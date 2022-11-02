Read full article on original website
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty's New Diesel Throws Down 1,200 LB-FT, Drags 40,000 Pounds
Let's not date ourselves here, but once upon a time, it would have seemed unfathomable for a mere consumer-level heavy-duty pickup truck to pack 500 hp under its hood and tow 40,000 pounds. And yet here we are, with the 2023 Super Duty capable of those best-in-class claims and more when it comes to towing, hauling, horsepower, and torque. The numbers keep creepin' up; it's admittedly hard to keep up. Let's briefly unpack some of the new Super Duty's numbers, acknowledging that it's not all about numbers—or is it?
Carscoops
The Ford F-150 Lightning And Rivian R1S Battle For Tractor Pull Superiority
Tractor pulls are about as old-school and truck-centric as one can get. On the other hand, electric trucks are still in the process of gaining widespread approval from the community. To find out just how capable the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning really are when put to the test, Edmunds decided to take their own to a good ol’fashioned tractor pull. The results might surprise you.
Carscoops
Dealers Fight Back Against Ford’s $1.2M EV Certification Calling The Practice ‘Unfair’
Earlier this year, Ford made dramatic changes to its structure and future plans. One of the adjustments was to institute a new certification program specifically for dealers that want to sell electric vehicles. Now, dealer association groups in more than a dozen states are pushing back against the blue oval brand saying that the certification program is unfair to them.
Carscoops
Stripped 1,700 HP Audi R8 From SEMA Looks Like A Supersized Ariel Atom
The SEMA Show in Las Vegas attracts all kinds of modified vehicles. Usually, they come with extra components designed for greater performance and wilder looks but this particular model comes with fewer parts than usual. We are talking about the pictured stripped-out Audi R8 Kart that looks like Ariel Atom‘s big brother, although it packs a lot more power than you would expect.
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Tesla Leaves Customers With Aftermarket Tow Hitches Without The Ability To Actually Tow Anything
A customer in the UK says that Tesla won’t allow him to utilize trailer mode because the tow hitch in his car is not an official Tesla accessory. This isn’t just a case of trying to get a better deal by going with an aftermarket part either. Tesla’s tow hitch and trailer package are sold out, which has rendered at least this Model Y without the ability to tow anything.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain
Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
Carscoops
Rugged 2023 Ford Transit Trail Takes Van Life Off The Grid
The Ford Transit is already a great base for a motorhome conversion, but those who take their vans off the beaten track will definitely prefer the new Trail trim. The 2023 Transit Trail comes to the US looking more rugged and capable than Europe’s equivalent. The model is available in several body styles, ready to be converted into an adventurous campervan.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Dealership Associations Aren't Too Happy About Ford's EV Requirements for Its Dealers
Ford has big EV plans, and it wants dealers to be in on those plans. But those plans require a big investment by dealers. While it looked like a lot of dealers were on board, dealer association groups have other ideas. Automotive News reports that dealer associations in 13 states are coming out against Ford’s EV investment requirements for its dealers, saying that Ford is “unfairly burdening its retail network with costly requirements for electric vehicle sales and breaking some franchise laws.”
Carscoops
2003 BMW M3 CSL Has Only Been Driven 2.9k Miles Since New
The new BMW M4 CSL has all the right ingredients to be an incredible car to drive but it remains to be seen if it will live up to the greatness of the iconic E46-generation M3 CSL. Manufactured between June and December 2003, there are just 1,383 M3 CSLs in...
Carscoops
Zacoe’s McLaren 720S Takes SEMA By Storm With Carbon Fiber For Days
Aftermarket specialist Zacoe has made a serious statement at this year’s SEMA Show, unveiling its heavily modified McLaren 720S. Zacoe first released detailed renderings of its 720S bodykit in mid-2021 and has been hard at work bringing it to life ever since. The kit is made entirely from lightweight carbon fiber, using 240-gram high-density carbon fiber cloth, the same grade used by the likes of Bentley, Aston Martin, and Mercedes-Benz. The kit isn’t just visual either as it also claims to improve airflow and heat dissipation.
Carscoops
At Long Last, Rob Dahm’s Insane 4-Rotor AWD Mazda RX-7 Is Finished
It seems like forever ago since Rob Dahm’s started his four-rotor AWD Mazda RX-7 project. What originally started life as a 3-rotor speed machine evolved into a do-it-all racecar for the road with one extra rotor and two extra driven wheels, and after 6 years, it’s finally finished.
Carscoops
BMW’s Wild 644 HP Hybrid XM Is All About Being Abnormal In New Spot
The BMW XM is a high-performance hybrid SUV that breaks from tradition so it’s only fitting that a newly-released commercial for the SUV is equally as unusual. The commercial is dubbed ‘Break The Norm’ and features six-time Grammy-nominated music artist Chief Adjuah. The successful musician both narrates the commercial and composed the soundtrack, describing how the XM “changes the game,” and stating that you’ve “gotta do what others don’t.”
Carscoops
Entry-Level Lucid Air Pure Starts At $89,050, A Whole Lot More Than The $69,900 Promised In 2020
Later this month, on November 15th, Lucid is going to unveil its new Air Pure trim that starts at $89,050 with shipping. The event, called In The Air and Beyond, will take place at Lucid’s Beverly Hills studio and will also mark the first deliveries of the Air Touring trim as well. The Touring and Pure represent new price levels that take on other electric vehicles like the Tesla and Mercedes more directly than Lucid has in the past.
Carscoops
Infamous British Water Crossing Continues To Kill Cars
The Rufford Mill Ford in Nottinghamshire, UK has become a hotspot for locals to test the water-fording abilities of their vehicles, attracting onlookers and millions of viewers online in recent months. The area in question is particularly prone to flooding and water at the ford can reach up to about...
Carscoops
2023 Mazda CX-5 Adds To Aussie Appeal With New Tech And Features
The Mazda CX-5 has long been a favorite among Australian car buyers and from 2023, will receive a number of updates to add to its appeal. Starting from next year, all variants of the CX-5 will be fitted as standard with the latest 10.25-inch Mazda Connect Infotainment system that is said to be more intuitive while offering faster processing and enhanced image and sound quality. All models, except for the entry-level Maxx, are also equipped with Mazda’s updated seventh-generation navigation system.
Carscoops
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This 3,300 HP Dodge Viper Do A 6-Second 1/4 Mile Pass
The Dodge Viper is a super sports car well known for its somewhat violent and raucous nature. What many may not know is that it’s also a highly revered drag racing platform despite sending all of its power to the rear wheels only. If you didn’t know how fast these snakes were before today, this 3,300 hp (2,460 kW) example is about to set the record straight.
torquenews.com
The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made
Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.
