This "Enola Holmes" Actor Was Originally Meant to Play Edward Cullen in "Twilight"

If you're anything like us, you rewatch the Twilight saga every time the weather gets a little gloomy. The iconic fantasy series made a mark on pop culture when the books and movies were released in the 2000s, but little did we know, the star-crossed love story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen could have looked totally different on screen.

