New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO