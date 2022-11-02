ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

tpr.org

Texas Matters: Where Are All The Early Voters?

Election Day is Tuesday November 8th and we are being told that democracy is on the ballot. If that’s true, then it looks like democracy is in trouble. Comparing voter turnout from four years ago, the last midterm election, the number of ballots cast is significantly reduced. Why is...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

LGBTQ Texans voting with marriage, worker protections and trans rights in mind

A lifelong Republican born and raised in deep-red East Texas, Thomas Smith often laments that he felt forced to become a Democrat this year. “Ever since the Texas GOP put out their platform earlier in the year, I feel like they deliberately excluded me from the party,” he said. “I don’t agree with all Democratic ideas, but I would rather be part of them than support a group of people who personally have a vendetta against myself.”
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Big donors fund anti-critical race theory, pro-charter candidates for school boards across Texas

A new anti-critical race theory PAC has backed more than two dozen local school board candidates across some of the largest school districts in Texas since the start of 2021. This year, the PAC began targeting the state Board of Education, which sets the statewide curriculum, approves textbooks and has veto power over new charter schools. Some board members have called some of the donations “unethical.”
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Texas to try to break 'seemingly endless cycle of crises' at juvenile justice

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is at a crossroads. The department charged with jailing youth offenders has been in crisis for years. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating its secure facilities for physical and sexual abuse allegations — making it the only youth jailer currently under federal scrutiny. The...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Many churches use their pulpit to support or oppose political candidates

The 1954 Johnson Amendment, named for then-Texas Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson, has long barred nonprofits, including churches, from endorsing or opposing political candidates. But according to reporting from the Texas Tribune and ProPublica, that hasn’t stopped many church leaders from politicking as of late. And while the actions could prompt a place of worship to lose their tax-exempt status if found to violate the amendment, the IRS has largely shied away from cracking down.

