bettman: Mitchell Miller may never be eligible to play in NHL
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman made it clear that there's no guarantee Mitchell Miller would ever play in the league after the Boston Bruins signed him to an entry-level contract Friday. "What he did as a 14-year-old is reprehensible, unacceptable," Bettman said during his media availability Saturday at the Global Series...
NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
NHL
Erik Karlsson's Hot Start
The defenseman is off to one of the best starts of his career. We are witnessing the latest King Karl era. Erik Karlsson has been on a tear lately, shows no signs of slowing down, and everyone is here for it. Karlsson currently leads the Sharks in points (by a...
