Ace Pippens was in need of a haircut. On Friday, October 28, the Owner, CEO, and Head Coach of the Steel City Yellow Jackets was gearing up for the next day’s team pictures. On November 5, the Steel City Yellow Jackets look to keep the 23-year-old American Basketball Association (ABA) National Championship. The Yellow Jackets are the latest addition to Pittsburgh’s legendary status as City of Champions and the team, as well as Pippens, have never been more enthused and excited.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO