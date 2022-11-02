Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
3 shots, one killed across BaltimorehellasBaltimore, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Related
techxplore.com
They formed the first Apple store union in the country. Now, employees say they're barred from some benefits
Employees of the Apple store in Towson, Maryland, filed a formal complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against the company Wednesday over claims that Apple is excluding them from certain benefits and that the company made a "calculated" move to discourage further unionization efforts. The employees voted 65-33 in...
Cannabis dispensaries prepare for expanded business if recreational use ballot question passes
As voters are preparing to vote on a constitutional amendment ballot question that would let adults 21 and older use cannabis recreationally, medical marijuana dispensaries are readying their business plans to expand their customer base. A Washington Post University of Maryland poll found earlier this season that about 73% of...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City FOP calls adjusted pension requirement 'egregious privileged class move'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While the City of Baltimore extended the Fire & Police Pension System from a 20-year retirement plan to a 25-year one, a Baltimore City Council committee advanced a bill on Thursday to allow city elected officials to receive pension after eight years, rather than 12 years.
Squeegee workers may get guaranteed income to stop the activity
Baltimore City is set to roll out a new plan to handle issues with squeegee workers next week and it could include guaranteed income for those who stop squeegeeing.
Rising food costs leaves heavy pressure on Anne Arundel County Food Bank
The price of everything is higher because of inflation and that has many even more concerned as we head into the holiday season.
foxbaltimore.com
Next Exelon CEO Calvin Butler has deep ties to Baltimore business community
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Exelon announced Wednesday that CEO Chris Crane will step down at the end of the year and will be succeeded by Calvin Butler, an Exelon veteran with strong ties to Baltimore. Butler will become one of three Black CEO of a Fortune 500 company. “Leading Exelon...
Peet’s Coffee Now Permanently Closed
Peet’s Coffee at The Blairs Shops shopping center at 1316 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring is now permanently closed, with Starbucks set to take over the space. The store appears to have been emptied out, and signage has been removed. “This location is now closed. Please visit us...
Nottingham MD
Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
Wbaltv.com
Some drivers skeptical about Squeegee Collaborative enforcement recommendations
The public is weighing in on the 11 News I-Team's exclusive report on recommendations by the Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative. | I-TEAM: Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative to release recommendations. One item of interest is how police plan to crack down on the activity. Drivers have contacted the I-Team saying they have...
Baltimore Grocery Store Shut Down Due To Rodent Infestation
A grocery store in Northeast Baltimore has been closed due to health violations after reportedly being infested with rodents, reports CBS News. Baltimore City Department of Health announced on Thursday, Nov. 3 that Food Depot, located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to health violations, continues the outlet.
fox5dc.com
Pushing for more residents to drive electric vehicles
Montgomery County is encouraging more residents to drive electric vehicles and help reduce transportation emissions. FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan visited Kensington on Saturday morning to learn more about what officials are offering to help residents make the switch.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
Wbaltv.com
Frontier Airlines adds another direct flight from BWI-Marshall Airport
LINTHICUM, Md. — Frontier Airlines is adding a nonstop flight to Dallas-Forth Worth -- the airline's eighth destination from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The new service is a win for BWI, which is celebrating a slew of new flights and three new airlines this year -- PLAY, Icelandair,...
CBS News
Here are Veterans Day discounts and offers in the Baltimore area this year
BALTIMORE -- Veterans Day is just around the corner, and the holiday promises plenty of deals to veterans, active duty military members and their families. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. National chains and attractions are offering plenty of discounts, and many of them have outposts in the Baltimore area....
CBS News
Northeast Baltimore grocery store shut over rodent infestation, water violation
BALTIMORE -- Food Depot, a grocery store in Northeast Baltimore, has been closed due to health violations, the Baltimore City Department of Health announced Thursday. The store located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to a rodent infestation and a lack of potable water, meaning there was no drinking water on site, according to the department.
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Resident Honored With Naval Academy Award
Chartwell resident Doug Crowder had to interrupt a budget meeting at the Pentagon where three of the Navy’s top officials at the time were convening. The day was September 11, 2001. Crowder, then a Navy captain who had already been selected to receive his first star, had just watched...
Squeegee group accused of snatching victim's phone, draining Cash App
Baltimore police have arrested three squeegee workers for pulling a Cashapp scam on a man on Tuesday afternoon.
Wbaltv.com
'Absolute panic': Westminster couple detail BGE scam, how to avoid them
A Carroll County couple said they were targeted by a scammer pretending to be from Baltimore Gas and Electric. One man told 11 News he was working from home, about to jump on a Zoom meeting, when he got the scam call saying it was BGE. Thankfully, his instincts kicked in.
severnaparkvoice.com
Candidate Priorities: County Executive, County Council
With Election Day approaching, we asked each candidate to share his or her top three priorities for office so Anne Arundel County residents can make a decision before heading to the polls on November 8. COUNTY EXECUTIVE. Jessica Haire. Republican. I’m running for county executive because local leadership matters. We...
Wbaltv.com
Taneytown police chief resigns after personnel matter
TANEYTOWN, Md. — The mayor of Taneytown announced Thursday he accepted the police chief's resignation. Chief Jason Etzler resigned effective 6 p.m. Wednesday after he had been on administrative leave due to an "intra-departmental personnel matter." City officials did not elaborate. Mayor Bradley Wantz said in a statement that...
Comments / 0