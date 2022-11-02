Read full article on original website
Verizon Stock (NYSE: VZ): A Huge Bargain for Dividend Investors
Verizon stock stands out as one of the cheapest, high-yield dividend stocks on the S&P 500. With so much competitive pressure and a recession on the way, the painful trade may be key to standing above the pack in 2023. Shares of fallen telecom titan Verizon (NYSE: VZ) have been...
3 Unknown Semiconductor Stocks Making a Comeback
Although semiconductor stocks suffered brutally amid a series of macroeconomic headwinds, the segment still undergirds broader social progress. In turn, certain players have been able to move against the grain, in particular the tickers HIMX, VSH, and DIOD. While hardly any market segment outside the energy and defense spaces managed...
Roku Stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) Falls on Gloomy Q4 Forecast
Roku shares plunged on a disappointing outlook for the fourth quarter, even as the company delivered better-than-anticipated Q3 results. Roku’s (NASDAQ:ROKU) third-quarter results surpassed consensus estimates, but shares plunged as the company expects the fourth quarter to remain under pressure due to tough economic conditions. The leading streaming hardware...
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Disappoints Investors With Weak Q1 Earnings
Despite a top-line beat, Atlassian investors were spooked by dismal earnings and concerning trends that are expected to continue into forthcoming quarters. Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) tumbled 23% in the extended trading session Thursday, after posting dismal results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Earnings of $0.36 per share were behind consensus expectations (according to FactSet) of $0.40. The quarterly figure was also down 22% year-over-year.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock: Chipping Away Investors’ Wealth
Intel stock has eroded its shareholders’ wealth. The ongoing challenges don’t appear to indicate a recovery in the foreseeable future. While patience pays in the stock market, this hasn’t been the case for the shareholders of chip giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). For instance, if you have been holding INTC stock for about five years (a considerable investment horizon), you are probably sitting on a loss of about 41%.
Hunting for Undervalued, Overlooked Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy
Every investor knows that there’s a ‘trick’ to succeeding in the stock market. The first step toward a winning strategy is to find stocks that are priced low but still boast solid assets that bode well for future gains. In short, the key is finding stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential, and to buy in now while the shares, along with the broader markets, are down in the doldrums.
Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Stop Demanding Perfection and Look at the Value
After a tech-market rout, seeing Alphabet stock’s contrarian appeal should be as easy as A-B-C. With investors expecting too much from Big Tech, however, they could miss this generational opportunity with an Internet and cloud giant. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a tech titan, but it’s in the...
Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Displays Solid Strength Following Q3 Beat; Will It Continue?
Block reported better-than-expected third quarter Fiscal 2022 results. In response, shareholders appreciated the company’s efforts and pushed the stock price higher in after-hours trading. Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reported a surprise third-quarter earnings and revenue beat on the heels of its solid Cash App business. The fintech company...
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rises on User Retention Despite Q3 Miss
Coinbase reported worse-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results. Despite this, shareholders pushed the stock price higher in after-hours trading on better-than-expected user numbers. Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss and missed revenue expectations. However, monthly transacting users (MTUs) came in at 8.5 million, better than...
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Tanks on Weak Q4 Outlook
Twilio shares took a nosedive in the after-hours market yesterday after the company issued a disappointing Q4 outlook, despite reporting upbeat Q3 numbers. Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have lost more than 21% in the extended trading hours yesterday on a muted Q4 outlook, despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
Coinbase Stock: Buy or Sell Ahead of Earnings? Here’s What Wall Street Expects
Is it time for the beaten-down crypto market to begin its upward trend again? There are several signs that suggest the lows could well be in sight. After Coinbase (COIN) shares have cratered by an awful 76% on a year-to-date basis, and with the company about to report 3Q22 results today after the market close, could these signals help boost sentiment for the beleaguered leading crypto exchange?
Shopify Stock (NYSE: SHOP): How Much More Can SHOP Drop?
Shopify is struggling with slowing revenue growth, a lack of profitability, and a challenging economic outlook, which will continue to weigh down its shares in the near term. Shopify’s (NYSE: SHOP) stock price recently popped after reporting better-than-expected earnings last week. SHOP stock surged over 17% after the e-commerce service provider saw its sales grow by 22% from the prior-year period and reported a narrower loss. Moreover, its stock price trades at roughly 6.75x forward sales when looking 12 months out, which could seem like a bargain. However, with multiple headwinds ahead and better investments in the space, it’s best to wait for a better entry point before investing in SHOP stock, as it can easily shed another 30% from here, in our opinion. Therefore, we are bearish on SHOP stock.
PayPal is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects
Following a run of disappointing earnings results, PayPal (PYPL) delivered the goods in Q2, with the company beating Street expectations for the quarter. With the digital payments titan readying to deliver Q3’s financial statement once today’s trading comes to a close, might a repeat be in the offing?
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in October 2022
October ended fairly positively for the stock market, which benefited from upbeat quarterly earnings from many major companies. This was followed by sharp pullbacks in August and September. However, few large companies included concerning trends in their outlooks, leading to a nagging worry at the back of everyone’s minds that...
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) Releases Earnings Report: Shares Gain in After-Hours
Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) gained over 3% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.81, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.72 per share. Sales increased by 3.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip
One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again?
Lightspeed Stock Nosedives on Weak Outlook
Lightspeed shares tumbled over 18% yesterday after the company issued a disappointing outlook, citing macroeconomic and currency headwinds. Shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) (TSE:LSPD) fell over 18% on November 3 after the company reported Fiscal Q2 results. Investors were disappointed as the company lowered its annual revenue outlook, citing macroeconomic and currency headwinds.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Surges on Upbeat Q3 Revenue
Shares of DoorDash gained on strong sales and improved order values, even as the company reported a wider-than-expected third quarter loss. Food delivery platform DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2022. Investors were impressed with a 33% year-over-year jump in revenue to $1.70 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company benefited from record-high orders and gross order value (GOV).
AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock: A Solid Defensive Play Amid Volatility
AT&T operates a defensive business that makes its stock relatively immune to ongoing volatility. AT&T stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index year-to-date. The volatility in the stock market could stay elevated amid high inflation, rising interest rates, and uncertainty. Amid challenges, shares of the diversified telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE:T) emerge as a solid defensive play for investors to navigate the heightened volatility with ease and reduce the risk of their overall portfolio.
Funko Stock in a Funk After Big Q3 Earnings Miss
Shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) were hammered in morning trading on Friday after the pop culture lifestyle brand reported that its net income fell 39.3% year-over-year to $11.1 million in Q3. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.28 per share versus $0.39 in the same quarter last year widely missing Street estimates of $0.50.
