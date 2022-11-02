Read full article on original website
West Virginia Walloped in Ames
Iowa State scores 21 points in the fourth quarter to bury the Mountaineers
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Iowa State Gameday Predictions
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) travel to Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones (3-5, 0-5) in the battle of the two worst teams in the Big 12 Conference. Here’s how our experts think the game will play out...
Experts make their picks for WVU-Iowa State
West Virginia (3-5, 1-5) returns to action this Saturday as they travel out to Ames to take on Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). Both the Cyclones and Mountaineers have been in a ton of close games this year but, more often than not, have ended up on the wrong side of the win-loss column. Currently, Iowa State is about a touchdown favorite. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
WBOY
FINAL: Iowa State 31, West Virginia 14
West Virginia is back on the road for a clash with the Iowa State Cyclones at hostile Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) head west with the hope of...
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game
West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
voiceofmotown.com
Traylon Ray Commits to Play for the West Virginia Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Traylon Ray has committed to continue his football career with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Ray, a 6’2 190 pound four star wide receiver from Tallahassee, Florida, recently narrowed his list down to Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia, but he had numerous offers from major programs around the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia Tech, among others.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Reveals Game Nine Uniform
Moments ago, the Mountaineer Football team revealed their uniform for this weekend’s matchup against Iowa State. For the contest in Ames, Iowa, WVU will be wearing blue helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants. West Virginia and Iowa State kickoff at 3:30 with the game set to broadcast on ESPN+.
voiceofmotown.com
A Case for Tom Herman
(Photo via Texas Longhorns – YouTube) When the Texas Longhorns hired Tom Herman in 2017, it seemed like a home-run for the program. After a disappointing stint under Charlie Strong, Texas was desperate to find somebody to turn their fortunes around. Fast forward three years later and Herman was...
voiceofmotown.com
A Case for Rich Rodriguez
(Photo via The New York Times) One of the most successful coaches in Mountaineer Football history, Rich Rodriguez, is back on the coaching scene at Jacksonville State. After stints at Michigan and Arizona since departing the Mountaineer, Rodriguez landed with the Gamecocks last November. Sitting with a 7-2 record in...
WTRF
West Virginia expects loud environment inside rainy Jack Trice Stadium Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia and Iowa State are adept at winning in each other’s home stadiums. The Mountaineers won each of its first three trips to Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones have won two of their five journeys to Milan Puskar Stadium. Winning in Jack Trice...
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN Analyst Calls Out Bob Huggins
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have made the NCAA Tournament once in the past four seasons and this season, Bob Huggins’ squad is predicted to finish in 9th place in the Big 12 Conference and once again miss the tournament. In ESPN’s Big 12 Conference...
Metro News
On a roster filled with veteran transfers, freshman Josiah Harris stakes his claim for playing time
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nine newcomers will take the court at the Coliseum this winter for the WVU men’s basketball team. Included in that group are just two freshmen. Canton, Ohio native Josiah Harris is joined by Teays Valley Christian graduate Josiah Davis. Harris says there’s a distinctive way that the two freshmen are called out in practice.
SportsZone Highlights: Linsly at Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Linsly defeated Morgantown (6-4) by a final score of 31-20. Both teams will move on to the class AAA playoffs next week.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 11 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the final week of regular season high school football! Let’s take a look at highlights from this week’s contests:
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mapletown makes statement, beats Leechburg in Class A first round
The Mapletown Maples heard what was being said about them in WPIAL Class A football circles. That the Tri-County South was a soft conference. That their 10-0 record was a mirage. That running back Landan Stevenson was a nice player by small-town, small-school standards. They heard it, they didn’t like...
Buckahannon, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Fairmont, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Daily Athenaeum
Staff Shorts | Where's the best area to live in Morgantown?
The many parts of Morgantown are geared towards different personality types. Each area has a unique lifestyle built around its geography. For students who want to be walking distance to bars and downtown classes, living near High St. can be a great choice. Meanwhile, Grant Ave. is known for its...
connect-bridgeport.com
Chicken Franchise Coming to Morgantown First in the State and First-Ever Outside the State of Texas
According to WBOY, West Virginia University students are about to rejoice! A new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all—it’ll be open past midnight. Layne’s Chicken Fingers is a Texas fast-food chain that, surprisingly, primarily serves chicken fingers. But it also...
