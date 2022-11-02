ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lathrop, CA

CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured

By Sergio Robles
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WE3O_0iwU4v6r00

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency.

At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” the CHP said. The area is near the communities of Lathrop and Manteca.

Officers that responded found a white SUV with the driver, a 41-year-old man from Lathrop, with a single gunshot wound.

It was confirmed to FOX40 that the name of the victim was Carlos Ortiz Jr.

The other passenger was the 3-year-old daughter of the driver.

6 big rigs and a car collide on Interstate 80 in snowy, icy conditions

Officers administered life-saving measures to the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The toddler was uninjured and was returned to her family safely, the CHP said.

“We want to assure the public that these acts of violence are not random but are often targeted attacks between parties that know each other,” said CHP Captain Mel Hutsell in the news release.

“We take these types of incidents very serious and are committed to ensuring public safety.”

The CHP said that there was no immediate information on a vehicle or suspect and that anyone with information about the incident should call 916-731-6580.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

1 woman dies, another woman runs across lanes of traffic in Hayward: CHP

HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman died Friday morning in Hayward on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just as another woman was running across lanes of traffic and taken into custody on a psychiatric hold, the California Highway Patrol reported. CHP officers said that just before 5 a.m., units were called out...
HAYWARD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on Claribel Road in Modesto Area

On the night of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Coffee Road and Claribel Road. The incident took place at approximately 9:45 at night. and involved a Mercury and a Toyota SUV. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Claribel Road in...
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

CHP Searching for Big Rig Driver After Fatal Crash in Los Banos

CHP traffic officers are searching for a big rig driver after a fatal truck versus pedestrian accident near Los Banos in Merced County. The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, on SR-33 at the northbound I-5 offramp, officials said. Details on the Fatal Truck Versus Pedestrian Accident Near Los...
LOS BANOS, CA
CBS Sacramento

35-year-old woman dies after crash on Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE -- One person has died after a crash along a major Elk Grove thoroughfare Wednesday night. According to Elk Grove Police, the crash happened at roughly 9 p.m. Wednesday on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street.Police say that the driver, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as Angela Jean Deherrera, of Elk Grove.Investigators believe she was driving eastbound on Laguna Boulevard when she crashed into a tree in the center median. Speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, police say.
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Truck Accident on I-880 in Fremont Area

On Monday, October 31, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that a biker was killed in a crash involving a big rig in the Fremont area. The fatal motorcycle vs. truck accident occurred on southbound Interstate 880 in the vicinity of A Street shortly before 12:00 p.m., officials said. Details...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alexis Gabe remains found in Amador County field

PLYMOUTH -- Human remains discovered in Amador County this week are those of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman reported missing in January, according to police investigators.On Thursday afternoon, a resident in the Amador County town of Plymouth discovered something suspicious that was thought to be human remains. The resident notified the Amador County Sheriff's Office and sheriff's deputies and investigators responded to the area to find the remains.Due to the time of day and diminishing daylight, it was determined it would be best to keep watch over the area and initiate a more thorough investigation Friday morning.Members of the Oakley...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

New Details On Wednesday’s HWY 4 Semi Crash

Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information regarding a big rig crash that shut down Highway 4 for several hours. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. west of the Hunt Road intersection, between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County, as reported here. The CHP reports the driver, 21-year-old William Magana of Oakland, was driving a 2008 Kenworth semi and pulling a trailer westbound on the highway at about 35 mph. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Magana was driving the truck at an unsafe speed for the wet roadways. Due to his unsafe speed, he could not negotiate the turn in the roadway and allowed the trailer to leave the roadway, causing it to overturn and spill its load of scrap metal.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Eight Vehicles Involved in Sacramento Freeway Accident

An eight-vehicle freeway accident was reported in Sacramento on November 2, initiating a SigAlert and injuries. The collision occurred just before 8:00 a.m. along eastbound U.S. 50 just west of 65th Street. One SUV was lifted on top of another vehicle, and all lanes traveling east were blocked to traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Pedestrian injured in early-morning Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting in Stockton early Thursday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking near East Fremont Street when he was shot. According to police, the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at...
STOCKTON, CA
KGET

Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy shooting suspect still at large

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
GILROY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Atwater family loses sisters after fatal hit and run

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sisters and best friends, 76-year-old Carolyn Rose and 73-year-old Billie Edwards were described as the “glue” of their family. They were out on a morning walk Wednesday in Atwater when they were hit and killed near Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue. For the sisters, it was a day like many others, […]
ATWATER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police activity closes eastbound I-80 in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Police activity on a highway in Vacaville shutdown all lanes Thursday afternoon. A severe traffic alert was issued around 11:57 a.m. for eastbound Interstate-80 at Midway Road as officers responded to the scene. All lanes on the eastbound direction of the highway were closed. Motorists were advised...
VACAVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Los Banos man found dead inside car, deputies say

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was reported missing months ago in Los Banos has been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, officers with the California Highway Patrol found a 1999 Honda Accord in the Delta-Mendota Canal, just northwest of Los Banos. Investigators said they […]
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy