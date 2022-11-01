CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Voters will see two propositions on their ballots that fund the library system. There are two millages that fund the general operation and capital improvement for the Shreve Memorial Library System. These are renewals that come up every ten years. The first asks voters to approve 4.74 mills and the second is for 4.66 mills that the library shares with Caddo Correctional Center to help its funding and partnership where inmates can access books and other services.

