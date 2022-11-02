Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Related
profootballnetwork.com
No Matter Who Is at Quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, They Will Lose to the Kansas City Chiefs
In our QB Smash Matchup of the Week, we’ve got Malik Willis vs. Patrick Mahomes (if Ryan Tannehill can’t play). Trey Wingo breaks down why the Tennessee Titans won’t be able to hang with the Kansas City Chiefs regardless of who’s at the quarterback position. You...
Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Score prediction, scouting report
The Tennessee Titans face one of their most important games of the season, both for playoff seeding and proving themselves to the league. The Titans (5-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) in a battle for sole possession of second place in the AFC playoff standings at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC). Tennessee has won five straight since starting the season 0-2, but all five of those wins have come against teams with losing records that rank in the bottom half of the league in scoring.
Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami
General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened. The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple ...
Why Andy Reid-coached teams (Chiefs and Eagles) have rarely beaten the Tennessee Titans
Today we’re trying to explain Andy Reid’s lack of success against the Tennessee Titans, who own a 9-2 record over teams coached by Big Red.
Derrick Henry injury update should fire up Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Derrick Henry is coming off yet another 200-yard performance in a win over the Houston Texans. However, he picked up a foot injury during the game. After getting in a limited practice on Wednesday, Henry was not seen during the open portion of the practice to media, according to Pro Football Talk.
Tennessee Titans injury report: Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons don't practice Thursday
The Tennessee Titans released their second injury report of the week Thursday, with stars like quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons once again included. The Titans (5-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC). Ahead of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: FOX Sports analyst updates candidates for job opening heading into Week 10
Bruce Feldman talked with the Big Noon Kickoff crew about who some of the top candidates for the Nebraska head coaching job are. He picked four coaches from around the country. Feldman believes that the top candidates right now are former Carolina Panthers and Baylor HC Matt Rhule, Army HC...
Go ahead and celebrate Dolphins trading for Bradley Chubb (but don't ignore risks) | Habib
MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn’t flinch, didn’t disagree with a suggestion Wednesday of the far-reaching implications of the Bradley Chubb trade. In a way, it didn’t matter if he did. Whether the Dolphins admit it or not, we all know this means they think they have their franchise quarterback and so much more in place.
Comments / 0