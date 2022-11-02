Alessandro Del Piero has played down speculation Tottenham manager Antonio Conte could return to Juventus and insisted his old team-mate still has “a lot of things to do” at his current side.Conte, who played for Juve for 13 seasons and won three successive Serie A titles as manager between 2012-2014, celebrated a year in charge of Spurs on Wednesday, the day after they secured a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a dramatic 2-1 win at Marseille.While Tottenham were able to celebrate progression into the knockout stage, Juventus have found life in Europe’s elite competition tough...

1 DAY AGO