Investigators at Columbia University Describe Findings in Mental Health (Patient-, Hospital-, and System-level Factors Associated With 30-day Readmission After a Psychiatric Hospitalization): Mental Health

Read full article on original website
Related
Bahir Dar University Researchers Detail Findings in Health Insurance (Perceived quality of care among households ever enrolled in a community-based health insurance scheme in two districts of northeast Ethiopia: a community-based, …): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “To examine how clients perceived the quality of healthcare they received and identify associated factors both at the individual and facility levels. A community-based, cross-sectional study.”. The news reporters...
New Managed Care Findings Has Been Reported by Investigators at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) (Demystifying the Outcome Disparities In Carotid Revascularization: Utilization of Experienced Centers): Managed Care
-- A new study on Managed Care is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The present study examined race- and insurance-based disparities in utilization of high-volume centers for carotid revascularization. Adults (>= 18 years) undergoing carotid endarterectomy or carotid artery stenting were identified in the 2012-2019 National Inpatient Sample.”
Researcher at University of Houston College of Pharmacy Targets Pharmacy Practice (Patterns of Lipid Lowering Therapy Use Among Older Adults in a Managed Care Advantage Plan in the United States): Drugs and Therapies – Pharmacy Practice
-- Current study results on pharmacy practice have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The prevalence of cardiovascular events is increasing. There are many new lipids lowering therapies available in recent years.”. The news reporters obtained a quote from the research...
Notice of Request for Public Comment on Two Draft Recommendations To Update the HRSA-Supported Women's Preventive Services Guidelines Relating to Screening for Diabetes in Pregnancy and Screening for Type 2 Diabetes After Pregnancy
SUMMARY: This notice seeks comments on two draft recommendations to update the HRSA-Supported Women's Preventive Services Guidelines ("Guidelines") relating to Screening for Diabetes in Pregnancy and Screening for Type 2 Diabetes after Pregnancy. The existing Guidelines address Screening for Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) and Screening for Diabetes Mellitus after Pregnancy. These draft recommendations have been developed through a cooperative agreement, known as the Women's Preventive Services Initiative (WPSI), with the.
Medical Care Journal Issues Research Articles in November 2022 Edition
WASHINGTON , Nov. 4 -- Medical Care, a peer-reviewed journal that says it features planning, organization, financing, provision and evaluation of health services from the. , published research articles on the following topics in its. November 2022. edition:. Original Articles:. * The 2016 Presidential Election and Prenatal Care Utilization Among...
Pa. U.S. Attorney: Former Pain Management Doctor Pleads Guilty to Health Care Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A former physician pleaded guilty today in federal court to a health care fraud charge associated with the pain management practice,. , pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud before United States District Judge. W. Scott Hardy. . In connection with the guilty...
Researchers at University of Applied Sciences Target Risk Management (Factors Driving Duration to Cross-Selling in Non-Life Insurance: New Empirical Evidence from Switzerland): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from Chur,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Customer relationship management and marketing analytics have become critical for non-life insurers operating in highly competitive markets. As it is easier to develop an existing customer than to acquire a new one, cross-selling and retention are key activities.”
Patent Issued for Data extraction engine for structured, semi-structured and unstructured data with automated labeling and classification of data patterns or data elements therein, and corresponding method thereof (USPTO 11475072): Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd.
-- Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. ( Zurich, Switzerland ) has been issued patent number 11475072, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventor is Mueller, Felix (Waedenswil, CH). This patent was filed on. December 21, 2016. and was published online on. October 18, 2022. . From the...
SEMCAP Launches SEMCAP Health, Its Healthcare Investment Strategy, to Address Significant Opportunities and Challenges in Rapidly Evolving U.S. Healthcare Market
PHILADELPHIA , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMCAP announces its new healthcare investment strategy,. , which targets influential investment stakes in high-growth, next generation healthcare technology and technology-enabled service businesses that are aligned with the unprecedented demographic, consumer and digital shifts currently occurring in healthcare. Drawing upon the team’s...
Communities of color at risk from climate-related health hazards
Climate change is bringing a host of health risks, including extreme heat, poor air quality, increased risk of vector-borne disease, and more frequent and more devastating weather events such as hurricanes and floods. But not all populations are affected equally by the climate-related health risks. A session at the American...
National Kidney Foundation Appoints Prominent Marketing Expert to Board of Directors
PRNewswire/ -- (NKF) is proud to announce the appointment of. , Chief Marketing Officer of GeoBlue, to its National Board of Directors. "We're so excited to have this incredibly talented executive join the NKF Board of Directors and share her extensive knowledge and expertise," said. Tracy McKibben. , Chair of...
Why did Doctors Hospital bill two burn victims' insurance $38 million? An expert explains
After a large lawsuit stemming from an insurance dispute was filed in Augusta , a. likely tried to charge the insurance company for a pair of burn victims nearly. From a profit maximizing perspective, hospitals have an incentive to bill a very high charge, according to experts. The charge billed by hospitals is not usually what patients pay, but it is just the starting point for a negotiation process.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0