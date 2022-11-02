Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Related
umc.org
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
qcnews.com
Fort Mill | Divisive School Board Race
Queen City News is your local election headquarters. While state races are important to keep up with, local political interest groups are making sure that you keep your eye on local races too, like the school board. QCNEWS.COM. Fort Mill | Divisive School Board Race. Queen City News is your...
Parent of CMS student upset over lack of transportation, jerseys for volleyball team
CHARLOTTE — The parent of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student is upset, saying her daughter’s middle school volleyball team didn’t have their own uniforms the entire season and there was a lack of transportation. The mother, who asked Channel 9 not to be identified, said her daughter plays...
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
thecharlottepost.com
Actress Bern Nadette Stanis shares caregiving story at forum
Actress Bern Nadette Stanis shares caregiving story at forum. 'Mix, Mingle & Master' at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. COURTESY PHOTO. Actress Bern Nadette Stanis, who starred in the 1970s TV show "Good Times," is a presenter at "Mix, Mingle & Master,"...
Providence High tops ranking of Charlotte-area high schools with best ACT scores
CHARLOTTE — The ACT is a national college readiness examination that evaluates students in English, mathematics, reading and science. The Charlotte Business Journal has put together a feature that counts down Charlotte-area public high schools by their average composite scores in those four subject areas. Included are all public...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
fortmillsun.com
‘Moms for Liberty’ Group Explains Endorsement of 4 School Board Candidates
On Fort Mill roads, their campaign signs stand out with a list of four school board candidates and a message for anyone who is “tired of politicians.”. “ELECT A PARENT!” the signs say. Moms for Liberty York County has endorsed four candidates running for the Fort Mill School...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte-Area Restaurants Treating Veterans To Meals On November 11
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th, and it’s a day to show our gratitude for the service of so many dedicated men and women in the U.S. military. Some local restaurants will be offering free meals to veterans on that day, including the restaurants of Mac’s Hospitality Group.
Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse eyes growth across Carolinas as SouthPark restaurant opens
CHARLOTTE — Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse is now dishing up its signature Philly cheesesteaks in SouthPark. Veteran restaurateur Rob Duckworth opened that roughly 12,000-square-foot, 200-seat restaurant this week at 4625 Piedmont Row Drive — formerly home to TacoMac. The family-friendly sports bar also is known for its...
How to build a regional transit system around Charlotte
If a big transit plan for Charlotte is going to happen, it’s going to take a regional approach. And Geraldine Gardner, executive director of the Centralina Regional Council, has been working on a regional approach to Charlotte-area transit since 2019. Last year, the Centralina Regional Council and the Metropolitan...
nctripping.com
Carolina Renaissance Festival in Huntersville (Things to Do + 7 Important Tips!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The Carolina Renaissance Festival in Huntersville (near Charlotte) is an award-winning festival that transports visitors back to the medieval ages. It’s a uniquely mystic event that...
Review: American Airlines First Class from Cleveland to Charlotte
I was never supposed to fly from Cleveland to Charlotte, but a flight cancellation the night before saw me rebooked on this service. Presumably because I was nice and sympathetic to the gate agent changing the flights, I was put into first class for this flight. Since I was connecting...
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
country1037fm.com
10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte
It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
Community unites to preserve Concord neighborhood’s legacy
CONCORD, N.C. — A community in Concord is making an effort to give a neighborhood a historical designation to preserve its legacy. Connie Bost has lived in her house in Concord’s Logan neighborhood since long before the roads were paved. “I’m 74. All my life we’ve lived here,”...
kiss951.com
Places to Get Nachos in Charlotte for National Nachos Day
Did you know there is such a thing as National Nacho Day? I know, there is pretty much a holiday for just about any and everything. How great is that when it comes to food? National Nachos Day happens every year on November 6 and what better way to celebrate than eating some nachos? This year will be my first National Nachos Day in Charlotte so why not spend the day experiencing some cool, new places with nachos?
californiaexaminer.net
Shot Fired At N. Carolina House Candidate’s Home
A shooting at the home of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and small children caused no injuries but created “tremendous worry,” his mother claimed Thursday. Harrigan, a guns maker and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson in Charlotte’s new...
WECT
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
WCNC
Woman who called 911 over pink BBQ tells her side of the story
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat. Annie Cooke said she has had BBQ at other restaurants, and it was never pink. The issue started, she said, when she returned to Clyde Cooper's...
Comments / 0