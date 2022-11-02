Read full article on original website
Related
tpr.org
Texas Matters: Where Are All The Early Voters?
Election Day is Tuesday November 8th and we are being told that democracy is on the ballot. If that’s true, then it looks like democracy is in trouble. Comparing voter turnout from four years ago, the last midterm election, the number of ballots cast is significantly reduced. Why is...
tpr.org
LGBTQ Texans voting with marriage, worker protections and trans rights in mind
A lifelong Republican born and raised in deep-red East Texas, Thomas Smith often laments that he felt forced to become a Democrat this year. “Ever since the Texas GOP put out their platform earlier in the year, I feel like they deliberately excluded me from the party,” he said. “I don’t agree with all Democratic ideas, but I would rather be part of them than support a group of people who personally have a vendetta against myself.”
tpr.org
Guns, inflation, immigration: Latino voters in Texas on their top issues this election
In the months leading up to Election Day on November 8th, The Texas Newsroom wanted to hear from Latino voters about the issues that are driving them to the polls. Reporters from across the state have been asking voters what they hope candidates know about them and their community, along with what they think elected officials should prioritize.
tpr.org
Texas Civil Rights Project reports multiple instances of harassment and intimidation at the polls
Reports of voter intimidation in Texas are unusually egregious this election, according to the Texas Civil Rights Project. The group is hearing from voters experiencing harassment at the polls. Christina Beeler, voting rights staff attorney at the Texas Civil Rights Project, said there have also been multiple reports of intimidation...
tpr.org
The number of immigrant voters is growing — and that means a more diverse electorate in Texas
That’s according to an analysis of data from the Current Population Survey by the American Immigration Council, a nonpartisan research and advocacy group. Its report finds that eligible immigrant voters account for 11 % of the electorate. Jeremy Robbins, the group’s executive director, said the rapid growth of different...
tpr.org
Big donors fund anti-critical race theory, pro-charter candidates for school boards across Texas
A new anti-critical race theory PAC has backed more than two dozen local school board candidates across some of the largest school districts in Texas since the start of 2021. This year, the PAC began targeting the state Board of Education, which sets the statewide curriculum, approves textbooks and has veto power over new charter schools. Some board members have called some of the donations “unethical.”
tpr.org
Texas to try to break 'seemingly endless cycle of crises' at juvenile justice
The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is at a crossroads. The department charged with jailing youth offenders has been in crisis for years. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating its secure facilities for physical and sexual abuse allegations — making it the only youth jailer currently under federal scrutiny. The...
tpr.org
Many churches use their pulpit to support or oppose political candidates
The 1954 Johnson Amendment, named for then-Texas Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson, has long barred nonprofits, including churches, from endorsing or opposing political candidates. But according to reporting from the Texas Tribune and ProPublica, that hasn’t stopped many church leaders from politicking as of late. And while the actions could prompt a place of worship to lose their tax-exempt status if found to violate the amendment, the IRS has largely shied away from cracking down.
tpr.org
Fronteras: ‘As the Valley goes, so goes Texas’ — Fighting misconceptions of the Rio Grande Valley
The story of the Rio Grande Valley is one often portrayed through a limited, oversimplified point of view. Mainstream media tends to focus on border walls, migrants, crime or drug smuggling. While large numbers of asylum seekers do choose the Rio Grande Valley as refuge, the story of the Valley...
Comments / 0