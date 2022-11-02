ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

KCRG.com

Candy wrappers taking toll on recycling centers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republic Services, a solid waste, and recycling company in Linn County said people throwing candy wrappers in the recycling is a problem following Halloween. Republic Services Sales Manager Ali Hayford said plastic bags were the largest issue they face. Much like those bags, she said...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program

LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County nonprofit talks the benefits of gratitude

LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room

DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

St. Luke’s to give away AEDs and Stop the Bleed kits

Sponsored - UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital has launched a Heart Saver Program to give away 50 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and 100 Stop the Bleed first aid kits. First responders, ambulance crews and nonprofit organizations in Benton, Jones and Linn counties are invited to apply for one or both items by submitting an online application at unitypoint.org/HeartSaverProgram.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dyersville to host National Farm Toy Show

DYERSVILLE, IA
x1071.com

Lancaster Police Spread Awareness of Scam

The Lancaster Police Department is sharing awareness of a recent scam on their Facebook page. They stated that a Lancaster resident recently received a scam letter along with a check in the mail. The Lancaster Police are sharing with residents that if are notified that you “won” something but have to pay a fee, it’s probably a scam.
LANCASTER, WI
KCRG.com

Two shops make jump from West End Diner starting space to Uptown Marion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. 800 square foot shop spaces have turned into even bigger opportunities for two businesses in the past week. Karlee Peters started The Purple Wagon with her roommate while still in college. Eventually her mother got...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Shops in Marion see growth

MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Four Iowa hospitals join ‘Billion Pill Pledge’ aimed at reducing opioid use

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Four hospitals have joined an initiative designed to prevent opioid addiction before it happens. The ‘Billion Pill Pledge’ is a program designed to support patients through surgery and recovery. Through the program each hospital will enhance its surgery protocols and optimize pain management around surgery. The approach is designed to enhance patients’ preparation for surgery, better manage any surgery-related pain, and minimize opioid use both before and after surgery.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, November 3rd, 2022

LINN COUNTY, IA
wdhn.com

Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
BAY COUNTY, FL
KOEL 950 AM

NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]

If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
LAMONT, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Airport announces new airline

DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

President Biden addresses election safety ahead of midterms

LINN COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

New airline flies direct to Orlando from Iowa

A new airline, Avelo Airlines, is providing nonstop service to Orlando, Fla., from Dubuque starting in January 2023. With today’s announcement of exclusive nonstop service to Orlando, Avelo introduces a “new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air travel to Dubuque and the tri-state areas of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois,” according to a Thursday airport release.
ORLANDO, FL

