FOX2Now

Sleigh Shed: St. Louis’ newest holiday pop-up bar

ST. LOUIS – The Train Shed at Union Station is already swinging into the holiday spirit early with a holiday pop-up bar. From now to Dec. 31, customers can enjoy a holiday, pop-up cocktail bar known as the Sleigh Shed. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
crazyfamilyadventure.com

13 Things to do in St Louis with Kids

Saint Louis is the ideal place to go on a family vacation. Not only are there tons of things to do in St. Louis with kids, but many of the best kid-friendly activities are 100% free! This means you can have a full and fun vacation without breaking the bank. In fact, this might be one of the most budget-friendly cities in the entire United States.
photonews247.com

TOPGOLF Midtown St. Louis Under Construction

A new TOPGOLF golfing range is under construction in Midtown St. Louis at Chouteau and S. Compton Avenues in the Steelcote Square District near Grand Center. The future TOPGOLF Midtown location is a short walk from the new Target and Apartments currently under construction as well. The nearest TOPGOLF from Midtown is in Chesterfield, MO.
laduenews.com

Jazz St. Louis welcomes new president and CEO

In August, the proverbial torch passed at one of the metro area’s preeminent purveyors of sonority: Jazz St. Louis. The 27-year-old melodious oasis for ohs! and ahs! – now located in the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District – appointed Victor Goines as its new president and CEO.
5 On Your Side

Man found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis park

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis' Barrett Brothers Park. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Homicide Division was requested at about 8 a.m. Thursday. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the park located near St. Louis and Hamilton avenues.
