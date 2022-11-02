ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lathrop, CA



 

KTVU FOX 2

1 woman dies, another woman runs across lanes of traffic in Hayward: CHP

HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman died Friday morning in Hayward on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just as another woman was running across lanes of traffic and taken into custody on a psychiatric hold, the California Highway Patrol reported. CHP officers said that just before 5 a.m., units were called out...
HAYWARD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on Claribel Road in Modesto Area

On the night of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Coffee Road and Claribel Road. The incident took place at approximately 9:45 at night. and involved a Mercury and a Toyota SUV. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Claribel Road in...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

I-80 eastbound blocked in Vacaville: CHP

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound in Vacaville are closed, according to California Highway Patrol, due to a police chase, which has now ended. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch woman missing after leaving for Halloween party

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after leaving her home for a Halloween party, according to an APD Facebook post. Anastacia Leyva was last seen leaving her residence on D Street for a Halloween party at an unknown location. She has not been seen and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KGET

Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

2 adults in critical condition following Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Two adults are in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday. Shots were fired just after 5 p.m. in the 10300 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded, located the victims and provided medical aid until paramedics relieved them, according to police. The two victims were taken […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

16-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department. Eva Medina was last seen near Hillcrest Avenue and Borden Ranch Lane. Eva is described to be 5 feet tall and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last […]
ANTIOCH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatality Reported in Motorcycle vs. Pedestrian Crash in Modesto

The Modesto Fire Department reported a fatal motorcycle vs. pedestrian crash on Bodem Avenue on Friday, October 28, 2022. The collision occurred around 10:00 p.m. at Scenic Drive and Bodem Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Bodem Avenue in Modesto. In a daily incident report by...
MODESTO, CA

