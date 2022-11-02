ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

umc.org

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Fort Mill | Divisive School Board Race

Queen City News is your local election headquarters. While state races are important to keep up with, local political interest groups are making sure that you keep your eye on local races too, like the school board. QCNEWS.COM. Fort Mill | Divisive School Board Race. Queen City News is your...
FORT MILL, SC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Actress Bern Nadette Stanis shares caregiving story at forum

Actress Bern Nadette Stanis shares caregiving story at forum. 'Mix, Mingle & Master' at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. COURTESY PHOTO. Actress Bern Nadette Stanis, who starred in the 1970s TV show "Good Times," is a presenter at "Mix, Mingle & Master,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte-Area Restaurants Treating Veterans To Meals On November 11

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th, and it’s a day to show our gratitude for the service of so many dedicated men and women in the U.S. military. Some local restaurants will be offering free meals to veterans on that day, including the restaurants of Mac’s Hospitality Group.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

How to build a regional transit system around Charlotte

If a big transit plan for Charlotte is going to happen, it’s going to take a regional approach. And Geraldine Gardner, executive director of the Centralina Regional Council, has been working on a regional approach to Charlotte-area transit since 2019. Last year, the Centralina Regional Council and the Metropolitan...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nctripping.com

Carolina Renaissance Festival in Huntersville (Things to Do + 7 Important Tips!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The Carolina Renaissance Festival in Huntersville (near Charlotte) is an award-winning festival that transports visitors back to the medieval ages. It’s a uniquely mystic event that...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Greater Milwaukee Today

4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit

The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte

It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Places to Get Nachos in Charlotte for National Nachos Day

Did you know there is such a thing as National Nacho Day? I know, there is pretty much a holiday for just about any and everything. How great is that when it comes to food? National Nachos Day happens every year on November 6 and what better way to celebrate than eating some nachos? This year will be my first National Nachos Day in Charlotte so why not spend the day experiencing some cool, new places with nachos?
CHARLOTTE, NC
californiaexaminer.net

Shot Fired At N. Carolina House Candidate’s Home

A shooting at the home of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and small children caused no injuries but created “tremendous worry,” his mother claimed Thursday. Harrigan, a guns maker and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson in Charlotte’s new...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WECT

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

