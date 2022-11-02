Read full article on original website
Verizon Stock (NYSE: VZ): A Huge Bargain for Dividend Investors
Verizon stock stands out as one of the cheapest, high-yield dividend stocks on the S&P 500. With so much competitive pressure and a recession on the way, the painful trade may be key to standing above the pack in 2023. Shares of fallen telecom titan Verizon (NYSE: VZ) have been...
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
Hunting for Undervalued, Overlooked Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy
Every investor knows that there’s a ‘trick’ to succeeding in the stock market. The first step toward a winning strategy is to find stocks that are priced low but still boast solid assets that bode well for future gains. In short, the key is finding stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential, and to buy in now while the shares, along with the broader markets, are down in the doldrums.
Roku Stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) Falls on Gloomy Q4 Forecast
Roku shares plunged on a disappointing outlook for the fourth quarter, even as the company delivered better-than-anticipated Q3 results. Roku’s (NASDAQ:ROKU) third-quarter results surpassed consensus estimates, but shares plunged as the company expects the fourth quarter to remain under pressure due to tough economic conditions. The leading streaming hardware...
Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) Misses on Revenue and Earnings
Shares of Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) are slightly down in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $-0.95, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.26 per share. Sales decreased by 10.6% year-over-year, with revenue...
These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip
One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again?
Is It Time to Sell Pinterest Stock (NYSE: PINS)?
Thanks to a better-than-expected earnings performance, shares of Pinterest jumped substantially higher recently. However, the fundamentals of the company remain suspect, implying that investors may want to consider selling PINS stock. While most sectors suffered severe losses in the year so far, few incurred as much damage as social media....
Funko Stock in a Funk After Big Q3 Earnings Miss
Shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) were hammered in morning trading on Friday after the pop culture lifestyle brand reported that its net income fell 39.3% year-over-year to $11.1 million in Q3. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.28 per share versus $0.39 in the same quarter last year widely missing Street estimates of $0.50.
Shopify Stock (NYSE: SHOP): How Much More Can SHOP Drop?
Shopify is struggling with slowing revenue growth, a lack of profitability, and a challenging economic outlook, which will continue to weigh down its shares in the near term. Shopify’s (NYSE: SHOP) stock price recently popped after reporting better-than-expected earnings last week. SHOP stock surged over 17% after the e-commerce service provider saw its sales grow by 22% from the prior-year period and reported a narrower loss. Moreover, its stock price trades at roughly 6.75x forward sales when looking 12 months out, which could seem like a bargain. However, with multiple headwinds ahead and better investments in the space, it’s best to wait for a better entry point before investing in SHOP stock, as it can easily shed another 30% from here, in our opinion. Therefore, we are bearish on SHOP stock.
Coinbase Stock: Buy or Sell Ahead of Earnings? Here’s What Wall Street Expects
Is it time for the beaten-down crypto market to begin its upward trend again? There are several signs that suggest the lows could well be in sight. After Coinbase (COIN) shares have cratered by an awful 76% on a year-to-date basis, and with the company about to report 3Q22 results today after the market close, could these signals help boost sentiment for the beleaguered leading crypto exchange?
PayPal Stock (NASDAQ: PYPL) Plunges after Lower-than-Expected Revenue Guidance
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell over 11% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.08, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.96 per share. Sales increased by 10.8% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $6.85...
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) Releases Earnings Report: Shares Gain in After-Hours
Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) gained over 3% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.81, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.72 per share. Sales increased by 3.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
Is Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock a Buy Despite Rising Losses in Air Force One Deal?
Piling Air Force One deal losses and other macro challenges are weighing on Boeing stock. That said, several analysts remain optimistic due to the company’s efforts to bolster the Commercial Airplanes unit and boost its free cash flow. There seems to be no respite for Boeing (NYSE:BA) when it...
Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Displays Solid Strength Following Q3 Beat; Will It Continue?
Block reported better-than-expected third quarter Fiscal 2022 results. In response, shareholders appreciated the company’s efforts and pushed the stock price higher in after-hours trading. Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reported a surprise third-quarter earnings and revenue beat on the heels of its solid Cash App business. The fintech company...
Goldman Sachs: Buy these 3 stocks — including two with over 60% upside
Wow, it’s been a week in the stock market hasn’t it? Thursday marked the fourth session in a row of daily losses, with that particular hit coming after the Fed instituted its fourth consecutive 75-basis point rate hike. That hike, however, was expected; what really roiled the markets was Fed chair Powell’s indications that the central bank will not be cutting back, or even slowing down, on the rate hikes anytime soon. Inflation is currently running at 8.2% annualized, and the core CPI is up to 6.6% annually.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Surges on Upbeat Q3 Revenue
Shares of DoorDash gained on strong sales and improved order values, even as the company reported a wider-than-expected third quarter loss. Food delivery platform DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2022. Investors were impressed with a 33% year-over-year jump in revenue to $1.70 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company benefited from record-high orders and gross order value (GOV).
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Disappoints Investors With Weak Q1 Earnings
Despite a top-line beat, Atlassian investors were spooked by dismal earnings and concerning trends that are expected to continue into forthcoming quarters. Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) tumbled 23% in the extended trading session Thursday, after posting dismal results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Earnings of $0.36 per share were behind consensus expectations (according to FactSet) of $0.40. The quarterly figure was also down 22% year-over-year.
Magna International (NYSE: MGA) Reports Earnings: Beats Revenue, Misses Earnings
Magna International (NYSE: MGA) (TSE: MG) reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.07, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.08 per share. Sales increased 17.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $9.3 billion. This beat analysts’ target by $150 million.
PayPal is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects
Following a run of disappointing earnings results, PayPal (PYPL) delivered the goods in Q2, with the company beating Street expectations for the quarter. With the digital payments titan readying to deliver Q3’s financial statement once today’s trading comes to a close, might a repeat be in the offing?
BioAtla Pops After Encouraging Q3 Results
Shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ: BCAB) popped in pre-market trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company reported encouraging Q3 results. The company ended the third quarter with a cash balance of $178.1 million which is expected to provide funding into the second half of 2024. Even as the company did not earn any revenues in Q3, the net loss widened to $25.8 million versus a net loss of $22.9 million in the same period last year.
