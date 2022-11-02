Love Island USA is returning and calling for new islanders

For those that enjoy getting into the Love Island USA craze each summer, you know just how captivating the show is. In this season 4, from the tumultuous journey of love with Isaiah and Sydney to the often mind-boggling dynamic between Jesse and Deb, viewers couldn’t help but stay glued to their screens multiple times a week just to see what happened next.

With fan-favorite pair Zeta and Timmy ultimately rising above the other couples to be crowned the winners, fans were left both pleased with the outcome, yet sad season 4 came to a close. The audience could do nothing but look ahead to possible future episodes.

Well in some great news for fans, the reality series is returning to Peacock with a fifth season, as the streamer is officially searching for the next great couples, according to an Instagram announcement. The post reads:

"We are ready for the new class of 2023!! Love Island — the ultimate dating show is currently casting and is looking for a new batch of sexy singles… which could include YOU… to take part!

"Our Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular villa in the hope of finding love. Viewers will chime in along the way and help determine which final couple has the chance to win a $100,000 cash prize.

"You must be over the age of 18 years old. Other eligibility requirements may apply."

Now real fans of the show know that there is more to being a contestant than just being over the age of 18. For starters, given what aired last season, future islanders should be willing to do a ton of smooching, participate in often messy challenges and have the vocal chops to yell out "I’ve got a text" whenever producers send a message to your phone.

Do you think you have what it takes to be an islander in Love Island USA season 5? Be sure to head over to the Instagram post and ready your application today.

You can catch up with season 4 over on Peacock. By the way, the new season of Love Island Australia just kicked off on Monday, October 31.