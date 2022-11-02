Bodhi Hayward Talks Initial Feelings on WWE NXT Release, His Wrestling Future, What Shawn Michaels First Said to Him

Read full article on original website
Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event
YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
The Paul Brothers Step to The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel Presser, Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn’s Absence, Omos and Braun Strowman Weigh In, More
The Paul Brothers crashed the WWE Crown Jewel press conference today. The press conference ended with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was introduced by Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul, who made his entrance on a camel. Logan ended up announcing that he brought “more than back-up” to Crown Jewel, in the form of his brother Jake Paul. Reigns reacted angrily, yelling at Heyman for the development. Reigns then introduced The Bloodline, and out came Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
WWE Crown Jewel Results 11/5/2022
– The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens live with Jackie Redmond welcoming us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. We get a live shot from outside of Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as fans are finding their way into the venue. Redmond and the panel go over the card for Crown Jewel now. They confirm Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will open the show. We go to a video package for the match. Camp and Rosenberg believe Lashley will win today. We get a video for The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day now. Camp and Rosenberg both go with The Judgment Day to win.
Jake Paul, The Bloodline and Others Get Involved In the Wild WWE Crown Jewel Main Event, Photos and Videos
The main event of WWE Crown Jewel saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title in a hard-fought back & forth match with Logan Paul, who was wrestling just his third WWE match. The match featured several highlights from Paul, including a few top rope moves, the “one...
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference Set, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to Saudi Arabia, More
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are headed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this week. It was noted by PWInsider that Triple H and Stephanie are scheduled to be in the Kingdom this Saturday to oversee the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.
Matt Hardy Discusses Jeff Jarrett’s Arrival To AEW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about the arrival of Jeff Jarrett to AEW as he made his promotional debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite where he will be working behind the scenes.
Jordynne Grace Says She and Jonathan Gresham Are Considering Starting A Bodybuilding Show
IMPACT Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently appeared on Counted Out With Mike & Tyler, where the champ discussed a number of wrestling-related topics, including how she and her husband, former ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham, want to start their own bodybuilding program. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage Reactions to Colt Cabana’s AEW Return, Talk on CM Punk and WWE
Several people within AEW are reportedly happy that Colt Cabana is back. Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw Cabana make his return for a loss to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. A new report from Fightful Select notes that many people were in support of Cabana being back in the fold as of last night’s match.
Becky Lynch’s Dialect Coach on Her “Young Rock” Work, The Rock Praises Lynch, Lynch on Portraying Cyndi Lauper, First Look Photos
WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram today to praise WWE’s Becky Lynch for her acting debut in season 3 of his “Young Rock” comedy series. As noted, Lynch will portray rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season 3 premiere of “Young Rock” when it premieres at 8:30pm ET this Friday night on NBC. “The People Need You” is the name of the season 3 premiere episode, and it will feature a party Lauper threw around WrestleMania 1 in 1985, where she served as the manager for WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter as Richter defeated Leilani Kai for the WWE Women’s Title. The episode will also feature the following characters portrayed: former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, plus for the first time, Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T, Liberace, as well as WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Captain Lou Albano.
WWE SmackDown Results 11/4/2022
– The Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring. No DQ Match: Liv Morgan vs....
Live Coverage of the WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference with Roman Reigns, Damage CTRL, Others
– The WWE Crown Jewel press conference was scheduled to begin at 10:05 but the “coming soon” graphic didn’t change until 10:15. The presser finally kicks off at 10:20 as Michael Cole welcomes us to the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. The venue outside of Mrsool Park is packed with fans and local media as Cole hypes Saturday’s big event. He then introduces WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. They come out to Triple H’s theme song.
Ari Daivari Talks His Work Behind The Scenes In AEW, Hopes To Produce For Both Divisions
AEW star and producer Ari Daivari was the latest guest on the company’s Unrestricted podcast, where the Trustbusters member discussed his work behind-the-scenes, and how he hopes to continue working with both divisions as a producer, a position that he is really enjoying at the moment. Highlights from the interview are below.
Paul Heyman Opens Up On The Regime Change In WWE
Paul Heyman made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics, including the regime change in WWE from Vince McMahon in charge to Triple H in power. Here are the highlights:. The regime change in WWE:. “Well, it’s different than the last...
Heath Explains Why He Was Unable To Film For WWE’s Nexus Documentary
In May of 2021, Fred Rosser shared an image on social media of himself being interviewed by WWE for a documentary about The Nexus. It was later revealed that the documentary had been nixed. Heath spoke about the documentary on episode #159 of Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps. He noted he...
Bodhi Hayward Reportedly Had Heat Before WWE NXT Release, More on This Week’s Cuts
New details are being revealed on why Bodhi Hayward (Brady Booker) was released from WWE NXT. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that word going around says Hayward got hurt a lot and had heat for not going to a show or multiple shows. It was noted...
Backstage News on WWE’s Original Plans for Scarlett Bordeaux
New details are just being revealed for what was planned for Scarlett Bordeaux in WWE NXT, before she was put with real-life husband Karrion Kross. Scarlett originally signed with WWE in November 2019, while Kross first signed in February 2020. A new report from Fightful Select notes that there were pitches for Scarlett in 2019, shortly after NXT first jumped to cable.
News on Sasha Banks’ Recent Trip to Mexico and If She Was There for WWE, Banks Learning New In-Ring Skills
Sasha Banks was in Mexico City this past weekend, but she apparently was not at the WWE live event. Super Luchas reporter Apolo Valdés tweeted a photo of Banks, Bayley and AAA star Mamba in Mexico City this past weekend. Some media outlets then credited Valdés for the photo and claimed he said the trio was backstage at the WWE live event that night. Valdés later posted an update to clarify he never said they were at the WWE event, but he did confirm that Banks came to Mexico to train, as she has in the past. Banks is said to be good friends with Mamba.
Jade Cargill On What The Elite’s Return Means For AEW: “Just Get Ready For A Thrill Of A Ride”
AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently appeared on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, where the Baddies leader discussed a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including her thoughts on the upcoming return of The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks), who have been absent from programming since the real-life backstage melee with CM Punk following September’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.
Wade Barrett Praises WWE NXT Star For Improving His Wasteland Finisher
Wade Barrett has not competed in the WWE since 2016. However, he has been around the wrestling world by calling the action for NXT and SmackDown. NXT standout Arianna Grace has begun employing a variant of the Wasteland on WWE TV, which was his finisher while wrestling. Speaking with Ryan...
