Joliet, Ill. – The University of St. Francis (USF) is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review. The education services company features USF in its website resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition, released on October 25, 2022. The guide is accessible for free at www.princetonreview.com/green-guide.

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO