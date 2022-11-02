Read full article on original website
Many On The AEW Roster Want To See Regular House Shows Introduced
The arrival of Jeff Jarrett in AEW brought with it a new key executive backstage. Tony Khan confirmed via Twitter that ‘The King of the Mountain’ was joining All Elite Wrestling as both an on-screen personality and, behind-the-scenes, as the Director of Business Development. In his tweet, Khan...
WWE Clash At The Castle Attains Impressive Live Gate Figures
WWE Clash at the Castle was the first major WWE event to be held in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992. On that occasion, Bret Hart was defeated in the main event by the British Bulldog in a match that has gone down in history. In the days after the...
The Acclaimed Seemingly Take A Shot At D-Generation X Over Recent Reunion
Just over a month removed from their celebration of National Scissoring Day, The Acclaimed were once again in a celebratory mood during the November 2 AEW Dynamite as they celebrated Billy Gunn’s 59th birthday. Together, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and the Baltimore faithful surrounded ‘Daddy A**’ with warmth, scissoring,...
John Laurinaitis Once Threatened To Fire WWE Coach For Wearing Sweatpants
To the former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, wearing sweatpants to the office was a fireable offense, or at least it almost was for Tom Pritchard, who spent five years working as a coach in Stamford, Connecticut, the promotion’s base. Tom Pritchard was at one time a...
Austin Theory Shows Off His Brutal Workout
Current WWE Star Austin Theory has given fans a taste into his brutal workout routine during the latest episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts. Appearing on fellow WWE Superstar Sheamus’ popular YouTube show ‘Celtic Warrior Workouts’ former United States Champion Austin Theory would give fans a glimpse into the level of work required to maintain his phenomenal physique ‘all day, every day’.
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
Ex-WWE Manager Claims Vince McMahon Stopped Caring Towards End Of WWE Tenure
On July 22nd 2022 Vince McMahon effectively relinquished his iron grip on WWE. The billionaire stepped down from his role as CEO, while he had already handed over creative control. Although McMahon retains shares in the company, his influence evaporated almost overnight. His departure came against a backdrop of a...
WWE’s Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Return From Injury Revealed
On the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown Randy Orton and his RK-Bro tag team partner Matt Riddle lost a huge title unification match with The Usos. After the bout, Orton and Riddle felt the full force of The Bloodline as they were attacked by not only their opponents but Roman Reigns.
AEW Dynamite Ratings – November 2nd 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the November 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite pulled in an average of 911,000 viewers. The show also scored a 0.29 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. That is a decrease on the previous week, which saw a total viewership average of 997,000 viewers with...
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Predictions
For the fourth time, WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia. As always the show is stacked and features some first-time-ever match-ups most notably the Undisputed Title clash between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul and the battle of the beasts between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.
Wardlow Encourages Fans To Call Him “Wardaddy”
Currently in the midst of his first reign as AEW TNT Champion, Wardlow has proven a popular figure throughout his career in the Tony Khan-helmed promotion. He first appeared in November 2019 as MJF’s bodyguard and has since evolved into one of modern wrestling’s most prolific big men performers.
Katsuyori Shibata Returns To AEW, Set For Title Match On 4/11 Rampage
Katsuyori Shibata is back in All Elite Wrestling and is heading for a huge championship match on the November 4th episode of Rampage. On the November 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite Orange Cassidy put his All-Atlantic Champion on the line against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. The match was made the previous week after both Fenix and the former AEW World Tag Team Champion argued via Christian Cage that they deserved a shot at the gold.
Colt Cabana Makes Televised AEW Return For First Time In A Year
On the November 2nd Colt Cabana made his return to AEW having last wrestled for the promotion back in March on Dark. However, the star hadn’t wrestled on television since being defeated by Bryan Danielson on Dynamite back in November 2021. Although Cabana has appeared on Ring of Honor...
New Details On ‘Work Ethics’ Issues Leading To Recent NXT Release
News broke on November 1 that WWE had released five NXT Superstars, cutting Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng from the roster. The releases marked the first of the new regime’s era and the first batch of WWE releases since April 29. The releases...
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Date & Venue Announced
First launched in January 2022, AEW Battle of the Belts has been met with a mixed reception. When the concept was first announced, they were seemingly to be promoted along the same lines as WCW Clash of the Champions and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event; to date, though, the four Battle of the Belts cards have gone largely forgotten.
Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks & More To Compete In AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament
AEW officially confirmed the third-annual World Championship Eliminator Tournament on the October 28 Rampage, confirming Ethan Page and Dante Martin as the tournament’s first two entrants. It was noted that with the finals taking place at Full Gear on November 19, the winner would challenge for the AEW World Championship on December 14 at Winter Is Coming.
Bobby Lashley Will “Make Sure” The Hurt Business Reunite
After falling just short of establishing himself as main event star upon initially returning to WWE in 2018, Bobby Lashley’s fortunes changed in June 2020. With the end of his poorly received on-screen relationship with Lana – CJ Perry – Lashley joined forces with MVP, before the pair eventually recruited Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Over the following months Lashley became WWE Champion and Alexander & Benjamin won the Raw Tag Team Titles.
Triple H Has WWE Star On “Fast Track” To Become The Next Sasha Banks
While Sasha Banks remains absent from WWE, the company seemingly already have their eye on the woman who could fill the very famous shoes of The Boss. Since Triple H assumed creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the main roster and that has involved bringing back a number of former stars as well as features Superstars from NXT. Even in recent weeks, NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma made their long-awaited main roster debuts on SmackDown.
NJPW Star Requested Match With Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world today, and as a result there is never a shortage of stars wanting to test themselves against the American Dragon. It has now been reported that this list includes New Japan star Katsuyori Shibata. Furthermore, that...
Ric Flair Removed From WWE Signature Open For A Second Time
Earlier this year, Ric Flair would be involved in a controversy after the premiere of VICE TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” episode titled “Plane Ride from Hell,” where would be accused of several charges, including sexual assault of a female flight attendant. As a...
