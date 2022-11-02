Read full article on original website
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel October 19 – 24
Alice Jimmie, 26 Violate Conditions of Release, 2nd Degree Harassment $150, 1 Yr. Prob. Leona Rene Waska, 36 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob. Sinea Williams, 31 Reckless Endangerment, Violate Conditions of Release 2 Yrs. Prob., $150. Robert Tikiun, 34 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob. Alexie M. Berlin, 40 Driving...
Village officers blockade against state Troopers ends with school principal and staff fleeing Kipnuk in two planes
Alaska State Troopers traveled to Kipnuk on Oct. 29, where the school principal, LaDorothy Lightfoot, had locked herself into her office at Chief Paul Memorial School after the Kipnuk Tribal Police had attempted to take her into custody and serve a “banishment order for unknown reasons,” according to the trooper dispatch report.
