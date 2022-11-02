Read full article on original website
wnbjtv.com
Rising RSV Cases in West Tennessee
Respiratory Syncytial Virus, (RSV) is a virus that is not only affecting the youngest patients but is now impacting older children as well. “I've been a pediatrician for twenty-five years, and it’s more than I've ever seen in my career. I would say that more than eighty percent of our patients at the unit are here because of RSV”
WBBJ
Winter care packages distributed to senior citizens in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians are taking steps to take care of senior citizens in the community. Owner of Floral Cakes Bakery, Genevieve Dupree, along with several local businesses in Jackson, gave away care packages Thursday at the West Tennessee Farmers Market. Included in each package is nonperishable food, hand...
z975.com
A 3 Year Old Wanted A Hug From An Ostrich At The Tennessee Safari Park (Video)
Most of us have been to a Safari Park at some point in our lives, right?. If you haven’t and don’t know what one is, there are a place where you take your vehicle and you drive through this wide-open land that has exotics animals roaming around freely. Before you pull your vehicle in, you will purchase some buckets of food to feed the animals. It’s fun for the whole family especially the kids. The animals will walk right up to your open, stick their head in your car and eat right out of the bucket.
radionwtn.com
Paris Police Win People’s Choice In Scarecrow Event
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Police Department won the Peoples’ Choice in the Scarecrows on the Square event this year. The Paris PD Scarecrow was a scary-looking ‘Hybrid K9″ located on the east side of the court square. The winners of the contest were already announced earlier this month, with the public voting on the Peoples’ Choice on the Downtown Paris Association Facebook page. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
hcmc-tn.org
HCMC Patient Parking Lot Elevator Out of Commission – Alternative Entrance or Drop Off at Front Circle
Paris, TN – The elevator that connects the patient parking lot to the catwalk that leads to the main entrance of the facility is currently out of commission at Henry County Medical Center. Facilities Management estimates that repairs will be completed on Friday, November 4. With this in mind,...
Clifton community praying for safe return of missing 19-year-old woman
Michaelle's family gifted the town a community art gallery and coffee bar back in August.
WBBJ
Meth charge leads to 12+ years in prison for Hardin Co. woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announces 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings has been sentenced for conspiring with others to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. According to information...
WBBJ
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/03/22 – 11/04/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/03/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/04/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces 2 people hoping to fill empty council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has received two resumes so far to fill an empty seat on City Council. This comes after the resignation of Ernest Brooks, II, who served as the District 3 Councilman. The city says they have currently received resumes from Edward Byron Elam...
Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver
The Denver Police Department says at least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season fell Thursday.
thunderboltradio.com
Employees Recognized For Department Contributions at Obion County Sheriff’s Office
The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has recognized two of their employees. Correctional officer Maggie Cunningham, and deputy Justin Hardin, were recently named “Spotlight Employees” due to their contributions to the department and county. Ms. Cunninghan has served at the Obion County Jail for less than a year,...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dyer County (Dyer County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dyer County on Wednesday morning. The accident involved a Chevy Malibu and a School bus. The crash happened at around 7 a.m. on the intersection of HogWallow Rd and Jones Rd,.
WBBJ
2 people injured in crash near Crockett & Haywood County line
CROCKETT & HAYWOOD COUNTIES, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a crash Friday morning. The crash happened on Highway 79 near the Crockett and Haywood County line. Our WBBJ crew was on the scene where the vehicle involved in the crash was pulled up from the bottom of a hill on the side of the highway.
radionwtn.com
UC Golden Tornadoes Pummel Freedom Prep
MEMPHIS – Union City’s pummeling of Freedom Prep Academy was an “inside” job. The Golden Tornadoes – doing most of their damage between the tackles – gashed Shelby County’s third-best defense for 371 yards en route to a 48-12 victory Friday night in Round 1 of the Class 2A state playoffs.
WBBJ
$1.2 billion Powerball brings out players
JACKSON, Tenn. — A house, a car, pay off a loan, the possibilities are endless after Wednesday’s Powerball numbers. You can play the lottery anytime, but it is not everyday when the Powerball jackpot is $1.2 billion. For the price of less than $5, many people are buying...
wnbjtv.com
For the first time in nearly 70 years, Union University will play football against another school
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- This Saturday (11/05), for the first time since 1952, Union University will play football against another school. For the last two years union has held “the Buster Bowl,” where students play a football game against each other during homecoming week. But the school hasn’t played another football team since 1952. This Saturday for the first time in nearly 70 years, the bulldogs will suit up against Freed-Hardeman University.
