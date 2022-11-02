Read full article on original website
Related
seventeen.com
This "Enola Holmes" Actor Was Originally Meant to Play Edward Cullen in "Twilight"
If you're anything like us, you rewatch the Twilight saga every time the weather gets a little gloomy. The iconic fantasy series made a mark on pop culture when the books and movies were released in the 2000s, but little did we know, the star-crossed love story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen could have looked totally different on screen.
seventeen.com
Sadie Sink Shares She’d Be “Lost” Without Millie Bobby Brown, Talks "Stranger Things" Season 5
In our humble opinion, one of the cutest scenes of all time from Stranger Things season 3 is the bestie shopping montage where Max shows Eleven the wonders of the Starcourt Mall for the very first time. "You've never been shopping before, have you?" Sadie Sink's character, Max, realizes. The...
Comments / 0