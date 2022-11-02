Former township trustee faces 44 felony counts

Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles was charged Wednesday with 43 felony counts of theft, fraud and more. Screenshot

Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles was charged today with 44 felony counts of theft, corrupt business influence, perjury, fraud and more.

Coles resigned from the trustee office on October facing accusations of "belligerently neglecting her duties and using township money to buy a fox stole, a spa day and other personal items," local journalist Dave Bangert reported.

Coles began serving as the township trustee in 2018 and was involved in controversy over her apparent lack of transparency regarding her spending. The State Board of Accounts began an audit of Coles' assets in the spring, about the same time Indiana State Police seized assets from both her home and her trustee office.

The township was in the process of removing Coles from office before she abruptly resigned.

Coles was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on a $500 bond.

The 42 counts she faces that are listed in state court database MyCase are 17 counts of theft, nine counts of perjury, five counts of tax exemption fraud, four counts of official misconduct, three counts of fraud, one count of corrupt business influence, one count of counterfeiting and one count of conflict of interest while being a public servant.