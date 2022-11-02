Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building
It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years. These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous. The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the...
fox9.com
Minneapolis installs first pedestrian-friendly 'Barnes Dance' crossing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The south end of Bde Maka Ska is home to one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in Minneapolis. Now the city is signaling a new approach to keeping those pedestrians safe. "We kind of looked at all the crosswalks, and it just kind of made sense...
willmarradio.com
40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
boreal.org
Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County
A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months
Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed...
WI Town One Hour from Rochester is New Coziest Town in USA
Best 2 Coziest Small Towns in Minnesota To Visit This Winter. Two Minnesota towns made the Coziest Towns in America list and the #1 coziest town in all the USA is just about an hour from Rochester, Minnesota. The Coziest Town in the USA Is... The #1 Coziest Town in...
Fatal Fire in Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Fire Marshal was dispatched to Zumbrota today to investigate a fatal fire. The Zumbrota Police Department says the fire was reported at 1:12 PM at 630 West 5th Street where a smoke detector was sounding an alarm and a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan says Zumbrota firefighters found the house engulfed in smoke when they arrived at the scene.
Generous Minnesota Girl is Getting Recognition for Act of Kindness
Time for some good news to brighten your day! There's a 12-year-old Minnesota girl who did something very nice earlier this week and she's getting recognized for it thanks to a woman's outdoor camera. Since we flipped the calendar our minds are on the holidays now but let's go back...
mprnews.org
Plymouth woman admits roles in food, Medicaid scams
A woman charged in connection with what prosecutors say was a “brazen” scheme to defraud federal child nutrition programs has pleaded guilty in that case, and to separate charges of Medicaid fraud. Anab Artan Awad is among 50 people allegedly connected to the nonprofit Feeding our Future to...
Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Scanlon dies in line of duty
HOPKINS, Minn. -- The Hopkins community is mourning the death of the city's assistant fire chief, who died on Friday after responding to a fire call the day before.James "Jimmy" Scanlon had been with the department for 14 years, and had started serving as the assistant chief in 2019.He went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died early Friday morning, according to the city. His death is considered a line-of-duty death."Chief Scanlon was one of our own," the city's announcement read. He had grown up in Hopkins and graduated from Hopkins High School. He leaves behind his partner and four children.A visitation will be held for Scanlon on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, followed by a funeral service.The city's flags are at half-staff and will remain so until his funeral.
Voter "report cards" go out to Minnesotans, rating them on their voting history
MINNEAPOLIS -- Peer pressure is being used to push voters to the polls. "Voting report cards" coming in the mail claim to compare your voting history to your neighbors, and say they'll follow up to see whether you voted this year. The voting history doesn't include who was voted for, only whether votes were cast or not. "That is something private I would say," Varun Dyeagi of Minneapolis said. "Everybody keeps their vote secret." Another Minneapolis voter, Guy Freeman, said he thinks the mailers are intimidating.As invasive as it may feel though, State Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) says it's...
Chaska auto shop sees booming business, but struggles with rising cost of labor
CHASKA, Minn. - Business is booming at Auto Pros in Chaska."Business has been phenomenal for us," Auto Pros owner Gary Goeman said.But with a rising successful business, so is the cost of labor."We've been around a long time," Goeman said. "Nobody likes to pass on price increases. Nobody. Especially when you've been around as long as we have as a small business. But at some point, we have to in order to remain viable."In the last year, Goeman said his cost to hire and pay workers has gone up 100%."This is as bad as I've seen in it in the...
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
Minnesota Holidazzle Tradition Returns for the 2022 Holiday Season
Holidazzle has always been one of my favorite traditions here in Minnesota. It used to be just a nightly parade down Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Now, it's grown to be so much more than that. Each weekend that Holidazzle is featured includes food, beverages, and vendors with all sorts of...
mprnews.org
New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park
A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
The Great Minnesota Pumpkin Mystery? Who Leaves A Pumpkin Here?
Halloween is over and done. When faced with the end of the spooky season, Minnesotans often donate their pumpkins to a nature center or preserve for animals to enjoy. One Minnesotan, however, would end the Halloween season by leaving their pumpkin on a manhole cover, next to a busy Minnesota Highway. But after 6 years the 'tradition' has come to a mysterious end...or has it?
thriftyminnesota.com
Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan
Stock up on men’s and women’s eco-friendly clothing, outerwear and accessories at the Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan!. Even though we’ve had record warm temps, we all know WINTER and cooler temps will be here soon enough. After all this is Minnesota! It’s time to stock up on warm clothing and other gear, so head to the 10th Annual Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan Nov 4-5th and 11-12th.
Explosive opening statements in trial for man charged with attempted hit on Minneapolis forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS — Tim Amacher, the ex-boyfriend and father of shooting victim Nicole Lenway’s child, did not pull the trigger. But prosecutors described him as the “screenwriter, director, and producer” in the story of what happened to the Minneapolis Police crime scene investigator on April 20, 2022.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0