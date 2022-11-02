Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
wegotthiscovered.com
The spiteful Marvel movie made with the sole intention of never being released won’t stop ruffling feathers
WandaVision director Matt Shakman has a fairly easy task in front of him when it comes to making the best Fantastic Four movie yet, but only because the bar has been set very low. Tim Story’s 2005 blockbuster and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer were about as bland...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
aiexpress.io
You Can Finally Build The Little Bear Pokémon At Build-A-Bear
Pokémon and Construct-A-Bear go hand in hand, however for some time, the 2 firms have been lacking a trick. In a spot referred to as ‘Construct-A-Bear’, you might not, in truth, construct a bear from the Pokémon collection. Till now. Italian web site Farantube reviews that...
TechRadar
Marvel's Wonder Man show lands DC star as its lead – and he's a great fit
Marvel has reportedly signed up Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead its Wonder Man TV series. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Abdul-Mateen II has swapped DC for Marvel, with the Aquaman and Watchmen star landing the top job for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney Plus show. Curiously,...
TODAY.com
Marvel gives new look at ‘Black Panther’ sequel
With less than a week until the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Marvel is giving another sneak peek at the new film.Nov. 5, 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: More than one mind-blowing casting comes true as ‘Wakanda Forever’ gets on track to break a huge MCU milestone
What an amazing week it’s been for Marvel casting announcements! In recent days, we’ve received the exciting news that Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke has joined Agatha: Coven of Chaos, potentially as a teen Wiccan, and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing the title role in the Wonder Man series. Now two further, even more mind-blowing, castings have been confirmed for those same two shows. Elsewhere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may just one-up its predecessor by achieving a huge honor.
digitalspy.com
Avengers duo won't do another Marvel movie for a long time
Anthony and Joe Russo took over the Avengers franchise after two well-received Captain America films, wrapping up a decade of storytelling with Endgame and nabbing the highest-grossing film at the box office (for a time). The brothers stepped away from Marvel Studios since then, focusing on their own studio AGBO...
aiexpress.io
God of War Ragnarok gets the Digital Foundry treatment
God of Battle Ragnarok is out quickly, and Digital Foundry lately had some hands-on time with Kratos’ newest journey. According to Digital Foundry, even in its pre-released state, Ragnarok feels unbelievably polished… there are successfully no stutters, hitches, or every other weirdness.”. Zero bugs or visible glitches have...
News 12
WHAT’S HOT: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meals hit drive-thrus
The lines at the McDonald’s drive-thru might be a little bit longer now that the restaurant chain has released new Happy Meal inspired by Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The company says each Happy Meal includes one of 10 "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" super hero toys based on...
aiexpress.io
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened gets its first gameplay trailer and it’s kinda creepy
Frogwares have launched the primary gameplay trailer for Sherlock Holmes The Woke up, and it is a bit creepy. The Sherlock meets Cthulhu horror journey sees a younger Sherlock and John Watson undertake a chilling case that may ceaselessly “bond and scar the duo.”. What looks as if an...
aiexpress.io
Report: 72% of Gen Z kids say they have workarounds to avoid online parental oversight
The web is permeating each facet of our lives and we’re more and more anticipated to construct and keep an “on-line presence” from day one – inflicting new and sudden challenges, not confronted by earlier generations, for younger folks and fogeys alike. That is the conclusion...
aiexpress.io
Ahead of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s release, I actually decided to “catch ’em all” – and now I hate myself
Once I was eight years previous, I launched Pokémon to the playground. I’d simply watched the primary episodes of the anime on SM:TV Reside and compelled my associates to have interaction in imaginary Pokémon battles. I’d forgotten lots of the Pokémon’s names, so fights had been mismatches like Onix versus Rockadock (whom I later discovered is known as Geodude).
