Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Traffic resumes after overturned vehicle blocks I-565 lane in Huntsville

1:17 p.m. UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department reports traffic is back to normal. Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 565 should expect delays as crews work to clear a crash that left an overturned vehicle blocking at least one lane. The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the overturned vehicle is near...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville is repaving 108 streets: Is yours on the list?

Politics aside, perhaps nothing unites like repaving roads. Potholes are not liberal or conservative and everyone loves a repaved road – especially when it’s a road they frequently travel. And while road maintenance has always been a priority for Huntsville leaders, that priority has gotten even higher in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison Announces Two New Projects

During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. Chuck D Hosts Event on Gun Violence. The...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash

One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Two shooting victims drive themselves to hospital Friday night

Huntsville Police say two gunshot victims showed up to the hospital around 9:30 Friday night in a private vehicle. The victims told police they were at a residence near Poplar Ave and Beard St when the shooting occurred. One victim was treated and released, according to HPD. The other victim...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Hazel Green, 35750

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Hazel Green...a small, rural town about 30 minutes away from Huntsville has a booming housing market and southern charm. Let's unzip the 35750 to see what makes it special. Hazel Green is an unincorporated community and census-designated place. Unincorporated communities do not have elected officials...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Non-profit hosts health fair in DeKalb County for uninsured people

According to a U.S. Census Bureau study, 11.8% of people in Alabama are without health insurance. The number is higher than the national average, which sits at 10.4%. Alabama's percentage of people without health insurance continues to grow, with DeKalb County having the largest percentage at 19%. "It's frightening actually...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

