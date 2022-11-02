Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit’s Oldest and Largest Black Law Firm Awards $25,000 in Black Student Scholarships
Lewis & Munday was founded by David Baker Lewis, Richard T. White and the Hon. Eric Lee Clay. Together, they built a firm rooted in activism that fifty years later has changed the face of the mainstream practice of law. The post Detroit’s Oldest and Largest Black Law Firm Awards $25,000 in Black Student Scholarships appeared first on BLAC Media.
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
michiganchronicle.com
Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge
Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
michiganchronicle.com
Huntington National Bank Unveils New Thanksgiving Float, “Rooted Here”
Float revealed during the Parade Company’s Annual Pancake Breakfast presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, attended by hundreds of business and community leaders. The Parade Company and Huntington National Bank unveiled a stunning new float, “Rooted Here,” this morning during the Parade Company’s Annual Pancake Breakfast presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, which was attended by hundreds of business and community leaders. The new float will make its debut in America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner White. Images are available here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan scholarships offer up to $4K per year for college: What you need to know
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan high schoolers can be awarded up to $4,000 with in-state scholarships to help with college tuition. The state of Michigan has launched a new website geared to help high schoolers graduating this year to lower the cost of their future college tuition by applying for different state scholarships.
WOOD
Consumers Energy Foundation announces $500,000 in grants for basic needs assistance to Food Bank Council of Michigan, Michigan Association of United Ways
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-The Consumers Energy Foundation announced today $500,000 in grant funding to help two statewide organizations — the Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM) and the Michigan Association of United Ways (MAUW) — to provide direct assistance and necessities to Michiganders. The grant funding is part of the Consumers Energy Foundation’s commitment to investing in Michigan’s people and addressing critical and emergent needs in a meaningful way.
fox2detroit.com
Opportunities for jobs abound for residents with Detroit at Work program
There are still a lot of opportunities. The city says there are more than 10,000 jobs available. Labor stats show Detroit's unemployment rate fell to 7 percent in September, down from 12.5 percent this time last year.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Arts and Culture Organization Heritage Works Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Heritage Works will host five days of programming dedicated to performance and community building to celebrate the entities 20th anniversary. Heritage Works and Philadelphia dance company, PHILADANCO! are partnering together to present “Endangered Species” – Detroit (ESD), a mini-tour of their latest work. The performances and accompanying community activities will take place November 8-11.
Major shift seen in Michigan housing market
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say if you’re looking to buy a house in Michigan, now might be the time. “The market is changing. It hasn’t completely changed yet, but I think it’s for the better, really, for both sides,” said Jordan Waters, a realtor at Exit Realty. David Hall, president and CEO of Hall […]
Michigan has 32 marijuana proposals on local ballots. Some have murky origins
There’s a record number of local marijuana-related initiatives or proposals set to appear on ballots across Michigan Nov. 8. The vast majority are petition-based proposals, some with unclear origins. Of 32 ballot proposals reviewed by MLive, if approved, five would block recreational marijuana businesses; 22 would allow recreational marijuana...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit expungement fair
Detroit – On Saturday the Oak Grove A.M.E Church in Detroit will host and Expungement Fair for people who would like to have their criminal records expunged. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. at the Johnson Recreation Center located at 8550 Chippewa Street om Detroit. Attorneys...
thecentersquare.com
'Incredibly disappointed': Wayne County reneges on $32M small business fund
(The Center Square) – When in the spotlight at the Mackinac Policy Conference, Wayne County committed $32 million of federal COVID relief to small businesses in impoverished areas. The New Economy Initiative, a nonprofit that helps small businesses develop, added $22 million of private donations for a total of...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
AG Nessel Intervenes in Wayne County Guardianship Case, Reminding Attorneys and Professional Guardians of Their Responsibility to Safeguard Vulnerable Adults
LANSING – Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene on behalf of the people of the State of Michigan in a Wayne County guardianship case. This action comes three years after the first intervention in a Macomb County guardianship case. In October 2021, Patricia Dudek was appointed...
Free Programs for Caregivers and Tips for Dementia
A virtual program called Giving & Taking: Making Time for You, started by Jewish Family Service of Metropolitan Detroit and Jewish Senior Life of Metropolitan Detroit, has proved so successful that it is being expanded in partnership with Gesher Human Services to support more family caregivers in Michigan. Debi Banooni...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More Detroit residents are receiving paychecks: How the city’s unemployment rate is only 7%
DETROIT – More Detroit residents are getting a paycheck than we’ve seen in the past two decades. According to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics, Detroit’s unemployment rate is now 7%. That’s a 20-year low. “If you listen to what people are saying across the country,...
Detroit News
Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots
Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
Tesla to open testing and service center in Southfield
(CBS DETROIT) - Tesla is opening a new testing facility and service center in Southfield geared toward electric vehicle research, testing, repairs, and maintenance, Automotive News reported.Work is already underway for the facility, but city officials still need to approve a change to zoning plans that allow electric vehicles to be used in the building, as previous city codes don't allow it. Tesla plans to add 7,000-square-feet to an existing 34,000-square-feet property. Southfield city officials say the building is expected to handle 60 to 80 customers a week.Tesla has facilities in Clarkston and Grand Rapids.
fox2detroit.com
Program provides free home repairs to Detroit seniors 90 and older
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Miss Evelyn is 96 years old and still lives in the same Detroit home she shared for decades with her family. "I always say I thank god. He has helped me to be able to live this long," she said. "My husband and my daughter and I, we have a lot of good times to remember and I want to continue to stay here."
fordauthority.com
Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman
While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Doll Show Returns with Something for Everyone
Detroit resident and founder of the Detroit Doll Show Sandra Epps. A wheelchair didn’t stop her. Lupus or a bout of low self-esteem didn’t damage her. Even COVID-19 and the loss of her relatives back-to-back didn’t diminish her. Detroit resident Sandra Epps, an inspirational author, artist and...
