The Coffee County Farm-City Committee held its annual Peanut Boil this week when volunteers passed out cups of the boiled goodness Monday evening, Oct. 31, during Elba’s Pumpkin on the Square event. For several years now, the Farm-City Committee has brought the peanut boil to the local event and has enjoyed seeing hundreds eat their boiled peanuts. Some adults even admit the only reason they attend Pumpkins on the Square is to get a cup of those “good ‘ole boiled goobers!” Above, Coffee County farmer and Farm-City volunteer Max Bozeman is shown scooping the cups full of peanuts Monday evening for all to enjoy.

COFFEE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO