Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event
YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
WWE Crown Jewel Results 11/5/2022
– The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens live with Jackie Redmond welcoming us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. We get a live shot from outside of Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as fans are finding their way into the venue. Redmond and the panel go over the card for Crown Jewel now. They confirm Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will open the show. We go to a video package for the match. Camp and Rosenberg believe Lashley will win today. We get a video for The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day now. Camp and Rosenberg both go with The Judgment Day to win.
Jake Paul, The Bloodline and Others Get Involved In the Wild WWE Crown Jewel Main Event, Photos and Videos
The main event of WWE Crown Jewel saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title in a hard-fought back & forth match with Logan Paul, who was wrestling just his third WWE match. The match featured several highlights from Paul, including a few top rope moves, the “one...
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
Matt Hardy Discusses Jeff Jarrett’s Arrival To AEW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about the arrival of Jeff Jarrett to AEW as he made his promotional debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite where he will be working behind the scenes.
WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference Set, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to Saudi Arabia, More
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are headed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this week. It was noted by PWInsider that Triple H and Stephanie are scheduled to be in the Kingdom this Saturday to oversee the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.
Live Coverage of the WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference with Roman Reigns, Damage CTRL, Others
– The WWE Crown Jewel press conference was scheduled to begin at 10:05 but the “coming soon” graphic didn’t change until 10:15. The presser finally kicks off at 10:20 as Michael Cole welcomes us to the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. The venue outside of Mrsool Park is packed with fans and local media as Cole hypes Saturday’s big event. He then introduces WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. They come out to Triple H’s theme song.
Mick Foley Shares Something He Pitched Tony Khan For Thunder Rosa
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer recalled pitching AEW President Tony Khan on the idea of using the Thunderstruck song for Thunder Rosa. “I just reached out and said, ‘Hey, have...
Becky Lynch’s Dialect Coach on Her “Young Rock” Work, The Rock Praises Lynch, Lynch on Portraying Cyndi Lauper, First Look Photos
WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram today to praise WWE’s Becky Lynch for her acting debut in season 3 of his “Young Rock” comedy series. As noted, Lynch will portray rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season 3 premiere of “Young Rock” when it premieres at 8:30pm ET this Friday night on NBC. “The People Need You” is the name of the season 3 premiere episode, and it will feature a party Lauper threw around WrestleMania 1 in 1985, where she served as the manager for WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter as Richter defeated Leilani Kai for the WWE Women’s Title. The episode will also feature the following characters portrayed: former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, plus for the first time, Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T, Liberace, as well as WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Captain Lou Albano.
Tony Khan Explains Why Jeff Jarrett Is A Key Acquisition For AEW, Talks Expanding Live Event Schedule In 2023
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on hiring WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as Director of Business Development and how he hopes Double-J will help the promotion expand their live event schedule in 2023. Highlights from the interview are below.
Jordynne Grace Says She and Jonathan Gresham Are Considering Starting A Bodybuilding Show
IMPACT Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently appeared on Counted Out With Mike & Tyler, where the champ discussed a number of wrestling-related topics, including how she and her husband, former ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham, want to start their own bodybuilding program. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Arez To Replace Laredo Kid At Tomorrow’s PWG Event
We recently reported that top lucha-libre superstar Laredo Kid had to undergo emergency surgery this past Monday after rupturing his intestine during his match with AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo at the AAA Showcenter Tournament finals last Sunday, a bout that Kid ended up winning. Kid was set...
WWE Crown Jewel Match Producers Revealed from Today’s Show
As seen below, the WWE Producers have been revealed for today’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, courtesy of PWInsider. You can click here for our detailed Crown Jewel recap. * Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Jason Jordan and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes. * New...
Backstage Reactions to Colt Cabana’s AEW Return, Talk on CM Punk and WWE
Several people within AEW are reportedly happy that Colt Cabana is back. Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw Cabana make his return for a loss to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. A new report from Fightful Select notes that many people were in support of Cabana being back in the fold as of last night’s match.
Heath Explains Why He Was Unable To Film For WWE’s Nexus Documentary
In May of 2021, Fred Rosser shared an image on social media of himself being interviewed by WWE for a documentary about The Nexus. It was later revealed that the documentary had been nixed. Heath spoke about the documentary on episode #159 of Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps. He noted he...
WWE Crown Jewel Final Card for Today, Live Coverage Reminder
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will air later today from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We will have live coverage of Crown Jewel, beginning at 11am ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show. Below is the card for today:. Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match. Logan Paul vs....
WWE SmackDown Results 11/4/2022
– The Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring. No DQ Match: Liv Morgan vs....
Top WWE Star Worked Crown Jewel Match While ‘Extremely Sick’
Drew McIntyre wrestled at Crown Jewel while extremely sick. PWInsider.com reports that the top WWE star has been sick with the flu for the past few days. However, he still made the long flight from the United States to Saudi Arabia to push through the match at Crown Jewel. The...
Paul Wight Says Vince McMahon Came Up With The “Big Show” Name, How He Initially Felt About It
AEW superstar and former multi-time world champion Paul Wight recently joined Insight With Chris Van Vilet for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Wight revealing the origin of his famous WWE moniker, “The Big Show.” Check out who came up with the name, as well as his initial thoughts on it, in the highlights below.
Jade Cargill On What The Elite’s Return Means For AEW: “Just Get Ready For A Thrill Of A Ride”
AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently appeared on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, where the Baddies leader discussed a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including her thoughts on the upcoming return of The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks), who have been absent from programming since the real-life backstage melee with CM Punk following September’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.
