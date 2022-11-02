Read full article on original website
csbj.com
Rising costs will hit employers hard in 2023
New programs affecting Colorado employers and employees will add to the cost of doing business next year — and it’s time to start planning for them now. A new payroll tax will hit both employers and employees to fund the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program approved by voters in 2020. The program doesn’t start providing benefits until 2024, but the tax kicks in Jan. 1, 2023.
csbj.com
UCCS generated $440M for Colorado economy, study finds
University of Colorado campuses had a $8.7 billion economic footprint across the state during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, including $440 million generated by UCCS, according to a new business research study from the university. The annual dollar amount is measured by CU employee and student wages, university operating expenditures, construction,...
csbj.com
Tri-Lakes aims for sweet spot on growth
The Tri-Lakes region is at a crossroads of sorts. Some residents think the area, known for its small town identity, is growing too much, while at the same time, businesses say there need to be more roofs to make expansion worthwhile, said Terri Hayes, president and CEO of the Tri-Lakes Chamber, EDC and Visitor Center.
