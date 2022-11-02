Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Candy wrappers taking toll on recycling centers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republic Services, a solid waste, and recycling company in Linn County said people throwing candy wrappers in the recycling is a problem following Halloween. Republic Services Sales Manager Ali Hayford said plastic bags were the largest issue they face. Much like those bags, she said...
KCRG.com
How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program
Student released from hospital after being hit by gunfire on Thursday. The school said that the student was released from the hospital Thursday night. Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears.
KCRG.com
Linn County nonprofit talks the benefits of gratitude
Student released from hospital after being hit by gunfire on Thursday. The school said that the student was released from the hospital Thursday night. Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. Judge finds landlord illegally withheld security deposits from Univ. of Iowa students.
KCRG.com
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment
KCRG.com
St. Luke’s to give away AEDs and Stop the Bleed kits
Sponsored - UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital has launched a Heart Saver Program to give away 50 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and 100 Stop the Bleed first aid kits. First responders, ambulance crews and nonprofit organizations in Benton, Jones and Linn counties are invited to apply for one or both items by submitting an online application at unitypoint.org/HeartSaverProgram.
KCRG.com
Dyersville to host National Farm Toy Show
Student released from hospital after being hit by gunfire on Thursday. The school said that the student was released from the hospital Thursday night. Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears.
x1071.com
Lancaster Police Spread Awareness of Scam
The Lancaster Police Department is sharing awareness of a recent scam on their Facebook page. They stated that a Lancaster resident recently received a scam letter along with a check in the mail. The Lancaster Police are sharing with residents that if are notified that you “won” something but have to pay a fee, it’s probably a scam.
KCRG.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving
Local financial expert on ways to avoid overspending during the holidays. Jan Beal from Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to talk about being responsible with money while holiday shopping. Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun amendment. Iowa City is taking a stance against a
KCRG.com
Two shops make jump from West End Diner starting space to Uptown Marion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. 800 square foot shop spaces have turned into even bigger opportunities for two businesses in the past week. Karlee Peters started The Purple Wagon with her roommate while still in college. Eventually her mother got...
KCRG.com
Shops in Marion see growth
Student released from hospital after being hit by gunfire on Thursday. The school said that the student was released from the hospital Thursday night. Judge finds landlord illegally withheld security deposits from Univ. of Iowa students. A judge called a Johnson County property manager "dishonest" in
KCRG.com
Four Iowa hospitals join ‘Billion Pill Pledge’ aimed at reducing opioid use
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Four hospitals have joined an initiative designed to prevent opioid addiction before it happens. The ‘Billion Pill Pledge’ is a program designed to support patients through surgery and recovery. Through the program each hospital will enhance its surgery protocols and optimize pain management around surgery. The approach is designed to enhance patients’ preparation for surgery, better manage any surgery-related pain, and minimize opioid use both before and after surgery.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, November 3rd, 2022
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment
wdhn.com
Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
KCRG.com
Fairfield still grappling with loss of Spanish teacher one year later
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]
If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Airport announces new airline
An Iowa pastor is back home after traveling to Ukraine to help those in need. Paul Pelosi returns home a week after brutal attack at San Francisco home. Paul Pelosi is back home one week after a brutal attack at his home in San Francisco. Univ. of Iowa student falls
KCRG.com
President Biden addresses election safety ahead of midterms
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment
KCRG.com
Both political parties say they're attracting voters from the other's base
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment
ourquadcities.com
New airline flies direct to Orlando from Iowa
A new airline, Avelo Airlines, is providing nonstop service to Orlando, Fla., from Dubuque starting in January 2023. With today’s announcement of exclusive nonstop service to Orlando, Avelo introduces a “new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air travel to Dubuque and the tri-state areas of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois,” according to a Thursday airport release.
