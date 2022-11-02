Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
You Might Attend A Wedding Or Concert At This New St. Louis Event Space
St. Louis' new event space and concert hall The Hawthorn celebrated their grand opening on Thursday night, November 3. The event featured local vendors, free food and drink, and live music from Mvstermind and DJ Mahf. The big news is you may very well be attending a wedding or concert at the venue located on Washington Avenue five minutes from The Gateway Arch.
Sleigh Shed: St. Louis’ newest holiday pop-up bar
ST. LOUIS – The Train Shed at Union Station is already swinging into the holiday spirit early with a holiday pop-up bar. From now to Dec. 31, customers can enjoy a holiday, pop-up cocktail bar known as the Sleigh Shed. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
Murder Mystery Dinner Brings Intrigue to St. Charles
Tompkins Riverside will present the interactive event on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
stlmag.com
Heaterz Hot Chicken opens third metro St. Louis location in Kirkwood on November 6
The heat is on as the Nashville hot chicken trend continues to expand in St. Louis. The latest addition: A third area location of Heaterz Hot Chicken, at 129 W. Jefferson in downtown Kirkwood, on November 6. “This is our third location within seven months, and we have plans to...
laduenews.com
This fall, take a drive down one of the St. Louis area’s scenic thoroughfares
Even if the weather can’t make up its mind, autumn is upon us, and the time has come for beanies, boots and a cozy road trip playlist. From long stretches of Illinois River road to a winding path through Ladue’s backyard, here are a few scenic drives for your consideration. After all, they say getting there is half the fun.
St. Louis Standards: Gus' Pretzels Is Peak St. Louis — with a Twist
The iconic shop, run by the Koebbe family, has been serving pretzels since 1920
laduenews.com
Eat Crow offers a sibling concept to The Crow’s Nest, serving elevated bar food in Soulard
A sister concept to the beloved Maplewood watering hole, The Crow’s Nest, recently debuted in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood. Eat Crow hosted its grand opening on July 29, offering a menu of inventive bar food, including smash burgers, mac ‘n’ cheese bowls and more. The new...
KSDK
Weather First forecast: Wind a concern in St. Louis, Metro East
After a warm November day, wind will move into St. Louis and the Metro East. Rain could start around midnight.
crazyfamilyadventure.com
13 Things to do in St Louis with Kids
Saint Louis is the ideal place to go on a family vacation. Not only are there tons of things to do in St. Louis with kids, but many of the best kid-friendly activities are 100% free! This means you can have a full and fun vacation without breaking the bank. In fact, this might be one of the most budget-friendly cities in the entire United States.
laduenews.com
This weekend, downtown St. Louis salutes U.S. service members for Veterans Day
Ladue News presents three ways for metro area residents to salute U.S. armed forces present and past, living and dead. All take place in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, Nov. 5, six days prior to Veterans Day. VETERANS DAY PARADE. The Missouri Historical Society’s Soldiers Memorial Military Museum (at 1315...
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: November 3 to 9
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
So St. Louis: A Walk In the Rain Leads to Chance Encounters
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
photonews247.com
TOPGOLF Midtown St. Louis Under Construction
A new TOPGOLF golfing range is under construction in Midtown St. Louis at Chouteau and S. Compton Avenues in the Steelcote Square District near Grand Center. The future TOPGOLF Midtown location is a short walk from the new Target and Apartments currently under construction as well. The nearest TOPGOLF from Midtown is in Chesterfield, MO.
KSDK
Unique opportunity possible for the St. Louis area Tuesday during total lunar eclipse
ST. LOUIS — We are keeping a close eye on the skies over the next few days ahead of a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday morning. A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the Earth's shadow. This will be visible to us in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday as the moon sets.
FOX2now.com
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul Food Cafe for only $25
ST. LOUIS — Mandela Welch first made banana pudding for those he knew. It was so successful that he added more items, and now we have the Mandela Soul Food Café in Berkeley. You can’t pass on the greens, the dressing, and, of course, the mac n’ cheese....
KSDK
Twice, thieves steal catalytic converters off shuttle buses at St. Louis Community Center
The buses were parked outside the center on Park Avenue near Compton Avenue in the Gate District south of downtown St. Louis. Detectives are now checking it for DNA.
Family event: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party
The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party rolls into Family Arena this weekend.
laduenews.com
Jazz St. Louis welcomes new president and CEO
In August, the proverbial torch passed at one of the metro area’s preeminent purveyors of sonority: Jazz St. Louis. The 27-year-old melodious oasis for ohs! and ahs! – now located in the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District – appointed Victor Goines as its new president and CEO.
St. Louis Men Busted for Feeding the Homeless Will Appeal — Again
The suit argues being required to get a permit to hand out food to the homeless violates religious freedom
Man found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis park
ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis' Barrett Brothers Park. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Homicide Division was requested at about 8 a.m. Thursday. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the park located near St. Louis and Hamilton avenues.
Comments / 0