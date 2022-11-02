Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: Cadets Light Up Beacons to Open NEHC Play
NORTHFIELD, Vt.- The Norwich University Women's Ice Hockey team opened up New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) play with a resounding 10-0 shutout of UMass Boston Saturday afternoon at Kreitzberg Arena. The Cadets barrage started early and often breaking the ice on a breakaway goal by freshman Olivia Boyer (Saint Paul,...
Swimming & Diving: Men dominate Keene State, women fall to Owls in dual meet
KEENE, N.H. - The Norwich men's swimming & diving team continued its undefeated start to the season, claiming a 214-77 win at Keene State College, while the women's swimming & diving team suffered a 176-114 setback to the Owls at Keene State's pool on Saturday afternoon. The Cadets opened up...
Men's Ice Hockey: Kerner Catapults Cadets Past Wildcats
ATTLEBORO, Mass- The Norwich University Men's Ice Hockey team opened up New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) play with a 3-2 victory against Johnson & Wales Friday night at the New England Sports Village. The Wildcats struck first late in the first period on a goal by junior Hayden Haldane (Clifton...
