pittsburghsoccernow.com
FINAL: Duquesne 2, LaSalle 1 (A-10 Men’s Tournament – 1st Rd)
2022 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP – FIRST ROUND. A second-half brace from Zach Mowka (70′ & 83′) powered second-seeded Duquesne (11-3-4) to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over seventh-seed La Salle (5-9-4) in the quarterfinal of the Atlantic 10 Championship Saturday night on a windswept Rooney Field.
pittsburghsoccernow.com
WPIAL Soccer ‘Super Saturday’: Pine-Richland stuns, Moon pulls double and Avonworth repeats
FINAL – Girls 2A: Avonworth 2, Mt. Pleasant 1. PINE-RICHLAND WINS IT ! What an upset. Arguably one of the biggest upsets in WPIAL soccer championship history. It’s the first-ever WPIAL boys soccer title for the Rams. Pine-Richland denied Seneca Valley’s three-peat WPIAL championship bid with a tremendous...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Avonworth wins the WPIAL 2A Girls title again with a star performance from Fiona Mahan
PITTSBURGH — Avonworth and Mt. Pleasant played a tough game in the WPIAL 2A Girls Soccer Championship on Saturday. Thanks to solid defense and a late goal for Avonworth, they won the title, 2-1, at Highmark Stadium. The Antelopes (16-3) win their second straight WPIAL title with the win...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Freedom dominates Springdale, 3-0, to win WPIAL 1A Girls Championship
PITTSBURGH — Freedom Area High School controlled the vast majority of their match against Springdale Friday night. This led them to the WPIAL 1A Girls Championship title, 3-0, at Highmark Stadium at Station Square. For the Bulldogs (14-4), they win their third WPIAL title in the past six years....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mapletown makes statement, beats Leechburg in Class A first round
The Mapletown Maples heard what was being said about them in WPIAL Class A football circles. That the Tri-County South was a soft conference. That their 10-0 record was a mirage. That running back Landan Stevenson was a nice player by small-town, small-school standards. They heard it, they didn’t like...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Mifflin scores in bunches to beat Southmoreland
West Mifflin’s trio of Shai Newby, Ty’Jeir Williams and Rich Fix was too much for. to overcome in the Titans’ 54-28 victory over the Scotties on Friday night in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at West Mifflin Stadium. The Titans (6-5) advance to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Big plays help Woodland Hills overcome bout with flu, Franklin Regional
Woodland Hills football players battled the flu all week in preparation for their first-round playoff matchup with Franklin Regional. Judging by the result, it did not affect them. Two big first-half touchdown passes from Wolverines quarterback Cam Walter to Scoop Smith propelled No. 6 Woodland Hills to a 21-0 win...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
WPIAL Girls Soccer Class 1A Championship Preview: Freedom vs Springdale, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Freedom (16-4-0) vs Springdale (16-3-0) Friday, November 4, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA. PSN Coverage Team: Dominic Campbell (reporting) & Ed Thompson (photography) Preview. Freedom and Springdale advanced to the WPIAL Championship game with some challenges, but the top two seeds in the GIrls...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe ends playoff win drought with OT thriller over Highlands in 4A
It’s been 54 years since Latrobe tasted a postseason victory. But the Wildcats will get to savor a hard-fought, 28-21 first-round Class 4A overtime win Friday night against Highlands at Golden Rams Stadium. Robert Fulton’s 6-yard touchdown run in the extra session gave Latrobe its first lead of the...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
FINAL: Deer Lakes 1, Beaver 0, AET1 (WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 2A Championship)
PSN Coverage Team: Matt Popchock (reporting) & Ed Thompson (photography) Despite being on the front foot for much of the match Deer Lakes Lancers boys soccer team couldn’t break through against a stingy Beaver Area side. Eventually, eight minutes into the first period of extra time, Jacob Orseno delivered...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 5A football roundup: No. 1 Bethel Park survives scare from North Hills
Kaden Wetzel’s 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter prevented No. 1 Bethel Park from being upset by No. 8 North Hills (3-8) in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals, 19-17, on Friday night. North Hills went into the fourth quarter with a one-point lead following Damon McKail’s 36-yard field...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 3A Championship: Ambridge 0-3 Moon – FULLTIME
AMB: Scheib (GK), Powell, Hill, Gruca, Simms, Jones, Holland, Reeves, Woten, Korol, Dunlap. MOON: Shutak (GK), Brancato, Costa, Kopay, Z. Balbach, Corrado, Hildenbrand, Thomas, McCoy, Nickles, Jansson. The penultimate Super Saturday match starts now!. 2′ – The Tigers are already on their front foot. A ball from the left wing...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
WPIAL Girls Soccer Class 4A Championship Preview: North Allegheny vs Peters Township, 8 p.m.
North Allegheny (19-1-0) vs Peters Township (14-1-3) Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 8 p.m. | Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA. PSN Coverage Team: Mark Goodman (reporting) & Ed Thompson (photography) Match Updates. Look for match updates to be posted here. How tough is WPIAL Girls Class 4A soccer?. Both sides won...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Keystone Oaks dispatches Apollo-Ridge in WPIAL opening round
Apollo-Ridge did its best to keep the ball away from Keystone Oaks’ standout junior receiver Clinton Robinson. The Vikings kicked the ball out of bounds on kicks and punts to make sure he couldn’t return it, and they tried to blanket him in coverage. But in the fourth...
New Pittsburgh Courier
ABA champion Steel City Yellow Jackets expect to get faster this season
Ace Pippens was in need of a haircut. On Friday, October 28, the Owner, CEO, and Head Coach of the Steel City Yellow Jackets was gearing up for the next day’s team pictures. On November 5, the Steel City Yellow Jackets look to keep the 23-year-old American Basketball Association (ABA) National Championship. The Yellow Jackets are the latest addition to Pittsburgh’s legendary status as City of Champions and the team, as well as Pippens, have never been more enthused and excited.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rochester dominates Greensburg Central Catholic in WPIAL 1st round
A No. 14 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs apparently didn’t sit well with the Rochester football team. Don’t believe the Rams coaches and players if they tell you otherwise. “We don’t look at the seedings,” Rochester coach Gene Matsook said with a straight face.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Playoff berth not enough for Ligonier Valley
Inclusion is no longer a goal for Ligonier Valley, which has warmed up to the WPIAL after rejoining District 7 in 2020. The team clearly looks like it belongs here. What the Rams want now is postseason success to follow their torrid runs through District 6. For years, playoff time is when the Rams shined brightest.
pittsburghsoccernow.com
North Allegheny Crowned WPIAL 4A Champs over Peters Township
For the third time in four seasons, North Allegheny are the best in Western PA. But Peters Township didn’t make it easy for them. The Tigers needed 110 minutes of play and penalty kicks to get past a relentless and feisty Peters Township team that defended well and challenged for every header and 50-50 ball. But in the end, North Allegheny prevailed once again. Head Coach Chuck Kelley was humble in victory, but clearly joyful. “We don’t expect to win a championship. We’re grateful. We love having the opportunity to play for our community.”
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Seed for Mars-Moon unprecedented showdown of champions was planted back in 2017
Since January when PIAA reallignment came out, the WPIAL Girls Class 3A Final match pitting the most recent Class 4A WPIAL and PIAA champion Moon against the reigning Class 3A WPIAL and PIAA champion Mars, is the match many of us who follow soccer closely in Western PA couldn’t wait to see.
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 1 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland. Upper St. Clair at Gateway. North Hills...
