Why inflation will likely stay sky-high regardless of which party wins the midterms
Does either political party have a better track record on inflation?
Wall Street moves lower as Fed presses on against inflation
Stocks are down on Wall Street and Treasury yields are again bumping up against multiyear highs Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 2:44 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index was roughly split between...
Benzinga
Federal Reserve Issues Fourth Straight 0.75% Interest Rate Hike: Here's What The Fed Says Comes Next In Inflation Fight
The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday to a new range of between 3.75% and 4%, its fourth 0.75% rate hike in five months. The Fed said it will continue with its previously announced plan to let Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities roll off its balance sheet on a monthly basis.
US News and World Report
UK Long-Run Inflation Expectations Drop to 4.2% - Citi/YouGov
LONDON (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years dropped to 4.2% in October from 4.3% in September, a monthly survey by Citi and YouGov showed on Friday. Expectations for inflation over the next 12 months held steady at 6.2% on the longest-running...
Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought Wednesday to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding a central role in the midterm elections. Powell suggested that the Fed may decide in coming months to slow its...
White House says Fed rate hike will help lower inflation, tame housing market
Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve's latest move to raise its benchmark interest rate will help to bring down inflation, and a rise in mortgage rates should cool inflation in the housing market, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.
CoinTelegraph
Inflation is killing us; cryptocurrency alone cannot beat it
Much like a pandemic, inflation has spread throughout the world, clouding the future with dark uncertainty. Disagreement over how to best manage soaring prices in the United Kingdom nearly caused its economy to collapse and subsequently led to the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss after just 44 days in office. Currently, at least 10 emerging economies are hyperinflationary, with more expected to follow. And the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the part of the U.S. Federal Reserve responsible for keeping prices stable, just announced higher interest rate hikes in the midst of a return to positive gross domestic product — signaling continuing inflation troubles ahead.
Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates For 6th Time In Bid To Tame Inflation
The Federal Reserve announced it is raising interest rates by 0.75% on Wednesday (November 2) as it tries to clamp down on inflation. It is the sixth time this year that the Fed has raised interest rates, bringing them to range between 3.75% to 4%, the highest levels since January 2008.
Inflation data, midterm elections loom for struggling U.S. stock rally
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A sputtering U.S. stock rally faces a double-dose of potentially market moving events next week: U.S. midterm elections and inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
US News and World Report
Euro Zone Producer Prices Rise Slightly Less Than Expected in Sept
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone producer prices rose slightly less than expected in September thanks to some deceleration of energy costs, but were still 41.9% higher than a year earlier, heralding continued upward pressure on consumer prices, data showed on Friday. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial producer...
Investopedia
Fed Strikes New Tone, Stocks Still Slide After Latest Rate Hike
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates 75 basis points on Wednesday, bringing its federal funds rate target to a range of 3.75% to 4%. The Fed emphasized its awareness of the economic toll of rate hikes and "the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity." Fed Chair Jerome Powell...
Fed’s Kashkari: Jobs report shows why more rate hikes needed
WASHINGTON (AP) — The solid U.S. jobs report for October underscores why the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than it had previously forecast in order to control inflation, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Friday. In an interview with The Associated...
dallasexpress.com
Raging Inflation Suggests Another 75-Point Interest Rate Hike
The next Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is planned for early November, and policymakers are widely expected to hike interest rates by another 75-basis points. They have already implemented rate increases of this magnitude three times in 2022 so far. Fed officials continue to use higher interest rates...
BBC
US jobs growth solid but slowing amid inflation fight
Jobs growth in the US is continuing at a solid, though slowing pace, despite rising prices and higher borrowing costs weighing on the economy. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7%, the US Labor Department said on Friday. The news comes as the...
US News and World Report
Euro Zone Inflation Soars Past Forecasts to New Record High
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged past expectations yet again this month to hit a record high, pointing to further interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank as price pressures appear to be broadening. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 10.7% in...
Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation
Fed officials have now imposed the sharpest increases in interest rates since the 1980s, as the cost of living crisis batters consumers
kitco.com
Stock market erases billions after FOMC rate hike, gold to stay flat until year-end - Gary Wagner
The S&P 500 shed more than $800 billion on Wednesday, falling 2.5 percent in a day’s trading after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Despite the stock market’s reaction, the Fed is not done raising rates and tightening, according to Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com.
U.S. Faces Inflation Timebomb Poised to Explode Just Before the Holidays
After two difficult years for the global economy and in the midst of an energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. diesel inventories are currently "unacceptably low," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Bloomberg TV last week. This supply crunch is raising concerns among analysts...
NASDAQ
POLL-Japan economy set to slow sharply as global inflation, recession risks hurt
TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan's economy is expected to have slowed markedly in the third quarter as global recession risks hurt external demand while rising inflation and a weak yen's impact on imported prices forced consumers to keep their wallets shut. Gross domestic product (GDP) data due 0850 local...
US News and World Report
Banks Raise Fed Terminal Rate Forecasts After Powell's Hawkish Tone
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors and strategists are ramping up expectations for how much the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in its effort to bring down inflation in the wake of Wednesday's hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Futures traders since late on Wednesday have slightly lifted expectations...
