New York City, NY

harlemworldmagazine.com

Governors Island Winter Village Returns, Just Minutes From Harlem Village

The Trust for Governors Island today announced the Governors Island Winter Village will open on November 17, 2022. transforming historic Colonels Row into a singular seasonal destination for the second year in a row. The popular Winter Village will include a 7,500-square-foot skating rink for visitors of all ages to enjoy, along with wintery activities, festive decorations, games, cold-weather food and drinks, and warming fire pits. The rink will be open Thursday through Sunday and all New York City public school holidays, with additional Winter Village activities available seven days a week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Tower Records returns with new NYC music space

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

This Iconic French Pastry House Is Bringing A Taste Of Paris To NYC

New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chainstoreage.com

Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn

Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Crumbs Bake Shop Is Back From the Dead, With Plans to Go National

The once ubiquitous NYC bakery chain that was at one time the world’s largest cupcake vendor, Crumbs Bake Shop, which shuttered almost a decade ago, has been resuscitated with plans for a national expansion, the Daily News reports. Original co-founders and husband-wife team Mia and Jason Bauer struck a deal to relaunch that will allow them to take items like the squiggle, red velvet, and cookies and creme cupcakes to supermarkets starting in New York, with home delivery in Manhattan available now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This block in Bushwick may soon be landmarked

The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) just voted to calendar the Linden Street Historic District—a group of 32 brick and brownstone row houses in Bushwick on Linden Street between Broadway and Bushwick Avenue—to turn the area into a recognized landmark. According to officials, the group of row houses built...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
MANHATTAN, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Park Slope, Brooklyn

Park Slope is a lovely neighborhood northwest of Brooklyn, Kings County, New York. It’s one of Brooklyn’s largest neighborhoods, with beautiful sights to explore and exciting things to do. You’ll find numerous restaurants featuring diverse cuisines from the United States, Italy, Japan, Korea, Ethiopia, Israel, and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Vigil for Rev. Calvin Butts in Harlem

A candlelight vigil in honor of the late Rev. Calvin Butts III was held outside Thurgood Marshall Academy for Learning and Social Change in Harlem on Wednesday evening. Butts was the senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church for more than 30 years. The reverend died at home in New York on Oct. 28, 2022, of pancreatic cancer. He was 73.
MANHATTAN, NY
multihousingnews.com

Bronx Affordable Community Opens Doors

The $178 million development is the largest passive house in North America. A 277-unit, fully affordable community dubbed 425 Grand Concourse has officially opened its doors in The Bronx. The 26-story building features 310,000 square feet of mixed-use and mixed-income housing space. Co-developers Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corp., together with Monadnock Construction and Dattner Architects, completed the $178 million project that is also the largest passive house in North America.
BRONX, NY
E! News

Chris Redd Breaks Silence on Bloody Attack in NYC

Watch: Hear Chris Redd Detail Bloody Attack in NYC For the First Time. Chris Redd's New York City assault was no laughing matter. However, the comedian is taking it all in stride, revealing for the first time what went down Oct. 26 when he was attacked by a stranger. "This man hit me in the face with something metal," Redd recalled during a preview clip for The Last Laugh podcast airing Nov. 8. "I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Harlem Restaurant Week comes to city

Organizers of Harlem Restaurant Week want New Yorkers and visitors to discover the many new eateries that have opened in the neighborhood over the past two years. Nikoa Evans-Hendricks, the executive director of Harlem Park to Park, joined Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Saturday morning on NY1 to discuss Harlem Restaurant Week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY bakery worker found dead inside walk-in freezer

NEW YORK (AP) — A worker at a Brooklyn bakery was found dead inside the company’s walk-in freezer Thursday morning, police said. Police didn’t immediately say whether the 33-year-old man had been trapped in the freezer, and the cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner. The man’s body was discovered in the morning by a co-worker at the Beigel’s bakery in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Façade partially collapses at Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- People living in four separate units of a Brooklyn apartment building were forced to evacuate Friday after part of façade suddenly crumbled.It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.The Department of Buildings says a section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.No one was hurt, but the impact caused cracks to apartments on the 22nd floor and forced the evacuation of four units.Residents told CBS2 the building has had water issues before and repairs were being planned."This is a building that's had chronic failures for years and years, and we've known of them and we have advocated along with the tenants for better conditions in this building. It's my understanding that the building was about to undertake some work before this incident occurred," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.The DOB says the building is safe, but the cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
travelnoire.com

Enjoy Black-Owned Michelin Star Dining With Turo

The Michelin Guide and car-sharing app Turo are collaborating on a new campaign called Drive To Table Experience. Beginning November 1st, participants will be privy to exclusive dining and lodging experiences approved by The Michelin Guide. From private cocktail classes to behind-the-scenes experiences with chefs as well as dinner reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants in New York and California.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

