Wall Street moves lower as Fed presses on against inflation

Stocks are down on Wall Street and Treasury yields are again bumping up against multiyear highs Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 2:44 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index was roughly split between...
UK Long-Run Inflation Expectations Drop to 4.2% - Citi/YouGov

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years dropped to 4.2% in October from 4.3% in September, a monthly survey by Citi and YouGov showed on Friday. Expectations for inflation over the next 12 months held steady at 6.2% on the longest-running...
Inflation is killing us; cryptocurrency alone cannot beat it

Much like a pandemic, inflation has spread throughout the world, clouding the future with dark uncertainty. Disagreement over how to best manage soaring prices in the United Kingdom nearly caused its economy to collapse and subsequently led to the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss after just 44 days in office. Currently, at least 10 emerging economies are hyperinflationary, with more expected to follow. And the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the part of the U.S. Federal Reserve responsible for keeping prices stable, just announced higher interest rate hikes in the midst of a return to positive gross domestic product — signaling continuing inflation troubles ahead.
Euro Zone Producer Prices Rise Slightly Less Than Expected in Sept

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone producer prices rose slightly less than expected in September thanks to some deceleration of energy costs, but were still 41.9% higher than a year earlier, heralding continued upward pressure on consumer prices, data showed on Friday. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial producer...
Fed Strikes New Tone, Stocks Still Slide After Latest Rate Hike

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates 75 basis points on Wednesday, bringing its federal funds rate target to a range of 3.75% to 4%. The Fed emphasized its awareness of the economic toll of rate hikes and "the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity." Fed Chair Jerome Powell...
Raging Inflation Suggests Another 75-Point Interest Rate Hike

The next Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is planned for early November, and policymakers are widely expected to hike interest rates by another 75-basis points. They have already implemented rate increases of this magnitude three times in 2022 so far. Fed officials continue to use higher interest rates...
US jobs growth solid but slowing amid inflation fight

Jobs growth in the US is continuing at a solid, though slowing pace, despite rising prices and higher borrowing costs weighing on the economy. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7%, the US Labor Department said on Friday. The news comes as the...
Euro Zone Inflation Soars Past Forecasts to New Record High

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged past expectations yet again this month to hit a record high, pointing to further interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank as price pressures appear to be broadening. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 10.7% in...
U.S. Faces Inflation Timebomb Poised to Explode Just Before the Holidays

After two difficult years for the global economy and in the midst of an energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. diesel inventories are currently "unacceptably low," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Bloomberg TV last week. This supply crunch is raising concerns among analysts...
POLL-Japan economy set to slow sharply as global inflation, recession risks hurt

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan's economy is expected to have slowed markedly in the third quarter as global recession risks hurt external demand while rising inflation and a weak yen's impact on imported prices forced consumers to keep their wallets shut. Gross domestic product (GDP) data due 0850 local...
Banks Raise Fed Terminal Rate Forecasts After Powell's Hawkish Tone

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors and strategists are ramping up expectations for how much the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in its effort to bring down inflation in the wake of Wednesday's hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Futures traders since late on Wednesday have slightly lifted expectations...
