ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Seven people charged in Southaven with shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene. Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Woman charged in North Memphis toddler homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman after she turned herself in following the shooting death of a toddler on Friday. Memphis police said 19-year-old Juanita Bruce, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 18-month-old in addition to four counts of attempted first-degree murder. The shooting happened in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatens to blow up local high school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faced a judge Friday after police say he threatened to blow up a local school and kill all the kids inside. According to police, Marterius Lewis called 911 saying he was going to blow up Hamilton High School yesterday. A few minutes later, police say he called again saying he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Toddler shot to death at Memphis apartments

Breedlove shooting scene A toddler was shot to death at an apartment complex on Breedlove Street in Memphis on Friday, November 4, 2022, according to Memphis Police. Police said a woman was also shot and critically injured. The woman police believe is responsible for the shooting took off in a gray Infiniti, police said. (WHBQ)
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph murder suspect asks judge for transfer due to safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Justin Johnson, one of the suspects held in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last November, asked a judge Friday to be transferred to a different facility. Johnson’s attorney said his client wants to be transferred out of the pre-trial detention facility at 201 Poplar to the Shelby County Division of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed man threatens women over trash: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened two women with a gun because he found trash near his door. Kesean Montague, 27, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Memphis Police officers responded to an apartment building on Autumn Hollow Drive within the Trinity […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspects crash stolen car into Midtown lawn, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects stole the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man fires shots into Wendy’s after fight with employees: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who previously threatened to blow up a local middle school is now being accused of firing shots into a fast food restaurant, police say. Patrick Butler is being bars facing several attempted murder charges. The incident took place back in May at the Wendy’s located on Highland Street just blocks […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man booted from RockHouse Live kidnaps friend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who offered to give a friend a ride says he got a lot more than he bargained for when the friend pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him. Police said the victim was able to get away, and the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Dartavius Fason, was taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with stealing nearly $200K in Coach merchandise

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A heavy haul of expensive high fashion items landed a woman living in a Whitehaven motel behind bars Tuesday. Police have charged Krystin Whitmire, 42, with embezzling the Coach handbag company out of nearly $200,000 in merchandise. According to Memphis Police, the Days Inn on Elvis Presley Boulevard is where Whitmire had thousands […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy