Seasoned Insurance and Cannabis Industry Veterans Form Frontier Risk Group to Develop First Tech-Enabled Insurance Solution for the Cannabis Sector: Frontier Risk Group

SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
Forward-Looking Statements The terms "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (the "Parent"), and its subsidiaries, except as expressly indicated or the context otherwise requires. Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including information incorporated by reference, are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a safe harbor under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for forward-looking statements. These statements relate to our intentions, beliefs, projections, estimations, or forecasts of future events and financial performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or industry actual results, activity levels, or performance to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements include the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "project," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "likely," "continue," or comparable terms. Our forward-looking statements are only predictions, and we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. We undertake no obligation, other than as federal securities laws may require, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we project, forecast, or estimate in forward-looking statements are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. "Risk Factors." in Part II. "Other Information" of this Form 10-Q. These risk factors may not be exhaustive. We operate in a constantly changing business environment, and new risk factors may emerge anytime. We can neither predict these new risk factors nor assess their impact, if any, on our businesses or the extent any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events we discuss in this report might not occur. 24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Introduction We classify our business into four reportable segments: •Standard Commercial Lines; •Standard Personal Lines; •Excess and Surplus Lines ("E&S Lines"); and •Investments. For more details about these segments, refer to Note 9. "Segment Information" in Item 1. "Financial Statements." of this Form 10-Q and Note 12. "Segment Information" in Item 8. "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data." of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
(dollars in thousands except per share data) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants. Biglari Holdings.
Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Global Market Estimated To Grow At 25% Rate
Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030. The Business Research Company’s Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030. Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed...
UNITED FIRE GROUP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with Part I, Item 1. Critical accounting policies are defined as those that are representative of significant judgments and uncertainties and that potentially may result in materially different results under different assumptions and conditions. We base our discussion and analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results of operations on the amounts reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements, which we have prepared in accordance with.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Legal & General Group Plc and Its Rated Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the non-operating holding company, Legal & General Group Plc (L&G) (. United Kingdom. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of...
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 54. Introduction 55 Executive Summary 55 Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates 56 Results of Consolidated Operations 60 Results of Annuities 62 Results of Retirement Plan Services 66 Results of Life Insurance 70 Results of Group Protection 76 Results of Other Operations 80 Realized Gain (Loss) 82 Consolidated Investments 84 Liquidity and Capital Resources 96 ? 53.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for ShelterPoint Insurance Company and ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit of “a-” (Excellent) of. ShelterPoint Insurance Company. (SPI) (. West Palm Beach, FL. ) and. ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company. (SPL) (. Garden City,...
DONEGAL GROUP INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
We recommend that you read the following information in conjunction with the historical financial information and the footnotes to that financial information we include in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We also recommend you read Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on the Resolutions of the Tenth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the. The tenth meeting (the "Meeting") of the seventh session of the. Board of Supervisors. (the " Board of Supervisors. ") of. China Life Insurance Company Limited. (the "Company")...
EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations is presented pursuant to General Instruction (H)(2)(a) of Form 10-Q. The management's narrative that follows should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere herein, with the information provided under "Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information" included elsewhere herein and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") in Part II, Item 7 and "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A included in Equitable Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in Millions, Except Share Data)
This management analysis of financial position and results of operations pertains to the consolidated accounts of. ", "ORI", or "the Company"). The Company conducts its operations through a number of regulated insurance company subsidiaries organized into three major segments:. General Insurance. (property and liability insurance),. Title Insurance and Republic Financial...
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read together with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements included herein. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the section titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" as set forth elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, references to "CCC," the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and other similar terms refer to.
Westland Insurance acquires Palmer Salmon Insurance and Vachon Insurance Group
Surrey, BC /Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen. , one of Canada’s fastest growing independent insurance brokers, today announced its acquisition of. Palmer Salmon Insurance. and. Vachon Insurance Group. . The addition of these two brokerages to the Westland family furthers its expansion across. Canada. and...
CORVEL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
This report may include certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including (without limitation) statements with respect to anticipated future operating and financial performance, including the impact of COVID-19, growth and acquisition opportunities and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "strive," "ongoing," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," as well as variations of these words and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements made by the Company and its management are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statement based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise. Actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company and its management as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) the impact of global pandemics, such as COVID-19; general industry and economic conditions, including a decreasing number of national claims due to a decreasing number of injured workers; competition from other managed care companies and third party administrators; our ability to renew or maintain contracts with our customers on favorable terms or at all; our ability to expand certain areas of our business; growth in our sale of third-party administrator ("TPA") services; shifts in customer demands; increases in operating expenses including employee wages, benefits, and medical inflation; our ability to produce market-competitive software; cost of capital and capital requirements; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; the impact of possible cybersecurity incidents on our business; possible litigation and legal liability in the course of operations and our ability to resolve such litigation; changes in regulations affecting the workers' compensation, insurance and healthcare industries in general; governmental and public policy changes, including but not limited to legislative and administrative law and rule implementation or change; the impact of recently issued accounting standards on our consolidated financial statements; the availability of financing in the amounts, at the times, and on the terms necessary to support our future business; and the other risks identified in Part II, Item 1A of this report.
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in its entirety and in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and related notes contained in Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 ("2021 Form 10-K"). In addition to historical data, this discussion contains forward-looking statements about our business, operations and financial performance based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. See the Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information. Investors are directed to consider the risks and uncertainties discussed in Part II, Item 1A of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as in other documents we have filed with the.
Researchers at University of Applied Sciences Target Risk Management (Factors Driving Duration to Cross-Selling in Non-Life Insurance: New Empirical Evidence from Switzerland): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from Chur,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Customer relationship management and marketing analytics have become critical for non-life insurers operating in highly competitive markets. As it is easier to develop an existing customer than to acquire a new one, cross-selling and retention are key activities.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Seguros e. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SISA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of. Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd. (. Fubon Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Fubon Insurance’s balance...
CITIZENS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
Item 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This section and other parts of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as "future," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, statements concerning any potential future impact of the coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") pandemic on our business and the inflationary environment that has led to market volatility and rising interest rates, as well as factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included in Part I, Item 1 of this Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. The.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of GreenStars BNP Paribas S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of. GreenStars BNP Paribas S.A. (GreenStars) (Luxembourg), a subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA (. BNP Paribas. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The...
