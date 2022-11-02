ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Bengals, Panthers look to stabilize after emotional losses

CINCINNATI (AP) — Even with star receiver Ja’Marr Chase on the shelf with an injury, quarterback Joe Burrow believes the Bengals can get going this week against the Carolina Panthers and maintain it through the second half of the season. After all, the third-year quarterback reasons, that’s generally what happened last year when Cincinnati got hot in […]
CINCINNATI, OH
9&10 News

Detroit faces Oklahoma City, looks to break 3-game slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Oklahoma City as losers of three straight games. Detroit finished 23-59 overall with a 13-28 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

