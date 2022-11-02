ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tjrwrestling.net

NFL’s Lamar Jackson Reacts To Chris Jericho: “I Got Called Out!”

NFL’s Lamar Jackson got called out by the legendary Chris Jericho, and he’s loving it!. On this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho was in the ring giving a promo, where he would call several different kinds of champions. After calling out professional wrestlers, Jericho then shifted his attention to a particular football player.
BALTIMORE, MD
tjrwrestling.net

AEW Confirms New Title Match For Full Gear

On Dynamite in Baltimore, AEW confirmed the second match on the card for November’s Full Gear with another title to be defended. Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF in the main event of Full Gear after MJF revealed that he was cashing in his Casino Ladder match chip at the event.
NEW JERSEY STATE
tjrwrestling.net

AEW Rampage Match Had Been Planned For Several Months

A previously unfathomable match has been scheduled for the forthcoming AEW Rampage, a bout that has reportedly been in the works for several months. Retaining the AEW All Atlantic Championship against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix on the latest AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy earned the right to an All Atlantic City Dream Match for the subsequent episode of Rampage. That will see ‘Freshly Squeezed’ defend the title against NJPW’s Katsuyori Shibata.
tjrwrestling.net

News On How Rick Ross AEW Dynamite Appearance Happened

We’ve got some intel on how Rick Ross was featured on AEW Dynamite Wednesday. The most recent edition of AEW Dynamite included several different people, both inside and outside of the squared circle. You had Jeff Jarrett smashing his guitar over the head of Darby Allin, officially making his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would be in the front row, with Chris Jericho saying that he could whoop his a**. After saving Orange Cassidy, NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata would signed a contract to take on Cassidy at this Friday’s AEW Rampage for his All-Atlantic Championship.
tjrwrestling.net

Logan Paul Wants To Face WWE Legend If He Wins Undisputed Universal Title

Logan Paul has named the WWE legend that he wants to face if he becomes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The matchup between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel was officially announced on September 16th and for nearly two months, WWE has been building up the possibility that Logan could win with “one lucky punch” on Reigns.
tjrwrestling.net

“ICE COLD” – Sami Zayn Responds To Roman Reigns Shutting Down Chants For Him

Sami Zayn loved the way Roman Reigns handled some vocal fans prior to the WWE Crown Jewel event. The man known as the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn is gaining in terms of popularity among WWE fans. Every week on Smackdown and during appearances, there are more chants for Sami as he continues to prove his loyalty to WWE’s top group, The Bloodline.
tjrwrestling.net

New Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel

New champions have been crowned at WWE Crown Jewel after Nikki Cross shockingly interjected herself in one of the huge matches on the show. Just days after winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Damage CTRL, Asuka and Alexa Bliss put their title on the line against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
tjrwrestling.net

Triple H Explains WWE’s New Creative Direction

The man behind WWE’s creative vision is Triple H, who has opened up about the company’s creative process during a recent conference call. When Vince McMahon retired as WWE’s Chairman & CEO on July 22nd following a scandal involving several hush money payments, that left a big void in the company that was filled partly by WWE Hall of Famer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
tjrwrestling.net

Multiple AEW Talents Pushing For House Shows To Be Introduced

The AEW debut of Jeff Jarrett has led to further reports about the company’s plan to start doing live events more often. Wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut on the November 2nd edition of Dynamite when he smashed a guitar over the head of Darby Allin after Jay Lethal cheated to beat Allin.
tjrwrestling.net

Bryan Danielson Dream Match With NJPW Star In The Works

Bryan Danielson could be in line for a dream match with a huge NJPW star after they made an appearance on AEW Dynamite. Katsuyori Shibata is a three-time NEVER Openweight Champion and was destined for huge things in NJPW but a serious injury forced him to step away from the ring in 2017 following a bout with Kazuchika Okada at Sakura Genesis.
tjrwrestling.net

Ex-WWE Star Confirms Full-Time Deal With AEW

A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that they have indeed signed a full-time deal with AEW and discussed how the job offer came all of a sudden. The Trustbusters have been making a name for themselves in AEW under the leadership of Ari Daivari with the group recently challenging Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship.
tjrwrestling.net

Former AEW Star Slams “Stale” AEW Programming

A former AEW wrestler thinks that Dark has gotten worse with time. Joey Janela was one of the first wrestlers to sign with AEW and stayed with the company until May of this year. He wrestled on the company’s first PPV events and once Dynamite was launched, Janela wrestled on both Dynamite and Dark.
tjrwrestling.net

Colt Cabana Returns On AEW Dynamite

At long last, Colt Cabana returned to AEW on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite!. Colt Cabana hasn’t been seen in AEW in nearly a year. While he’s made sporadic promotional appearances for the company and competed on the first Tony Khan-helmed ROH pay-per-view back in April, the star has remained mostly quiet and out of the spotlight.
tjrwrestling.net

Impact Wrestling Review – November 3, 2022

This week’s edition of Impact Wrestling featured Impact World Champion Josh Alexander teaming up with his opponent at OverDrive, Frankie Kazarian, as well as the continuation of the tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion. Impact Wrestling 3/11/22 from Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The opening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
tjrwrestling.net

AEW Star Says “If I Wanted Them To Fire Me, I’d Quit”

An AEW star has said that he’d quit rather than wait to be fired from AEW amid rumours of their unhappiness in the company. It was reported prior to AEW Dynamite in early October that an “altercation” had occurred backstage between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara, who’d been going back and forth on social media. Andrade was sent home as a result and was removed from his scheduled Rampage match. It was reported that Guevara did not fight back during the incident and Andrade has not been seen in AEW since.
tjrwrestling.net

Big Update On Bandido’s Status With AEW

Bandido’s signing with AEW appears to be confirmed…it just needs pen to be put to paper. Bandido first appeared on AEW on the September 28th, 2022 edition of Dynamite. He was another former ROH World Champion to challenge current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho for the title but came up short.
tjrwrestling.net

Tony Khan Talks Expanding AEW Live Events In 2023

AEW President Tony Khan has discussed the possibility of the company expanding its live event schedule moving forward in 2023. The growth of AEW has been remarkable since the company was formed at the beginning of 2019. The company has toured across the United States for television shows and pay-per-views but to date, the company has only held one official ‘house show’ that wasn’t televised.
tjrwrestling.net

Shawn Spears On What Motivates Him In Wrestling

Shawn Spears has a very interesting outlook that keeps him going in wrestling. On October 12th, Shawn Spears made his first AEW appearance in five months. He was brought in as a local guy to team with FTR to defeat the team of Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, and Toa Liona. But while he got a nice hometown pop, few fans expect a major push for Spears at this point.
tjrwrestling.net

New CM Punk Merchandise Released On ShopAEW Amidst Questions Over His Status

The presence of new AEW merchandise for CM Punk has led to questions about what his status in the company actually is. CM Punk’s last night on AEW television was September 4th at All Out pay-per-view in Chicago when Punk won back the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley. That win made Punk a two-time AEW World Champion, but there’s a very good chance that we may never see him on AEW television again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy