digitalspy.com

Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is

Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
aiexpress.io

You Can Finally Build The Little Bear Pokémon At Build-A-Bear

Pokémon and Construct-A-Bear go hand in hand, however for some time, the 2 firms have been lacking a trick. In a spot referred to as ‘Construct-A-Bear’, you might not, in truth, construct a bear from the Pokémon collection. Till now. Italian web site Farantube reviews that...
TechRadar

Marvel's Wonder Man show lands DC star as its lead – and he's a great fit

Marvel has reportedly signed up Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead its Wonder Man TV series. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Abdul-Mateen II has swapped DC for Marvel, with the Aquaman and Watchmen star landing the top job for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney Plus show. Curiously,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: More than one mind-blowing casting comes true as ‘Wakanda Forever’ gets on track to break a huge MCU milestone

What an amazing week it’s been for Marvel casting announcements! In recent days, we’ve received the exciting news that Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke has joined Agatha: Coven of Chaos, potentially as a teen Wiccan, and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing the title role in the Wonder Man series. Now two further, even more mind-blowing, castings have been confirmed for those same two shows. Elsewhere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may just one-up its predecessor by achieving a huge honor.
digitalspy.com

Avengers duo won't do another Marvel movie for a long time

Anthony and Joe Russo took over the Avengers franchise after two well-received Captain America films, wrapping up a decade of storytelling with Endgame and nabbing the highest-grossing film at the box office (for a time). The brothers stepped away from Marvel Studios since then, focusing on their own studio AGBO...
aiexpress.io

God of War Ragnarok gets the Digital Foundry treatment

God of Battle Ragnarok is out quickly, and Digital Foundry lately had some hands-on time with Kratos’ newest journey. According to Digital Foundry, even in its pre-released state, Ragnarok feels unbelievably polished… there are successfully no stutters, hitches, or every other weirdness.”. Zero bugs or visible glitches have...
News 12

WHAT’S HOT: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meals hit drive-thrus

The lines at the McDonald’s drive-thru might be a little bit longer now that the restaurant chain has released new Happy Meal inspired by Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The company says each Happy Meal includes one of 10 "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" super hero toys based on...
aiexpress.io

Ahead of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s release, I actually decided to “catch ’em all” – and now I hate myself

Once I was eight years previous, I launched Pokémon to the playground. I’d simply watched the primary episodes of the anime on SM:TV Reside and compelled my associates to have interaction in imaginary Pokémon battles. I’d forgotten lots of the Pokémon’s names, so fights had been mismatches like Onix versus Rockadock (whom I later discovered is known as Geodude).

