Boston, MA

commonwealthmagazine.org

How not to build a highway

THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
NEWTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

A sudden flash of the ‘Troubles’ and Boston’s tribal past

ADD THE SCRATCHY sound effect of recordings from the 1920s and 30s, close your eyes, and it was possible for a moment to think the thundering from City Hall was James Michael Curley stoking his base, claiming Boston’s Catholics were again under attack by the imperious Brahmins who had so long subjugated them and held tight to the reins of power.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Court says Eversource can move proposed East Boston substation

The entire neighborhood and its elected officials spoke out against this, the climate and safety concerns are legitimate, and Logan was proven to be a more viable site. And yet here we are. I have no faith in pretty much any board or commission in this city or state to...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

My daily walk through Boston’s suffering and wealth

I’d heard before I moved to Boston that the city had a segregated past. I knew the Red Sox were the last team to integrate, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier. I heard that fans yelled racial slurs at Bill Russell, even though he led the Celtics to 10 championships. I read about the riots and protests of the 1970s and 1980s in response to the desegregation of public schools.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

City of Quincy killing trees continues? #mayorkoch #quincy

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Arboreal abuse by the City of Quincy appears to be continuing. Courtesy of a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Nature Lover come both images and...
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

7-year-old Dorchester boy terrified after school bus leaves him stranded

DORCHESTER - A Dorchester boy was terrified and desperate to get home safely after his school bus left him stranded Thursday. "I was so scared. I was asking strangers for help," 7-year old Carmelo Ingram told WBZ-TV. Ingram was forced to make the half-mile walk home unsupervised after his bus from the Henderson School dropped him off well before his usual stop. "I'm angry. I'm frustrated. I was concerned because anything could've happened to him," his mother, Christina Ingram said. "He could've been kidnapped. He could've been hit by a car." The boy was headed home from...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man shot to death on Yarmouth Place in the South End

A man was shot in the head at 9 Yarmouth Pl., off Yarmouth Street and Columbus Avenue in the South End around 10:40 p.m. report he was declared dead at the scene. At least one bullet hit an entrance to the Tent City complex. Boston murders in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy family hit by racial hatred #mayorkoch #quincypolicedepartment

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy family of color was hit with a letter spewing racial hatred. The family lives in the tony and large mid-rise apartment building at...
QUINCY, MA
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?

Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA
natickreport.com

MassDOT meeting could solve mysteries of Natick’s Boden Lane Bridge

MassDOT is hosting an online public meeting on Nov. 15 at 6pm about the Boden Lane Bridge over the MBTA Railroad in West Natick. You can register to attend. The status of the bridge is a frequent subject of discussion in town, with things often starting off something like: “Will the Boden Lane Bridge ever reopen to cars?”
WBUR

What to know about rising RSV rates in Mass.

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! We have an incredibly — perhaps unsettlingly — warm weekend ahead. And don’t forget: Daylight Savings also ends, meaning we gain an extra hour Sunday. (Get ready: that first 4:30 p.m. sunset on Sunday is gonna feel weird when it’s also 70 degrees outside.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!

Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Brighton Thai restaurant to re-open with new name, owner

The Boston Licensing Board yesterday approved the sale of the closed Bangkok Bistro, 433 Washington St. in Brighton, to Piyawut Parinyawut, who will re-open it as BalaMao Restaurant. At a hearing Wednesday, Parinyawut's attorney, David Wilensky, said Parinyawut might make some menu and decor changes, but otherwise will operate it...
BOSTON, MA

