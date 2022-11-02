Read full article on original website
Web3 Wallets Will Help Onboard Blockchain’s Next Billion Users
I don’t know about you, but downloading a Web3 wallet and funding it for the first time was a nerve-wracking experience. Sending money without trusting some central authority with a familiar logo left me feeling unmoored; I refreshed my wallet a few times, waiting. After using it for a...
Demand for Blockchain and AI Expected to Push Market Value to $980.7M by 2030: Report
Since blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) are among the greatest technological innovations, their demand is expected to make the market value soar to $980.7 million by 2030, according to Spherical Insights & Consulting. The market data intelligence company suggested that the global blockchain AI market is anticipated to record a...
Polygon MATIC Price Surges to $0.951, Driven by Major Institutional Network Adoptions
Polygon (Matic) has been one of the major gainers for the last 24 hours in the cryptocurrency trading sector, according to CoinMarketCap. Polygon has risen its value by 4.33% in the past 7 days. The price increased by 11.44% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, Polygon's...
Web3 Foundation Claims DOT is a Piece of Software and Not a Security
Web3 Foundation, a non-governmental organization headquartered in Zug, Switzerland has released an announcement that they have come to the realization that Polkadot’s native token (DOT) is only software and not a security because it has morphed. Their view is consistent with that of the U.S Security and Exchange Commission...
Goldman Sachs to Launch Data Service to Classify Digital Assets
Investment bank and Financial service firm Goldman Sachs has revealed it is set to release a data service to classify hundreds of digital coins and tokens so institutional investors can comprehend the rapidly growing digital asset class. Created in collaboration with global index provider MSCI and crypto data firm Coinmetrics,...
Santander Imposes Limit on Crypto Transactions for UK Customers
The British branch of the Spanish multinational commercial bank and financial services company, Santander, has now imposed a £1,000 ($1,120) limit on crypto transactions for customers in the UK. Emphasizing protection from crypto fraud, Santander says this restriction is intended to protect customers from crypto investment risks. The firm...
Fidelity Launches a New Commission-Free Crypto Trading Product
Fidelity Investments, one of the largest asset management firms in the world has launched a crypto trading service, giving its customers the ability to embrace Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) directly. As reported by CNBC, the new service is dubbed Fidelity Crypto and will be powered by Fidelity Digital Assets,...
Circle Has Started Building New Reserve Funds With BlackRock
Circle, the Web3.0 unicorn that is in charge of the issuance and maintenance of the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, has revealed it has started building a new and robust reserve fund dubbed the Circle Reserve Funds. According to Jeremy Fox-Geen, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, the new Circle Reserve Funds...
JPMorgan Pulls Off First Live Trade on Public Blockchain
JPMorgan Chase & Co has successfully conducted its first live trade on a public blockchain. Through the trade, the multinational bank was able to issue tokenised $71,000. It was part of the Singapore central bank's pilot programs that are testing the use of decentralised finance (DeFi) in the banking sector. Following that trade, JPMorgan traded it for tokenised yen with Japan's SBI Digital Asset Holdings.
OCC Issues Update to Organize a Virtual Innovation Office Hours
The Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC) in Washington, DC has released an update on how the Fintech solution week will be organized by its representatives. According to a newsroom update held by OCC, two days of virtual Innovation Hours will be organized in December 2022 which will begin on the 14th and close by the 15th. The purpose of the meeting will be to stimulate and promote new ideas in the federal banking sector.
Boson Protocol Launches Redeemable NFTs For Real World Assets
Boson Protocol, a Web3.0-based commercial marketplace has announced the revamping of its outfit for physical goods which it called Redeemable NFTs. Through this offshoot, users of the Boson Protocol can get a tokenized version of a physical object which they can redeem many years afterward. As detailed on the Boson...
