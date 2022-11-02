William Vornkahl, President of the Westport Veterans Council, announced that the Town of Westport will hold Veterans Day services on Friday, November 11 in the Town Hall auditorium, 110 Myrtle Avenue. The public is invited. At 10:30 a.m., the Westport Community Band will present a “Patriotic Salute to All Veterans”...

