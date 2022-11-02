Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
With Benchlands clearing complete, Santa Cruz aims for spring park reopening
Though just over 30% of evicted Benchlands residents opted for shelter at the armory, the clearing of Santa Cruz County's largest homeless encampment is now complete, taking only seven phases instead of the anticipated nine or 10. City Homelessness Response Manager Larry Imwalle views the process as successful despite the low rate of uptake.
tinybeans.com
Christmas in the Park
Christmas in the Park has been helping families make memories in downtown San Jose for over 40 years at Plaza de Cesar Chavez. With more than 30 displays, over 300 decorated trees, free visits with Santa, rides for the little ones, and the best hot chocolate in town – there’s something for everyone. And it’s free. (The wine and beer in the new Park Tavern isn’t free. Sorry.)
sfarchdiocese.org
Contemplatives of St. Joseph bring monastic spirituality to South San Francisco parish
As the founder of the Contemplatives of St. Joseph, a religious family created to serve the Archdiocese of San Francisco, Father Vito Perrone always imagined creating an urban oasis where people could come and pray. When he moved into the former convent at Mater Dolorosa Parish over a decade ago, he had no idea the parish would become that place. But after being appointed pastor of the church July 1, he’s wasted no time getting to work.
calmatters.network
The beaver is back: Pair of the semiaquatic rodents spotted in Palo Alto
More than 160 years ago, the sight and sound of beavers in local creeks was likely common, splashing their paddle-like tails with their brown bodies gliding through the water with noses just above the water line. Exterminated by hunting, the North American beaver, scientific name Castor canadensis, has not only...
pajaronian.com
Leaving his stamp: Local post office worker retires after 34 years
After 34 years at the U.S. Post Office in Watsonville, Jimmie Nartates wrapped up his career as a window clerk Monday beneath a large gold banner, “Happy Retirement.”. With signs posted about his work station by fellow workers, such as “Welcome to 7-day weekends,” and “No Work Zone,” Nartates maintained his signature warm, soft-spoken stance through his final day, dealing with the standard flurry of customers, taking in packages and letters and selling stamps.
NBC Bay Area
Advocates Bring Safety Kits to Unhoused Residents in San Jose
As temperatures drop and a significant storm moves in, there is growing concern about the safety of tens of thousands without homes in the Bay Area. On Friday advocates for the unhoused in San Jose are trying to help supply those in need, not only for the upcoming cold. But also, for another growing risk, getting hit and killed by cars at night.
pajaronian.com
New documentary showcases Annieglass on 40th anniversary
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Forty years ago, artist Annie Morhauser arrived in Santa Cruz County with a passion for glass and a dream to succeed. After graduating from the California College of the Arts with a degree in glassmaking, Morhauser set up shop in a small, 400-square-foot studio in Santa Cruz and got to work.
Measure O offshoot: The new ruckus over Santa Cruz's plan to remove Lot 4 trees
Could the timing have been any worse? As Santa Cruz voters go to the polls Tuesday to vote up or down on the controversial multiuse library/housing/parking structure downtown on Lot 4, all of sudden the trees on the parcel were tagged for removal. Was it all a plot, a clumsy move — or just part of a long-planned process that protestors find objectionable?
Gilroy Dispatch
Program gives ranchers access to areas during disasters
The County of Santa Clara has launched a program that will allow ranchers and livestock owners to access restricted areas during wildfires and other emergencies to feed their animals, check their health and, if necessary, evacuate them. The County has granted more than 40 Livestock Passes so far to ranchers...
I was the first biracial mayor of Santa Cruz; why has Santa Cruz ignored my race?
Martine Watkins, vice mayor of Santa Cruz, is perplexed. She is biracial — her father is Black, her mother white — and she was the first biracial woman to serve as the mayor of Santa Cruz. She thinks it's a misrepresentation of local history to call Justin Cummings — who is currently a candidate for District 3 county supervisor — the first Black mayor of Santa Cruz.
The Almanac Online
Cake boutique Lady M opens permanent shop in Los Altos
The interior of the newly renovated Lady M location in Los Altos. Courtesy Lady M. After a trial run with a Los Altos pop-up, Lady M is putting down roots there, and the high-end cake boutique's mille crêpe cakes are now on permanent offer. The popular New York City-based...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. Santa Clara County is outpacing the state in uptake of the omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine across all eligible age groups, the county’s top health official said this week. Roughly...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Condor Club In North Beach Seeks Legacy Status
The judge in the corruption trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, who abruptly resigned on Monday, has ruled against shutting down jury deliberations and a conviction may still be looming. Smith's attorney had moved to have all charges dismissed in the civil trial because the only penalty, removal from the Sheriff's Office, was now moot. [Mercury News]
hoodline.com
A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
sanjoseinside.com
Santa Clara County Still More than 75% Short of Measure A Housing Goals, Six Years after $1B Bond Vote
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors signed off on $31.5 million for a trio of affordable housing projects on Tuesday, the latest steps toward meeting ambitious goals endorsed by voters nearly six years ago. The projects will result in 36 housing units in San José (of which 14 are...
calmatters.network
Taking the new Livermore Wine Trolley dinner tour
What was the Livermore Wine Trolley doing on a Thursday night on Main Street in Pleasanton, with nary a winery within three miles?. For years I had spied the green and red Livermore Wine Trolley at local wineries. But the new “Taste of the Tri-Valley Food Tour” on Oct. 20 spurred me to hop on.
Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter said due to limited staffing, they will close to the public temporarily. They did not give an estimated time for reopening. The shelter announced that it will continue animal care as normal, and field services will remain active. Nigh kennels will remain open to the public and will The post Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing appeared first on KION546.
milpitasbeat.com
Letting the cat out of the bag: A look at Animal Services in Milpitas
Need to find a home for that stray kitty? Concerned about your neighbor’s aggressive doggy? Looking to adopt a furry friend? Who you gonna call?. For local residents, the answer to that question is not so straightforward. That’s because in 2001, the City of Milpitas began contracting with the San Jose Animal Care Center (SJACC), which opened their new facility in south San Jose near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in 2004 as part of San Jose’s newly formed Animal Services Division.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Remodeled Home with An Spacious Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining in Alamo California Asking for $3.2 Million
1941 Parkmont Drive Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1941 Parkmont Drive, Alamo, California is beautiful remodeled custom home features a resort-like backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, built-in fire pit, bocce court, expansive level grassy area to play, sport court location, producing vineyard, vegetable garden beds, & fruit trees. This Home in Alamo offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1941 Parkmont Drive, please contact Jill Fusari (Phone: 925-817-7818) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0