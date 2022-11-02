Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
1 woman dies, another woman runs across lanes of traffic in Hayward: CHP
HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman died Friday morning in Hayward on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just as another woman was running across lanes of traffic and taken into custody on a psychiatric hold, the California Highway Patrol reported. CHP officers said that just before 5 a.m., units were called out...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on Claribel Road in Modesto Area
On the night of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Coffee Road and Claribel Road. The incident took place at approximately 9:45 at night. and involved a Mercury and a Toyota SUV. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Claribel Road in...
Suspected fentanyl dealer facing manslaughter charge in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dad found dead in SUV on freeway with his 3-year-old daughter, California officials say
A dad was found shot dead behind the wheel of an SUV with his toddler daughter on a California freeway, officials said. Officers found the man and his 3-year-old after responding to a report about a freeway traffic collision in Stockton on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1, California Highway Patrol said in a news release posted on Facebook.
Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
I-80 eastbound blocked in Vacaville: CHP
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound in Vacaville are closed, according to California Highway Patrol, due to a police chase, which has now ended. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
KCRA.com
Lathrop man killed, 3-year-old in car unharmed after freeway shooting, CHP says
LATHROP, Calif. — A 41-year-old Lathrop man was killed in a freeway shooting with his 3-year-old child in the car on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP officers responded to a report of a traffic collision on southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120 around 10:24 a.m. The driver...
Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
Atwater crash kills 2 pedestrians before mini van smashes into pole
Officials in the North Valley have identified the two pedestrians killed Wednesday morning in Atwater.
Antioch woman missing after leaving for Halloween party
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after leaving her home for a Halloween party, according to an APD Facebook post. Anastacia Leyva was last seen leaving her residence on D Street for a Halloween party at an unknown location. She has not been seen and […]
Deputies arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after overdose death of San Joaquin County woman
STOCKTON, Calif. — The man who allegedly sold a 20-year-old woman a lethal dose of fentanyl in April has been arrested, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies say. 20-year-old Kirk Romanofsky of Lockeford is accused of selling fentanyl to a 20-year-old woman who was later found dead in a hotel room in between the cities of Stockton and Lodi on Apr. 9.
Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
Suspect wanted on capital murder charge arrested for carjacking, 2 others arrested
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Clara police investigators released information Friday afternoon about the arrest of three carjacking suspects dating back to late September. One of the three suspects is a 21-year-old Alabama man, who was wanted in that state on a capital murder warrant. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Sept. 26 […]
Good Samaritans cut seat belt, rescue man whose car landed in Bear Creek
Good Samaritans in Merced came to the rescue to help a man who was trapped inside a car in Bear Creek.
2 adults in critical condition following Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Two adults are in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday. Shots were fired just after 5 p.m. in the 10300 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded, located the victims and provided medical aid until paramedics relieved them, according to police. The two victims were taken […]
16-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department. Eva Medina was last seen near Hillcrest Avenue and Borden Ranch Lane. Eva is described to be 5 feet tall and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatality Reported in Motorcycle vs. Pedestrian Crash in Modesto
The Modesto Fire Department reported a fatal motorcycle vs. pedestrian crash on Bodem Avenue on Friday, October 28, 2022. The collision occurred around 10:00 p.m. at Scenic Drive and Bodem Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Bodem Avenue in Modesto. In a daily incident report by...
Woman dies after being hit by train in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A woman died Thursday after being hit by a train in Shackelford, near Modesto. According to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Luke Schwartz, it happened around 1:20 p.m. at 7th Street and Morgan. He says the train was going about 45 mph, couldn’t stop,...
23-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Ceres (Ceres, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian accident on Friday night. The accident occurred on Service west of Esmar Road at 7 p.m. A resident of Ripon, Ricky Nail Jr., was driving his 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck west when he saw the pedestrian. He was unable to avoid the man and struck him.
Loaded handgun found under pumpkin after Santa Clara sideshow shooting: City
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A loaded handgun was found under a pumpkin at a sideshow in Santa Clara over the weekend, the city announced in a press release Thursday. Public Safety dispatchers received 911 calls about an illegal sideshow at the intersection of De La Cruz Boulevard and Laurelwood Road, the city stated. “Patrol […]
Comments / 0