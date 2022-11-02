Read full article on original website
Governors Island Winter Village Returns, Just Minutes From Harlem Village
The Trust for Governors Island today announced the Governors Island Winter Village will open on November 17, 2022. transforming historic Colonels Row into a singular seasonal destination for the second year in a row. The popular Winter Village will include a 7,500-square-foot skating rink for visitors of all ages to enjoy, along with wintery activities, festive decorations, games, cold-weather food and drinks, and warming fire pits. The rink will be open Thursday through Sunday and all New York City public school holidays, with additional Winter Village activities available seven days a week.
Tower Records returns with new NYC music space
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
This Iconic French Pastry House Is Bringing A Taste Of Paris To NYC
New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.
Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn
Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
Crumbs Bake Shop Is Back From the Dead, With Plans to Go National
The once ubiquitous NYC bakery chain that was at one time the world’s largest cupcake vendor, Crumbs Bake Shop, which shuttered almost a decade ago, has been resuscitated with plans for a national expansion, the Daily News reports. Original co-founders and husband-wife team Mia and Jason Bauer struck a deal to relaunch that will allow them to take items like the squiggle, red velvet, and cookies and creme cupcakes to supermarkets starting in New York, with home delivery in Manhattan available now.
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
Mourners pay respects to NYC icon of civil rights Rev. Calvin Butts
At the pulpit in Harlem, he passed along endless pearls of wisdom, which is the reason why the line wrapped around the corner on Thursday.
Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, Pastor of Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church, Dies at 73
Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, the longtime pastor of New York’s Abyssinian Baptist Church and former president of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury, died Oct. 28. The post Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, Pastor of Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church, Dies at 73 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
This block in Bushwick may soon be landmarked
The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) just voted to calendar the Linden Street Historic District—a group of 32 brick and brownstone row houses in Bushwick on Linden Street between Broadway and Bushwick Avenue—to turn the area into a recognized landmark. According to officials, the group of row houses built...
38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
15 Best Restaurants in Park Slope, Brooklyn
Park Slope is a lovely neighborhood northwest of Brooklyn, Kings County, New York. It’s one of Brooklyn’s largest neighborhoods, with beautiful sights to explore and exciting things to do. You’ll find numerous restaurants featuring diverse cuisines from the United States, Italy, Japan, Korea, Ethiopia, Israel, and more.
Vigil for Rev. Calvin Butts in Harlem
A candlelight vigil in honor of the late Rev. Calvin Butts III was held outside Thurgood Marshall Academy for Learning and Social Change in Harlem on Wednesday evening. Butts was the senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church for more than 30 years. The reverend died at home in New York on Oct. 28, 2022, of pancreatic cancer. He was 73.
Bronx Affordable Community Opens Doors
The $178 million development is the largest passive house in North America. A 277-unit, fully affordable community dubbed 425 Grand Concourse has officially opened its doors in The Bronx. The 26-story building features 310,000 square feet of mixed-use and mixed-income housing space. Co-developers Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corp., together with Monadnock Construction and Dattner Architects, completed the $178 million project that is also the largest passive house in North America.
Mariners Harbor music producer lost nearly everything to Ida except his work ethic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sometimes even the biggest obstacle could be a blessing in disguise. This was the case for Mariners Harbor resident Justin Mills, who, along with many Staten Islanders lost practically everything he owned when Hurricane Ida hit in 2021. Mills was living in the basement apartment...
Chris Redd Breaks Silence on Bloody Attack in NYC
Watch: Hear Chris Redd Detail Bloody Attack in NYC For the First Time. Chris Redd's New York City assault was no laughing matter. However, the comedian is taking it all in stride, revealing for the first time what went down Oct. 26 when he was attacked by a stranger. "This man hit me in the face with something metal," Redd recalled during a preview clip for The Last Laugh podcast airing Nov. 8. "I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone."
Harlem Restaurant Week comes to city
Organizers of Harlem Restaurant Week want New Yorkers and visitors to discover the many new eateries that have opened in the neighborhood over the past two years. Nikoa Evans-Hendricks, the executive director of Harlem Park to Park, joined Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Saturday morning on NY1 to discuss Harlem Restaurant Week.
NY bakery worker found dead inside walk-in freezer
NEW YORK (AP) — A worker at a Brooklyn bakery was found dead inside the company’s walk-in freezer Thursday morning, police said. Police didn’t immediately say whether the 33-year-old man had been trapped in the freezer, and the cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner. The man’s body was discovered in the morning by a co-worker at the Beigel’s bakery in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.
Nearly 25% of Homebuyers Want to Escape Big Cities Like Los Angeles and New York — Here Are the Top 10 Destinations
With mortgage costs rising, more homebuyers from large urban areas like New York City and San Francisco are seeking to relocate to relatively affordable cities like Phoenix, Miami or Las Vegas, a new analysis finds. Of all homebuyers that search for property on online real estate brokerage Redfin.com, 24.2% are...
Façade partially collapses at Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- People living in four separate units of a Brooklyn apartment building were forced to evacuate Friday after part of façade suddenly crumbled.It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.The Department of Buildings says a section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.No one was hurt, but the impact caused cracks to apartments on the 22nd floor and forced the evacuation of four units.Residents told CBS2 the building has had water issues before and repairs were being planned."This is a building that's had chronic failures for years and years, and we've known of them and we have advocated along with the tenants for better conditions in this building. It's my understanding that the building was about to undertake some work before this incident occurred," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.The DOB says the building is safe, but the cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.
Enjoy Black-Owned Michelin Star Dining With Turo
The Michelin Guide and car-sharing app Turo are collaborating on a new campaign called Drive To Table Experience. Beginning November 1st, participants will be privy to exclusive dining and lodging experiences approved by The Michelin Guide. From private cocktail classes to behind-the-scenes experiences with chefs as well as dinner reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants in New York and California.
