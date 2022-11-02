Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Details revealed about Saturday murder in College Station
Police revealed details Thursday about a Saturday murder in College Station that left a 15-year-old boy dead and a suspect arrested in the incident on Wednesday. Trevor Thompson, Jr., a 26-year-old Bryan man, was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and evading arrest. He is currently in jail with a $390,000 bond.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $311,695
Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Richmond offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, espresso cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Spring 2023 move-in!
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station to face Hendrickson on Friday in area volleyball playoffs
The College Station volleyball team will face a familiar foe in Pflugerville Hendrickson in Class 5A area playoff action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings High School. Two years ago, College Station defeated Hendrickson 25-20, 25-17, 28-30, 25-13 in area play en route to reaching the regional finals. Last year,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sterling efforts by Newton, Deer lead College Station volleyball team past Hendrickson
GIDDINGS — College Station’s Avery Psencik has a way of grabbing the spotlight, but the play of fellow seniors Riley Newton and Marcella Deer was just as illuminating Friday night as they helped lead the Lady Cougars to a 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15 victory over the Pflugerville Hendrickson Lady Hawks in Class 5A area volleyball playoff action.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Chris Park back at Texas A&M as deputy AD for external relations, business development
Chris Park thought he was getting a spam call. The number had a Bryan-College Station area code, which Park recognized, but he didn’t have it saved on his cell phone. When Park answered, he proceeded to have an hour-long conversation with a man about a job opportunity. On the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms, some strong in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bryan. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
High school volleyball playoffs for Nov. 6
Here are bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station def. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15; College Station vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, Anderson-Shiro, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brenham def. Killeen...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local Sojourners chapter to place American flags for Veterans Day; residents encouraged to help
In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, members of the National Sojourners Local Chapter #378 of the Brazos Valley will place American flags — a symbol of freedom and a reminder of those who are serving and have served in the military — at veterans' gravesites on Saturday and Sunday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls, A&M Consolidated boys to compete at state cross country meet Saturday
The College Station girls and A&M Consolidated boys cross country teams will compete in the Class 5A state meet Saturday at Round Rock’s Old Settler’s Park. The College Station girls will run at 10 a.m. Runners for the two-time Region III champions will be seniors Maddie Jones and Megan Roberts, juniors Katherine Brunson, Jadyn DeVerna and Delaney Ulrich and sophomores Ellie Seagraves and Audrey Wong.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team to play two matches at Auburn this weekend
The Texas A&M volleyball team will play two matches at Auburn at 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. Auburn (18-5, 7-5) is tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings, while A&M (12-11, 4-8) is 11th in the 13-team league. The Aggies lost to Alabama 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 on Wednesday at Reed Arena, while Auburn last played Sunday, falling to Kentucky 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls earn bronze medal at Class 5A state cross country meet
ROUND ROCK — College Station senior Megan Roberts and junior Katherine Brunson had all-state performances to lead the Lady Cougar cross country team to a third-place finish in the Class 5A state meet Saturday at Old Settlers Park. Roberts finished seventh in 18 minutes, 30.2 seconds over the 5K...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan football team falls to Harker Heights in regular season finale
KILLEEN — There was no need to worry about sharing titles for Harker Heights on Thursday as they topped the Bryan Vikings 49-14. The Knights entered the game having already clinched the top spot in District 12-6A but were needing a win or a Temple loss to Copperas Cove on Thursday to win the title outright.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Nov. 5
The Museum of the American G.I.’s “History in Motion” is scheduled for next weekend at 19124 Texas 6 South in College Station. Gates open at 9 a.m. on both days. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 kids (5-17), under 5 free. Free parking. Ride in a WWII 2 half-ton CCKW or modern Humvee to the demonstration fields where all of the activities will take place. Buy an early bird ticket and be entered for a chance for a free tank ride, fire a 75-millimeter howitzer or fire a paintball machine gun. 979-690-0501.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station captures share of 11-5A-I title with 42-14 win over Hendrickson
PFLUGERVILLE — At least part of a district football championship is coming to College Station. For now, the 10th-ranked College Station Cougars can celebrate winning a share of its second-straight district title and fifth in the school’s nine-year history as a varsity program after they closed the regular season with a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson at The Pfield on Thursday night.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42
MONTGOMERY — Brenham couldn’t stop a late rally by fifth-ranked Montgomery Lake Creek as the Lions topped the Cubs 54-42 on Friday to win the District 10-5A Division II title. Brenham senior Rylan Wooten completed 17 of 35 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns, and he ran...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Flu outbreak further depletes already shorthanded Texas A&M football team
Texas A&M walk-on defensive back Sam Matthews got into Saturday’s game against Florida during the third quarter, but it wasn’t because the Aggies were beating up on the Gators, which is typically when walk-ons get to play. Rather, A&M was out of options at the position and needed Matthews to fill an empty spot.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Pregame Blitz: How Florida-Texas A&M match up
Texas A&M seems to have solidified its offensive line with freshman Kam Dewberry at left guard. Running back Devon Achane has rushed for at least 88 yards in five of the last six games. He had 124 at halftime last week but only 14 in the second half. A&M’s run defense is atrocious, but Florida’s at No. 116 allowing 191.8 yards per game isn’t much better. The Gators also recently dismissed junior linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE: TEXAS A&M.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies have work cut out for them against running Gators on Saturday
Texas A&M’s defense will have to wake up early Saturday to avoid being run over for a second straight week. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Gators are just about the worst possible opponent for the Aggies after they gave up 390 yards rushing last week to Ole Miss.
Comments / 0