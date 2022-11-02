Katsuyori Shibata is back in All Elite Wrestling and is heading for a huge championship match on the November 4th episode of Rampage. On the November 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite Orange Cassidy put his All-Atlantic Champion on the line against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. The match was made the previous week after both Fenix and the former AEW World Tag Team Champion argued via Christian Cage that they deserved a shot at the gold.

2 DAYS AGO