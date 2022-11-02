Read full article on original website
Minnesota DNR prepares for upcoming deer opener
Students said that the facility has already helped prepare them for ventures post-graduation, and that the new building is a major upgrade over the old facilities. Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester says it will move its pastoral center, or headquarters, to Rochester by the spring of 2024. Area...
Cleveland vs. Mayer Lutheran
Olives, a familiar favorite in downtown Mankato, features a new face in the kitchen: Chef Matthew Zigich. Guest host Sean Morawczynski and Lisa had an expert, August Jeske from Cork and Key, join them with some delightful, tasty wine and chocolate pairings.
Area cities encourage kids to take part in Mayor for a Day essay contest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cities of Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake are encouraging kids to take part in this year’s Mayor For a Day Essay Contest. The League of Minnesota Cities hosts the contest each fall to find out what our cities would like like if kids were in charge.
New Ulm Women’s Expo & Craft Fair returns to raise money for education and local artists
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Many people flocked to New Ulm for an annual event held on the first weekend of Minnesota’s deer hunting opener: the Women’s Expo and Craft Fair. About 75 vendors filled 92 spaces around the Jefferson Elementary school building, featuring independent businesses, entrepreneurs, and other local artists.
Pick of the litter: Frisco
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Frisco. This pup is only six months old. Frisco is a black and white German Shepard mix. He loves to give kisses, play with toys, and release his energy. Frisco needs a home that is ready to play...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-3-2022 - clipped version
Minnesota DNR wants hunters and non-hunters alike to be safe and aware of the ins and outs of the practice. MCHS celebrates ‘topping the tower’ with final construction beam. Updated: 7 hours ago. Construction staff say its an industry tradition to paint the last beam that goes up,...
MCHS: Daylight Savings can cause health risks
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend, we turn our clocks back one hour, marking the end of daylight saving time. Early sunday morning, at 2 a.m., Clock go back an hour. While the extra hour of sleep could come in handy... There are some impacts that come with changing the clocks twice a year.
Historic Courthouse in Mankato to display greenlighting for local Veterans
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting next week, The Historic Courthouse in Mankato will be displaying greenlighting to support local Veterans. It is all part of the Operation Green Light, an initiative to support military veterans. “Counties tend to be one of the front line first resources for transitioning service members...
New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park
A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
Fairmont CTE program partners with community organizations
For a special spin on the classic Monte Cristo recipe, Kelsey and Lisa went to one of their favorites in the kitchen, Molly Loe of Happy Thyme Cooking!. Martin County kicks off new library initiative that puts books on wheels (FINAL) Updated: 1 hour ago. Lisa and Kelsey spoke to...
New Executive Director emerges for Partners for Housing
The DNR says it is due to increased wildfire risk from to the dry conditions, wind, and the warm temperatures the state is seeing. Mankato Public Safety: change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Updated: 2 hours ago. The alarms provide early warning in case of a fire or...
Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size
An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
Planning for new 13 mile-long trail in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday, members from MnDOT, Albert Lea city officials and community members spent the day mapping out a new proposed trail for the city with a bike ride. Albert Lea’s “Rails to Trails” project is beginning its planning stage to develop an old railway into a new 13 mile-long trail for the community.
New Ulm hip-hop group shines spotlight on teen suicide prevention
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A suicide prevention event will have dancers on their feet in New Ulm tomorrow. The Best Kept Secret is a hip-hop show featuring local artists who want to uphold a positive impact in the community and spread suicide prevention. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Driver injured in Highway 14 crash
A car collided with a tractor Thursday afternoon in Waseca County, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Alton Township, near Janesville, just before 4 p.m. The state patrol says Leah Rae Tidemann, 33, of Faribault, was westbound on the highway...
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
Crash in Rochester Was Among 3 Injury Crashes in the Region Today
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Dodge County woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester during the noon hour today. The State Patrol says 56-year-old Rebecca Bermea of Claremont was driving an SUV that crashed into the back of a minivan on the entrance ramp to southbound Highway 52 at the 2nd Street interchange around 12:20 PM. Bermea was transported to the nearby St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, and the driver of the minivan, who was identified as 34-year-old Tierynee Fricker of Rochester, were not hurt.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died in a single vehicle crash late Friday night on Highway 22 in Faribault County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:40 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, that’s about halfway between Wells and Minnesota Lake.
Charges dropped over Albert Lea business that defied COVID shutdown order
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Additional charges have been dropped against the Freeborn County woman who defied Governor Walz’ COVID business shutdown. Melissa Lynn “Lisa” Hanson, former owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, was found guilty on misdemeanor charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating Governor Walz’ executive order that restaurants and other businesses had to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.
