FINAL: Duquesne 2, LaSalle 1 (A-10 Men’s Tournament – 1st Rd)

2022 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP – FIRST ROUND. A second-half brace from Zach Mowka (70′ & 83′) powered second-seeded Duquesne (11-3-4) to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over seventh-seed La Salle (5-9-4) in the quarterfinal of the Atlantic 10 Championship Saturday night on a windswept Rooney Field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Freedom dominates Springdale, 3-0, to win WPIAL 1A Girls Championship

PITTSBURGH — Freedom Area High School controlled the vast majority of their match against Springdale Friday night. This led them to the WPIAL 1A Girls Championship title, 3-0, at Highmark Stadium at Station Square. For the Bulldogs (14-4), they win their third WPIAL title in the past six years....
SPRINGDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mapletown makes statement, beats Leechburg in Class A first round

The Mapletown Maples heard what was being said about them in WPIAL Class A football circles. That the Tri-County South was a soft conference. That their 10-0 record was a mirage. That running back Landan Stevenson was a nice player by small-town, small-school standards. They heard it, they didn’t like...
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Mifflin scores in bunches to beat Southmoreland

West Mifflin’s trio of Shai Newby, Ty’Jeir Williams and Rich Fix was too much for. to overcome in the Titans’ 54-28 victory over the Scotties on Friday night in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at West Mifflin Stadium. The Titans (6-5) advance to...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Big plays help Woodland Hills overcome bout with flu, Franklin Regional

Woodland Hills football players battled the flu all week in preparation for their first-round playoff matchup with Franklin Regional. Judging by the result, it did not affect them. Two big first-half touchdown passes from Wolverines quarterback Cam Walter to Scoop Smith propelled No. 6 Woodland Hills to a 21-0 win...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
pittsburghsoccernow.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Class 1A Championship Preview: Freedom vs Springdale, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Freedom (16-4-0) vs Springdale (16-3-0) Friday, November 4, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA. PSN Coverage Team: Dominic Campbell (reporting) & Ed Thompson (photography) Preview. Freedom and Springdale advanced to the WPIAL Championship game with some challenges, but the top two seeds in the GIrls...
SPRINGDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe ends playoff win drought with OT thriller over Highlands in 4A

It’s been 54 years since Latrobe tasted a postseason victory. But the Wildcats will get to savor a hard-fought, 28-21 first-round Class 4A overtime win Friday night against Highlands at Golden Rams Stadium. Robert Fulton’s 6-yard touchdown run in the extra session gave Latrobe its first lead of the...
LATROBE, PA
pittsburghsoccernow.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 3A Championship: Ambridge 0-3 Moon – FULLTIME

AMB: Scheib (GK), Powell, Hill, Gruca, Simms, Jones, Holland, Reeves, Woten, Korol, Dunlap. MOON: Shutak (GK), Brancato, Costa, Kopay, Z. Balbach, Corrado, Hildenbrand, Thomas, McCoy, Nickles, Jansson. The penultimate Super Saturday match starts now!. 2′ – The Tigers are already on their front foot. A ball from the left wing...
AMBRIDGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Keystone Oaks dispatches Apollo-Ridge in WPIAL opening round

Apollo-Ridge did its best to keep the ball away from Keystone Oaks’ standout junior receiver Clinton Robinson. The Vikings kicked the ball out of bounds on kicks and punts to make sure he couldn’t return it, and they tried to blanket him in coverage. But in the fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

ABA champion Steel City Yellow Jackets expect to get faster this season

Ace Pippens was in need of a haircut. On Friday, October 28, the Owner, CEO, and Head Coach of the Steel City Yellow Jackets was gearing up for the next day’s team pictures. On November 5, the Steel City Yellow Jackets look to keep the 23-year-old American Basketball Association (ABA) National Championship. The Yellow Jackets are the latest addition to Pittsburgh’s legendary status as City of Champions and the team, as well as Pippens, have never been more enthused and excited.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rochester dominates Greensburg Central Catholic in WPIAL 1st round

A No. 14 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs apparently didn’t sit well with the Rochester football team. Don’t believe the Rams coaches and players if they tell you otherwise. “We don’t look at the seedings,” Rochester coach Gene Matsook said with a straight face.
ROCHESTER, PA
pittsburghsoccernow.com

North Allegheny Crowned WPIAL 4A Champs over Peters Township

For the third time in four seasons, North Allegheny are the best in Western PA. But Peters Township didn’t make it easy for them. The Tigers needed 110 minutes of play and penalty kicks to get past a relentless and feisty Peters Township team that defended well and challenged for every header and 50-50 ball. But in the end, North Allegheny prevailed once again. Head Coach Chuck Kelley was humble in victory, but clearly joyful. “We don’t expect to win a championship. We’re grateful. We love having the opportunity to play for our community.”
MCMURRAY, PA

