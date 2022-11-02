ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Source of the Spring

Peet’s Coffee Now Permanently Closed

Peet’s Coffee at The Blairs Shops shopping center at 1316 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring is now permanently closed, with Starbucks set to take over the space. The store appears to have been emptied out, and signage has been removed. “This location is now closed. Please visit us...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Nottingham MD

Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Grocery Store Shut Down Due To Rodent Infestation

A grocery store in Northeast Baltimore has been closed due to health violations after reportedly being infested with rodents, reports CBS News. Baltimore City Department of Health announced on Thursday, Nov. 3 that Food Depot, located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to health violations, continues the outlet.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Frontier Airlines adds another direct flight from BWI-Marshall Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. — Frontier Airlines is adding a nonstop flight to Dallas-Forth Worth -- the airline's eighth destination from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The new service is a win for BWI, which is celebrating a slew of new flights and three new airlines this year -- PLAY, Icelandair,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Northeast Baltimore grocery store shut over rodent infestation, water violation

BALTIMORE -- Food Depot, a grocery store in Northeast Baltimore, has been closed due to health violations, the Baltimore City Department of Health announced Thursday. The store located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to a rodent infestation and a lack of potable water, meaning there was no drinking water on site, according to the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Severna Park Resident Honored With Naval Academy Award

Chartwell resident Doug Crowder had to interrupt a budget meeting at the Pentagon where three of the Navy’s top officials at the time were convening. The day was September 11, 2001. Crowder, then a Navy captain who had already been selected to receive his first star, had just watched...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Candidate Priorities: County Executive, County Council

With Election Day approaching, we asked each candidate to share his or her top three priorities for office so Anne Arundel County residents can make a decision before heading to the polls on November 8. COUNTY EXECUTIVE. Jessica Haire. Republican. I’m running for county executive because local leadership matters. We...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown police chief resigns after personnel matter

TANEYTOWN, Md. — The mayor of Taneytown announced Thursday he accepted the police chief's resignation. Chief Jason Etzler resigned effective 6 p.m. Wednesday after he had been on administrative leave due to an "intra-departmental personnel matter." City officials did not elaborate. Mayor Bradley Wantz said in a statement that...
TANEYTOWN, MD

