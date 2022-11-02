ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Score prediction, scouting report

The Tennessee Titans face one of their most important games of the season, both for playoff seeding and proving themselves to the league. The Titans (5-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) in a battle for sole possession of second place in the AFC playoff standings at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC). Tennessee has won five straight since starting the season 0-2, but all five of those wins have come against teams with losing records that rank in the bottom half of the league in scoring.
NASHVILLE, TN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami

General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened. The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple ...
MIAMI, FL

