ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/3: Berry Speaks, No Controversy, and Total Inertia

It is the Week of Glorious Bengals Victory, Day 3, and Kareem Hunt remains in Cleveland. This is of little surprise, as the trade deadline has passed. Still, the running back continues to impress with Webdorkian levels of inertia and the ability to not relocate in any meaningful way. That changes, of course, when he hits a football field, whereas with a Webdork, the best one can hope for is something that spurs the ingestion of bourbon and Ho-Hos, just not at the same time. Usually. Otherwise, it’s mostly “sit, surf, and type” all day long. Exciting stuff.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

The Browns Continue To Own A Rival Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns might have a history of terrible seasons, but they always own one rival head coach each year. This rival coach has had no luck against the Browns, despite having some top-tier players. So who is this coach they own and how bad is their record against the...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy