Seven people charged in Southaven with shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene. Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics […]
Woman charged in North Memphis toddler homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman after she turned herself in following the shooting death of a toddler on Friday. Memphis police said 19-year-old Juanita Bruce, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 18-month-old in addition to four counts of attempted first-degree murder. The shooting happened in the […]
7 charged in Southaven sporting goods shoplift, police say
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A 17-year-old, and six adults were arrested in a sporting goods shoplift in Southaven. On Nov. 4 at approximately 1:25 PM, Southaven Police responded to a shoplifting call at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way. When officers arrived, they arrested seven people. In addition to...
Police say group robbed 3 people in stolen Infiniti; one caught and charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed men in an Infiniti allegedly robbed at least three people across Memphis before police caught up to them Wednesday. Three men reported they were robbed by a group in a gray Infiniti in the span of less than four hours: at 2:22, 4:50 and 5 p.m. The group […]
Expungement clinic gives chance to clear non-violent charges from record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people got a new reason to hope as an expungement clinic offered a chance for them to have their criminal histories cleared. Held at the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church near Orange Mound, the clinic, held by Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn said the clinic was the 18th she has held since being elected in 2018.
Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
Man threatens to blow up local high school, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faced a judge Friday after police say he threatened to blow up a local school and kill all the kids inside. According to police, Marterius Lewis called 911 saying he was going to blow up Hamilton High School yesterday. A few minutes later, police say he called again saying he […]
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Toddler shot to death at Memphis apartments
Breedlove shooting scene A toddler was shot to death at an apartment complex on Breedlove Street in Memphis on Friday, November 4, 2022, according to Memphis Police. Police said a woman was also shot and critically injured. The woman police believe is responsible for the shooting took off in a gray Infiniti, police said. (WHBQ)
Child rushed to hospital after carjackers crash, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was critically injured after a group of carjackers crashed into another car following a police chase, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). It started when a car was stolen at gunpoint Friday morning, MPD said. Officers were trying to pull that carjacked vehicle...
Suspect accused in Young Dolph murder asks for move to penal farm due to safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men accused in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared back in court Friday morning. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have both been indicted in the rapper’s killing. Young Dolph was shot and killed Nov. 17, 2021, inside Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard....
Young Dolph murder suspect asks judge for transfer due to safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Justin Johnson, one of the suspects held in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last November, asked a judge Friday to be transferred to a different facility. Johnson’s attorney said his client wants to be transferred out of the pre-trial detention facility at 201 Poplar to the Shelby County Division of […]
Armed man threatens women over trash: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened two women with a gun because he found trash near his door. Kesean Montague, 27, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Memphis Police officers responded to an apartment building on Autumn Hollow Drive within the Trinity […]
Woman found shot on I-240 after vehicle fire, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot on I-240 after a vehicle caught fire on Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the interstate near Poplar Avenue and found that a woman had been shot, police said. Police said that one...
actionnews5.com
Suspects crash stolen car into Midtown lawn, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects stole the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
Man fires shots into Wendy’s after fight with employees: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who previously threatened to blow up a local middle school is now being accused of firing shots into a fast food restaurant, police say. Patrick Butler is being bars facing several attempted murder charges. The incident took place back in May at the Wendy’s located on Highland Street just blocks […]
Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went Pride of […]
Man critically injured in shooting, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt following a shooting Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Cherrydale Road, off Rhodes Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Regional One...
Man booted from RockHouse Live kidnaps friend, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who offered to give a friend a ride says he got a lot more than he bargained for when the friend pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him. Police said the victim was able to get away, and the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Dartavius Fason, was taken […]
Woman charged with stealing nearly $200K in Coach merchandise
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A heavy haul of expensive high fashion items landed a woman living in a Whitehaven motel behind bars Tuesday. Police have charged Krystin Whitmire, 42, with embezzling the Coach handbag company out of nearly $200,000 in merchandise. According to Memphis Police, the Days Inn on Elvis Presley Boulevard is where Whitmire had thousands […]
