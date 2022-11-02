SIRIUSPOINT LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Read full article on original website
Credit Risk Transfer Update: As of September 30, 2022
CREDIT RISK TRANSFER (CRT) UPDATE. This presentation may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; changes in or to.
DONEGAL GROUP INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
We recommend that you read the following information in conjunction with the historical financial information and the footnotes to that financial information we include in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We also recommend you read Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On October 31, 2022 , PR Cherry Hill STW LLC and Cherry Hill Center, LLC , both of. which is the guarantor under the Notes (as defined below), and New York Life. Insurance Company and. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.
BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
(dollars in thousands except per share data) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants. Biglari Holdings.
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
National Kidney Foundation Appoints Prominent Marketing Expert to Board of Directors
PRNewswire/ -- (NKF) is proud to announce the appointment of. , Chief Marketing Officer of GeoBlue, to its National Board of Directors. "We're so excited to have this incredibly talented executive join the NKF Board of Directors and share her extensive knowledge and expertise," said. Tracy McKibben. , Chair of...
MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in Millions, Except Share Data)
This management analysis of financial position and results of operations pertains to the consolidated accounts of. ", "ORI", or "the Company"). The Company conducts its operations through a number of regulated insurance company subsidiaries organized into three major segments:. General Insurance. (property and liability insurance),. Title Insurance and Republic Financial...
Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ClickInformationalto edit MasterStatementsti le style. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA") provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of. Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its...
World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Seguros e. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SISA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
CITIZENS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
Item 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This section and other parts of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as "future," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, statements concerning any potential future impact of the coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") pandemic on our business and the inflationary environment that has led to market volatility and rising interest rates, as well as factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included in Part I, Item 1 of this Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. The.
Q3 for Q3 2022 Financial Earnings Transcript 2022
- President & Chief Executive Officer,. - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer,. Operator: Welcome to Assurant's Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be opened for your questions following management's prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]
AmTrust Acquires Surety MGA CMGIA
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., (“AmTrust” or the “Company”) a global specialty property casualty insurer, today announced it has acquired. Contractor Managing General Insurance Agency, Inc. (CMGIA), a. California. -based MGA that offers surety bonds to small to mid-sized contractors nationwide. "The addition of CMGIA...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nationale Borg Reinsurance N.V.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Nationale Borg Reinsurance N.V. (NB Re) (. Willemstad, Curacao. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect NB Re’s balance sheet...
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read together with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements included herein. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the section titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" as set forth elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, references to "CCC," the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and other similar terms refer to.
Insurance, taxes dominate first car-sharing regulation talks
The car-sharing system in New Jersey is “the wild, wild west” without regulations, Sen. Jon Bramnick said Thursday. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor)Talk of insurance and taxes dominated discussion over the Legislature’s first step toward regulating peer-to-peer car-sharing services Thursday. The Senate Commerce Committee took testimony on a bill sponsored by Sen. Joe Cryan…
Monument Re completes acquisition of portfolio from Zurich International Life Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Monument Re announced today that its Isle of Man subsidiary. Monument International Life Assurance Company Limited. (“MILAC”) has completed the acquisition of the closed book portfolio of Zurich International Life Limited’s (“ZILL”) Singapore. long term life insurance business. The ZILL Singapore branch portfolio...
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on the Resolutions of the Tenth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the. The tenth meeting (the "Meeting") of the seventh session of the. Board of Supervisors. (the " Board of Supervisors. ") of. China Life Insurance Company Limited. (the "Company")...
ANNOUNCEMENT RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (the "Company") announces that due to the reason of age, Mr. has tendered his resignation to the board of supervisors of the Company (the " Board of Supervisors. ") in respect of his positions as a Supervisor of the Company and the...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Allstate Corporation – ALL
NEW YORK , Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Allstate Corporation ("Allstate" or the "Company") (NYSE: ALL). Such investors are advised to contact. Robert S. Willoughby. at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Allstate and certain...
