Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel October 19 – 24
Alice Jimmie, 26 Violate Conditions of Release, 2nd Degree Harassment $150, 1 Yr. Prob. Leona Rene Waska, 36 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob. Sinea Williams, 31 Reckless Endangerment, Violate Conditions of Release 2 Yrs. Prob., $150. Robert Tikiun, 34 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob. Alexie M. Berlin, 40 Driving...
kmxt.org
Midday Report November 03, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A game changing broadband project in Bethel and other communities in the Y-K Delta has a new name. Anchorage Unangax̂ Dancers debuted a song at AFN that welcomes ancestors. And this election features a concerted effort to encourage Alaska Natives to participate.
