DORCHESTER - A Dorchester boy was terrified and desperate to get home safely after his school bus left him stranded Thursday. "I was so scared. I was asking strangers for help," 7-year old Carmelo Ingram told WBZ-TV. Ingram was forced to make the half-mile walk home unsupervised after his bus from the Henderson School dropped him off well before his usual stop. "I'm angry. I'm frustrated. I was concerned because anything could've happened to him," his mother, Christina Ingram said. "He could've been kidnapped. He could've been hit by a car." The boy was headed home from...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO