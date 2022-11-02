ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Local manufacturer expands to 100,000-square-foot center

Medical equipment manufacturer MicroLumen Medical Tubing is taking over space in a local corporate center that formerly housed a health care giant’s operation. UnitedHealth Group, the parent organization of UnitedHealthcare and Optum and one of the world’s leading health care companies, was operating in a 100,500-plus-square-foot space at 601 Brooker Creek Blvd.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa couple share their path to podcasting success

Podcasts generated nearly $11.5 billion in 2020. Chris and Katie Krimitsos have paved the way for both newbies and pros to increase their piece of the market. Key takeaway: In 2013, Tampa entrepreneur Chris Krimitsos attended a podcasting meetup. Two years later, he and his wife both had podcasts and he had created Podfest Expo, an industry event that attracts thousands of current and aspiring podcasters.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sod business balances new opportunities with inflation-laden anxieties

Key takeaway: Tiffany Bailey seeks new paths of growth for her family-run sod business, Bayside Sod, while keeping lessons learned from the previous leader, her father, front-and-center. Core challenge: Inflation has sent costs soaring and the real estate market is in flux, causing more uncertainty. What’s next: Goals Bailey is...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Lettuce Lake Park remains a top destination after 40 years

TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area man with a passion for nature is responsible for Tampa’s most popular park. In 1977 a $10 million bond was issued and Joel Jackson was given a clean slate to design several Bay Area parks, including Lettuce Lake Park. It opened in 1982...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

School district to transform historic building into housing

Pinellas County Schools could have sold the 98-year-old building overlooking Mirror Lake near downtown St. Petersburg to a developer. Even without an expansive, functional structure, land is a hot commodity in the city. The Pinellas County Property Appraiser values the former Tomlinson Adult Education Center at $4.555 million. Construction crews are putting up luxury condominiums across the street.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Firefighters put out scrapyard fire in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a scrapyard fire in Tampa Thursday evening, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue. The call reportedly came in at around 4:38 p.m. on a report of "visible smoke and flames" near the area of South 50th Street and Austin Street. Firefighters found that a shop full of trailers and trucks were on fire, Hillsborough Fire Rescue reports.
TAMPA, FL

