luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County Schools hosts informational session on Multi-Tiered System of Support
The Crenshaw County Board of Education hosted the inaugural Multi-Tiered System of Support media blitz and information session Oct. 28. Community partners, parents, teachers, and all stakeholders were invited to learn about this pilot program and partnership between Crenshaw County Schools and the Alabama State Department of Education. According to...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Board of Education Awards Davey Lyon volunteer of the year
Imago Dei Church at the 45 in Hayneville celebrated one year of serving community residents Oct. 23 and recognized pastor Davey Lyon, who received an award as Lowndes County Board of Education’s Volunteer of the Year. In May 2022, the BOE recognized community citizens like Lyon along with school...
lowndessignal.com
Entertainment centers potential closing looms over the 45
The 2021 United States Census Bureau reported 109 establishments employing Lowndes County residents. Now, county leaders and citizens wait to learn if they will lose two of those employers as attorneys and court officials grapple with the fate of three Alabama gaming operations. White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Commission seeks ambulance service alternatives
Lowndes County commissioners tasked Emergency Management Director Rodney Rudolph with finding ambulance service alternatives amidst growing concerns over deficiencies in the county’s emergency response service. Haynes Ambulance currently holds a contract to services in the County. According to Rudolph, citizens and officials are concerned residents’ needs are not being...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County coverage feels like coming home
Before joining The Luverne Journal staff, morning commutes took me up the road to Montgomery. For more than 20 years, I spent most of my waking hours “in town” and away from my rural home in Lapine. During my last week with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the...
WTVM
Barbour County schools to be virtual due to rise in cold, flu cases
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Flu and cold season is underway, and an Alabama School System is moving to online learning for the rest of the week. Barbour County School students will learn from home on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4. The school system plans to return in person...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw Community Hospital employees enter annual pumpkin decorating contest
Crenshaw Community Hospital employees enter annual pumpkin decorating contest. The tinman, Winifred Sanderson, and a vicious shark were just a few of the characters portrayed by the pumpkins on display Monday in the lobby of Crenshaw Community Hospital. The 14 decorated pumpkins were part of the hospital’s annual Pumpkin Decorating...
luvernejournal.com
SMART Alabama celebrates Crenshaw County first responders with dinner, donation
As part of National First Responders month, SMART Alabama celebrated Crenshaw County volunteers with a $20,000 donation and dinner at the Luverne Volunteer Fire Department on Oct. 25. Representatives from SMART cooked and served volunteers a steak dinner to show appreciation for their service to the community. SMART Vice President...
Troy Messenger
Troy loses a local masterpiece
No one lives forever. But Mack Gibson should have. Mack Gibson had a merry heart and everywhere he went, he did good, like a medicine. Gibson was at the center of so many things and his heart was in every one of them, said Brenda Campbell, director of the Johnson Center for the Arts.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run
Montgomery police have now identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Monday. Police say 44-year-old Don Williams was hit at about 7:40PM in the area of East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver who hit Williams drove off...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for auto theft suspect
Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying an auto theft suspect. According to a release, an individual allegedly broke into a vehicle that was in the parking lot of a Publix in the 9500 block of Vaughn Road in Pike Road on Nov. 5.
WSFA
Montgomery organization celebrates 36 years of giving to local programs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Business Committee for the Arts (MABCA) hosted its 36th annual luncheon Thursday, recognizing local arts organizations and the businesses that partner with them to ensure success. The committee recognized groups like the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and other...
elba-clipper.com
Suspect in custody after Elba City School placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, Nov. 2nd
Coffee County – On Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) where made aware of an online threat towards Elba City Schools. The suspect associated with the threat is now in custody and is currently being interviewed.
elba-clipper.com
Coffee County Farm City Peanut Boil
The Coffee County Farm-City Committee held its annual Peanut Boil this week when volunteers passed out cups of the boiled goodness Monday evening, Oct. 31, during Elba’s Pumpkin on the Square event. For several years now, the Farm-City Committee has brought the peanut boil to the local event and has enjoyed seeing hundreds eat their boiled peanuts. Some adults even admit the only reason they attend Pumpkins on the Square is to get a cup of those “good ‘ole boiled goobers!” Above, Coffee County farmer and Farm-City volunteer Max Bozeman is shown scooping the cups full of peanuts Monday evening for all to enjoy.
25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
luvernejournal.com
Our view: Cast your votes with pride, integrity, responsibility
In five days, Crenshaw County voters will visit their respective polling locations across the county and cast their ballots for not only which individuals at the local, state, and federal levels of government they believe are best suited to hold office, but also for 10 amendments covering a variety of topics from bail to broadband internet.
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
wdhn.com
Elba high and elementary schools “locked down” for several hours
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—The threat of a mass shooting led to a “lockdown” on Wednesday morning. A joint investigation involving state and local law enforcement is underway. During the “lockdown” a handgun was found on the perimeter of the campus leading to the arrest of a student, but we’re told that was separate from the initial threat investigation.
Troy Messenger
ALEA arrests suspect in Elba School threat
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an arrest has been made in connection to a threat made on Elba City Schools in Coffee County. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Special Agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) where made aware of an online threat towards Elba City Schools at approximately 8 a.m., according to the release. The suspect associated with the threat is currently in custody by officers and is being interview. The name of the suspect has not been released.
