Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
tom Brady will never endhellasTampa, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Developer and church team up to build affordable housing in Hillsborough
Key takeaway: A Hillsborough County church and a Tampa affordable housing developer are partnering on a 140-unit apartment building on an unused portion of the church’s property. Core challenge: While the new building, Casa di Francesco, will address a serious need in the community, there is (way) more demand...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
businessobserverfl.com
$30 million rural real estate project with 5-acre sites starts selling lots
As her 8-year-old daughter, Addie, rode her horse toward the cross country arena Oct. 22 at the TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City, Winter Park's Courtney Borton followed behind, wearing a smile that would not go away. Besides the joy of seeing her daughter compete, Courtney Borton was enjoying all...
Rental prices across the country are starting to drop, except in Tampa
Tampa Bay renters are paying a 13.59% premium.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local manufacturer expands to 100,000-square-foot center
Medical equipment manufacturer MicroLumen Medical Tubing is taking over space in a local corporate center that formerly housed a health care giant’s operation. UnitedHealth Group, the parent organization of UnitedHealthcare and Optum and one of the world’s leading health care companies, was operating in a 100,500-plus-square-foot space at 601 Brooker Creek Blvd.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa couple share their path to podcasting success
Podcasts generated nearly $11.5 billion in 2020. Chris and Katie Krimitsos have paved the way for both newbies and pros to increase their piece of the market. Key takeaway: In 2013, Tampa entrepreneur Chris Krimitsos attended a podcasting meetup. Two years later, he and his wife both had podcasts and he had created Podfest Expo, an industry event that attracts thousands of current and aspiring podcasters.
businessobserverfl.com
Sod business balances new opportunities with inflation-laden anxieties
Key takeaway: Tiffany Bailey seeks new paths of growth for her family-run sod business, Bayside Sod, while keeping lessons learned from the previous leader, her father, front-and-center. Core challenge: Inflation has sent costs soaring and the real estate market is in flux, causing more uncertainty. What’s next: Goals Bailey is...
Much-anticipated Crumbl Cookies is opening in South Tampa this month
And it's gonna be sweet.
These Florida cities rank high in best US cities to retire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida livin' isn't too bad — and we're not the only ones who think so. U.S. News just dropped its 2022-2023 list of best places to retire across the nation and several cities in the Tampa Bay area made the top half of the list.
Topgolf Tees Up St. Pete Location
Following a years-long delay, followed by breaking ground this past summer, the company’s second Tampa Bay outpost is finally taking shape.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Medieval times, rodeo fairs & festivals
Even though it's the week after "Halloweekend," it's still shaping up to be a busy, exciting time in the Tampa Bay area.
What we know about a new I-Drive project on land owned by David Siegel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Land on International Drive owned by an entity related to Westgate Resorts President and CEO David Siegel soon may see thousands of apartments rise in addition to already-approved hotel rooms and commercial space.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop to Open Third Tampa Outpost Spring 2023
The growing sandwich franchise currently has two locations in the region, however, this will be the first in Tampa proper.
fox13news.com
Lettuce Lake Park remains a top destination after 40 years
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area man with a passion for nature is responsible for Tampa’s most popular park. In 1977 a $10 million bond was issued and Joel Jackson was given a clean slate to design several Bay Area parks, including Lettuce Lake Park. It opened in 1982...
The lease is up at St. Pete’s Manhattan Casino, and the city wants residents to tell them what’s next
The next community conversation is on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
businessobserverfl.com
Theme park lays off more than 500 who'll transition to positions with new vendor
Legoland Florida Resort is eliminating 519 jobs as it transitions food and beverage services in January to Aramark Corp., which will take the affected employees on. The Polk County resort disclosed the move in a letter posted to the state’s WARN database Nov. 3. According to the letter sent...
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
stpetecatalyst.com
School district to transform historic building into housing
Pinellas County Schools could have sold the 98-year-old building overlooking Mirror Lake near downtown St. Petersburg to a developer. Even without an expansive, functional structure, land is a hot commodity in the city. The Pinellas County Property Appraiser values the former Tomlinson Adult Education Center at $4.555 million. Construction crews are putting up luxury condominiums across the street.
Firefighters put out scrapyard fire in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a scrapyard fire in Tampa Thursday evening, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue. The call reportedly came in at around 4:38 p.m. on a report of "visible smoke and flames" near the area of South 50th Street and Austin Street. Firefighters found that a shop full of trailers and trucks were on fire, Hillsborough Fire Rescue reports.
On-site D-SNAP location opens at Tropicana Field
A new location is open for families impacted by Hurricane Ian to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as D-SNAP.
Comments / 0