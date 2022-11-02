Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Traffic resumes after overturned vehicle blocks I-565 lane in Huntsville
1:17 p.m. UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department reports traffic is back to normal. Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 565 should expect delays as crews work to clear a crash that left an overturned vehicle blocking at least one lane. The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the overturned vehicle is near...
Huntsville is repaving 108 streets: Is yours on the list?
Politics aside, perhaps nothing unites like repaving roads. Potholes are not liberal or conservative and everyone loves a repaved road – especially when it’s a road they frequently travel. And while road maintenance has always been a priority for Huntsville leaders, that priority has gotten even higher in...
WHNT-TV
Madison Announces Two New Projects
During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. Chuck D Hosts Event on Gun Violence. The...
WAAY-TV
Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash
One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
WAAY-TV
'Our only vehicle': Investigation underway after Decatur nonprofit van set on fire
A Decatur nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless says they're now without a vehicle. Hands Across Decatur said someone set their van on fire at their Fifth Avenue location at about 3 a.m. Friday. The nonprofit organization is an advocacy center for the homeless and a resource for people...
1 killed, 3 injured in Decatur house fire Friday morning
A house fire has turned fatal Friday morning, according to Morgan County officials.
2 people arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds
Two victims showed up at Huntsville Hospital with gunshot wounds Friday night.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
RPD: Four arrested, tried to flush evidence down the toilet
Four people were arrested after police say some of them were found trying to flush evidence down a toilet.
WAAY-TV
Employee safety hazards at Town Creek Dollar General lead to major fines for company
One of the nation's largest discount retailers failed another series of inspections, leading to $2.7 million in fines after 31 violations were found at seven Dollar General locations — including in Lawrence County. Town Creek is a small, close-knit community. The Dollar General is one of the few places...
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville OPP seeks information in break and enter at Huntsville business
On November 03, 2022, at 7:37 a.m., members of the Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a business located on North Kinton Ave. in the Town of Huntsville in response to a break and enter. On November 03, 2022, at approximately 6:55 a.m., suspect(s) gained entry to the business by...
Construction about to begin on the kayak portion of Huntsville’s Apollo Park
No one will confuse MidCity in Huntsville with the Ocoee or the Nantahala rapids, but within a couple of years residents will be kayaking not far from where others will be working on their golf swing or listening to some of the country’s top music acts. That’s because construction...
WAAY-TV
From cotton to concrete: How new developments in Madison County are impacting farmers
All month long, WAAY 31 is taking a look at the explosive growth in Madison County and how it's impacting the area. Farmers in Hazel Green say new developments are changing the landscape — and their business. "I've been here my whole life, and this is — workwise, this...
WAAY-TV
Two shooting victims drive themselves to hospital Friday night
Huntsville Police say two gunshot victims showed up to the hospital around 9:30 Friday night in a private vehicle. The victims told police they were at a residence near Poplar Ave and Beard St when the shooting occurred. One victim was treated and released, according to HPD. The other victim...
Man airlifted to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Limestone County
A man was flown to the hospital after a truck crashed with a garbage truck on Hwy 72 on Thursday.
Publix, TJ Maxx open in Scottsboro
Two more big box retailers have planted roots in Scottsboro! Over the last few weeks, the city announced the official openings of Publix and TJ Maxx locations.
Unzipped: Hazel Green, 35750
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Hazel Green...a small, rural town about 30 minutes away from Huntsville has a booming housing market and southern charm. Let's unzip the 35750 to see what makes it special. Hazel Green is an unincorporated community and census-designated place. Unincorporated communities do not have elected officials...
43-year-old killed in Marshall County crash
One man from Arab was killed in a three-car crash Thursday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office.
Rental assistance funds dry up as Madison Co. lacks affordable housing
Thousands of people are moving to Madison County each year, but affordable housing is a growing issue for low-income residents still living in Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
Non-profit hosts health fair in DeKalb County for uninsured people
According to a U.S. Census Bureau study, 11.8% of people in Alabama are without health insurance. The number is higher than the national average, which sits at 10.4%. Alabama's percentage of people without health insurance continues to grow, with DeKalb County having the largest percentage at 19%. "It's frightening actually...
