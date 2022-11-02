Read full article on original website
Related
Boston Globe
Here are the TV political ads driving Boston.com readers crazy
"Here I thought I knew how the government worked, but apparently, the U.S. government is run totally by the N.H. rep, N.H. senator, Nancy Pelosi and then Joe Biden." So in case you thought there was a sizable portion of the local electorate just waiting for the right political ad to come along before making up their mind about this year’s election … Yeah, that’s not happening.
Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Barnstable state Rep. District (David Vieira vs. Kathleen Fox Alfano)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Republican David Vieira faces Democratic challenger Kathleen Fox Alfano to be state Rep. for the 3rd Barnstable District, which includes parts of Barnstable County on Cape Cod. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Vieira has held...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 2022 ballot questions explained
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire voters will weigh in on two ballot questions this general election. The first question is a constitutional amendment regarding registers of probate in the state. It reads as follows:. "Are you in favor of amending articles 71 and 81 of the second part of...
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many...
2022 Election: What are the 4 ballot questions, what do ‘yes’ and ‘no’ votes mean for Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters will be asked to weigh in on four key ballot questions when they head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Ballot question 1 would establish additional tax on income over $1M. Here’s what “yes” and “no” votes would mean:. Ballot question 2...
rock929rocks.com
Which Mass. City Made The Best Places to Live in the U.S.?
The Best Places to Live in the U.S. has been laid out by the folks at Money.com and one Massachusetts city made the list. These lists come and go, and are constantly updated, so we’ll take our bragging rights where we can get them. Money.com sets their list up like this: “In our annual ranking of the top places to live, we look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Explore below the many different locations — and see if your town made it!”
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Ballot Question 3, explained
What is Question 3 on the general election ballot?. Question 3 will be written on the general ballot as, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, on which no vote was taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives on or before May 3, 2022?”. The proposed...
Maura Healey vows to pursue permanent tax relief on day one as Mass. governor
As the Massachusetts Legislature shipped its compromise economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday afternoon without permanent tax cuts, Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, gleefully filled a cannoli in the kitchen of Mike’s Pastry in Boston’s North End and cheered on her lieutenant governor running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for her more artful technique.
wgbh.org
Republican Geoff Diehl’s supporters expect victory — despite the polls
It’s hard to look at the contours of the Massachusetts governor’s race and conjure up a scenario in which Democrat Maura Healey loses. The polls have pointed toward a Healey landslide for months. With Election Day fast approaching and early voting already underway, one recent survey shows Healey leading Republican Geoff Diehl by a margin of nearly two to one.
REMINDER: Here is the deadline to get a Real ID license in Massachusetts
Mass. — The Department of Homeland Security is reminding Mass residence to get a Real ID. All residents over the age of 18 must have a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, or they will not be able to fly within the United States or enter certain federal facilities.
country1025.com
If You Want to Win the Powerball Buy Your Ticket In This State – Definitely NOT Massachusetts!
So we’re heading toward $1.5 Billion this Saturday – the third largest jackpot in US history. Will someone in Massachusetts win the big one? I mean, everyone has equal odds – BUT – when we look state-by-state the chances of a Massachusetts resident winning look pretty bleak. The last time someone from Mass won the Powerball jackpot was on August 23, 2017 when Mavis Wanczyk won the $133.2 million big prize. Before that you’d have to go back to December 11, 2013 when Maureen & Stephen Hinckley split the jackpot with another winner from Nebraska.
WBUR
What to know about rising RSV rates in Mass.
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! We have an incredibly — perhaps unsettlingly — warm weekend ahead. And don’t forget: Daylight Savings also ends, meaning we gain an extra hour Sunday. (Get ready: that first 4:30 p.m. sunset on Sunday is gonna feel weird when it’s also 70 degrees outside.)
bunewsservice.com
LISTEN: Massachusetts Gun Legislation Experts Discuss Safety
This midterm, many Republican candidates nationwide have made crime a focal point of their campaign, while democrats have largely steered clear of the issue. Massachusetts is one of the safest states in the country when it comes to gun violence, thanks in part to dedicated activists who work to educate people about the dangers of firearms.
WCVB
Gov. Baker signs new Massachusetts law on 'step therapy' practices
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday signed a bill to restrict the practice in which some patients are made to try and fail on insurance-preferred treatments before their insurer will approve a more expensive option prescribed by a doctor. "On behalf of the dozens of patient groups who...
WBUR
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
Massachusetts legislation passed to help those with disabilities
Two bills that were passed in the Senate Thursday during an informal session will help those in the Commonwealth with disabilities live more independently.
laconiadailysun.com
Two ballot questions await voters on Election Day – here’s what they mean
The 6th Circuit Court Court, Probate Division, is located in Concord near the New Hampshire Supreme Court. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Homebuyers are leaving Boston for Maine, according to Realtor.com
A 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo is on the market in Boston for $1.7 million. A 4-bed, 1-bath house is listed in Boston for $850,000. And a 3-bed, 2-bathroom house in Boston is on the market for $1.4 million. Sick of the high prices, residents are leaving Boston for Maine, according to...
Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial)
Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay 83 cents per dollar on patient care.
Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts
Fall in Massachusetts has been a great one so far. We have had the opportunity to experience some rich foliage and have been treated to mild almost summer-like weather. No complaints here. I love fall in Massachusetts, don't you?. Have You Noticed an Increase in Mask Wearing in Massachusetts?. As...
Comments / 1